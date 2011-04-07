Queen of cool Kate Moss never gets it wrong. Although she likes to keep us on our toes with a pink 70s maxi or the like every now and then, daytime dressing is most often an all-black uniform of super-tight trousers teamed with a baggier top and an assortment of accessories. Spotted here outside the Ritz in Paris, she's clutching her trusty Mulberry Mabel bag and sporting the accessory of the moment, the floppy fedora. Cool casual in the day is replaced by a modern take on retro glamour in the evening. We love her maxi styles teamed with fur stoles the most.