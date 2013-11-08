GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2013: All The Stylish Pics

Berlin hosted this year's GQ Men Of The Year Awards with a bevvy of stylish gents from David Beckham to Jean Paul Gauttier.

GQ's Men Of The Year Awards put Germany's capital on hold last night as the Komashe Oper played host to a star-studded event. Our very own David Beckham was honoured with the Stylish Man of The Year award, which he showed to be thoroughly deserved as he arrived in dapper black suit with trademark coiffed 'do.

Jean Paul Gauttier showed off his fashion flare in a black kilt, being joined by old friend Kylie Minogue who arrived to collect the prestigious Gentlewoman of The Year award.

