15 Mar 2018
Day-to-Night Celebrity Style
1. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Rachel Bilson's effortless switch from LA downtown-cool by day to uptown-ultra-chic by night is truly enviable. With her glossy mane of hair flowing, she teams boxy blazers with skinny jeans and always adds a statement handbag to head out for the day. Meanwhile, tresses are tamed and the Chanel minis come out at night.
2. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
See Sienna Miller anywhere and you’re bound to get outfit envy, whether it’s night or day. Truly accustomed to travel, Sienna’s mix of skinny jeans and sweatshirt is perfect for aboard the plane but we love how she adds a cropped leather jacket and striped scarf to take her look outside. When she’s heading out at night, Sienna’s go-to designer is fashionable friend Matthew Williamson for his rich brights and incredible embellishment that suit her style to a tee.
3. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Queen of cool Kate Moss never gets it wrong. Although she likes to keep us on our toes with a pink 70s maxi or the like every now and then, daytime dressing is most often an all-black uniform of super-tight trousers teamed with a baggier top and an assortment of accessories. Spotted here outside the Ritz in Paris, she's clutching her trusty Mulberry Mabel bag and sporting the accessory of the moment, the floppy fedora. Cool casual in the day is replaced by a modern take on retro glamour in the evening. We love her maxi styles teamed with fur stoles the most.
4. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Emma Stone is a truly likeable star, and her easy approach to her style might well be a part of that. Looking young and comfortable in jeans, a stripy tee and a navy cardi she added some height in mushroom-hued heels. For her first year in the red carpet limelight she’s been playful with her choices, trying out a number of styles including short, long and super bright. We loved Emma's blunt blonde fringe and super short Chanel Couture dress at the 2011 Oscars.
5. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Claire Danes has got her chic look all wrapped up. Teaming a cropped Chanel blazer with collar and cuffs peeking out and paired with indigo jeans, she did utterly sophisticated daytime dressing for the Chanel boutique re-opening in New York. Cut to the red carpet and Claire is always interesting. Rarely going for the obvious dress choice, she chose a stunning Calvin Klein Collection gown for the 2011 Oscars.
6. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Model and new mum Miranda Kerr is all about the mini, but wouldn’t you be if you had her legs? Spotted just two month after giving birth to her son in a Topshop thigh-skimming skirt, she proved she was ready for the AW11 Paris catwalks. Rewind back to last season, and her pregnancy wasn’t getting in the way of her attire one bit. She concealed the baby bump but exposed her legs in a Prada mini shift.
7. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Kirsten Dunst is a seriously stylish hybrid of London and LA’s finest looks. Daytime is downtime for the blonde beauty during which she mixes cute dresses with boyfriend blazers and satchels swinging at her hip. As the sun goes down, Kirsten switches to silks with prim dresses by Chanel (pictured), Valentino and Rodarte, and adds some 40s glam with side-swept hair and lippy.
8. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Amanda Seyfried’s LA style is a lesson in laidback cool. Teaming a baggy-knit top with black leggings and army-style boots she pulled the look together with every star’s essential - super cool sunnies. The Mamma Mia! stunner has also been demonstrating some fashion clout on the red carpet of late. In a luxe designer mini by Lanvin teamed with a kitsch Tom Binns Design necklace, she wowed the crowd at the US premiere of Red Riding Hood.
9. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Gossip Girl-turned-Coco Mademoiselle Blake Lively looks like she has some serious fun with fashion. Never afraid to try new colours or shapes on the red carpet, she teams every look with a beaming smile and flowing locks. And that goes for the daytime too, although to-die-for coats are then an essential. Marchesa and Pucci have been labels of choice of late, but we suspect we’ll be seeing a whole lot more Chanel on the fashion icon-in-the-making.
10. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
See Angelina Jolie by day and you might not notice the star underneath oversized sunglasses, such is her working-mum-of-six prerogative. However, switch to the red carpet and Angelina Jolie can do smouldering Hollywood glamour like no other. And she proved that wearing a shimmering emerald green Atelier Versace gown at the 2011 Golden Globes.
11. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Alexa Chung is the epitome of London cool. Be it ladylike, vintage, androgynous or seventies chic, she’s able to work with any trend. Playing with proportions, Alexa teamed cut-off denim shorts with a navy tailored coat for London Fashion Week and clutched her namesake Mulberry bag. Head into the evening and she’s gone galactic in Christopher Kane. Letting the dress do the work, she kept accessories minimal and simply mussed up her quirky bob.
12. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
It’s been all eyes on Natalie Portman this awards season and she’s given us some real treats on the red carpet. Rodarte, Gianfranco Ferre (pictured) and Victor + Rolf have all been warn by the mum-to-be. Choosing longer column-like styles during her pregnancy, the Black Swan star always looks naturally effortless. However, daytime is downtime for the Oscar winner and she often rocks a super-casual look in jeans and cotton shirts.
13. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Doe-eyed Daisy Lowe can pull off any outfit. Be it a grunge-glamour gown or a Left bank chic look, she always wears it with a daring air of nonchalance. Snapped in a 70s style cape and tailored trousers in Paris, she toted a Louis Vuitton trunk case rather than your average twenty-something's favourite slouch bag. And similarly she bucked the short-hemmed trend of her peers and went for a longer-length glamour at the British Fashion Awards.
14. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Denim by day, ultimate glamour by night - Mila Kunis was one-to-watch on the red carpet during awards season. Swapping her shorts and tees for fabulous floor-length frocks in jewel-hued colours, she balanced classic styles with a modern eye that kept her look young and fresh.
15. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Wearing rolled-up jeans and lace-up brogues with baggy tees or checked shirts, Mad Men beauty January Jones channels a retro androgyny in her dressed-down apparel. Put a red carpet down, however, and she's every bit the silver screen siren. Choosing a floor-length embossed-lace gown by Carolina Herrera for the 2011 SAGs, January stole the show.
16. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
New York style icon Whitney Port may dress down but she never has a hair out of place. Strolling the streets of the Big Apple, the City star looks cool-as-can-be in a boxy t-shirt and skinny jeans combo. Add a vintage carpetbag to the mix and it’s a style all her own. And it’s a similar story on the red carpet too, where she choses one-off pieces such as this vintage Thierry Mugler sequin mini and takes the opportunity to showcase her own designs.
17. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Oscar-winning actress, singing sensation and InStyle cover star Gwyneth Paltrow has talent in bundles and a superstar status, so we love that she still likes to dress down occasionally. Teaming a white tank with silk blouson trousers and tan-leather sandals, Gwyneth looks super casual while still stylish. But Gwyneth sure knows how to do super sleek too. Just take her silver Calvin Klein Collection gown and straight-as-can-be tresses at the 2011 Oscars as an example!
18. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
New Yorker Olivia Palermo is renowned on both sides of the Atlantic for her sense of style. So polished is the cross-pond fashionista that it's hard to tell if she's ever dressed down. We love her addition of a girly bow to an androgynous pairing of black trousers and chunky boots for a smart-casual style. But with her favourite designers including new names such as Prabal Gurung and innovative icons like Giambattista Valli (pictured) and Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy, her party dresses always stand out.
19. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Out and about, Taylor Swift is the ultimate girl-next-door, choosing casual jerseys and high-waisted skirts. We love the ultra-feminine red carpet choices, too. She favours sparkly and short frocks like this shimmering gold Zuhair Murad beaded dress for the 2011 Oscars, showing off her super long pins.
20. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
It's rare to see Victoria Beckham not in a hurry but with a designer collection, three children and one on the way, we can see why she's always on the run. It's even more rare, however, to not see her in sky-high stilettos! Whether with skinny jeans and a fab leather jacket during the day or at the foot of a prim-meets-provocative pencil dress at night, Mrs B always looks picture-perfect.
21. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
When she’s a mum-on-the-run, Sarah Jessica Parker sticks to classics like beautiful coats, tailored trousers and heels topped off with a must-have handbag. But after-hours it's hard to distinguish between SJP's style and alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw thanks to her eye-catching red carpet picks. The SATC actress loves girlie gowns like this Halston one-shouldered number, often adding a statement pair of shoes for a fashionable edge.
22. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
For something casual, Nicole sticks to dark denim and loosely-fitted tailoring but this style chameleon turns into a true glamazon on the red carpet. With her milky complexion and auburn locks, the actress knows that bold prints really flatter her, especially this Jean Paul Gaultier floral patterned print mermaid dress that she wore to the 2011 Grammys.
23. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Young, fun and flirty, Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester is every inch the New Yorker with her pleated skirts, statement handbags and shoe-boots. For evening the actress loves to dress up in figure-flattering cocktail dresses and bold-bright hues like this sequinned Ungaro dress.
24. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Off duty, Keira Knightley loves to wrap up in Burberry sheepskin coats, distressed denim jeans and boots. For evening, the actress never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet. The actress loves her gowns draped, long and feminine like this Chanel number worn to the premiere of Never Let Me Go.
25. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Preened to perfection with her glossy mane, Kate Middleton knows how to look elegant, chic and understated whether she's at Buckingham Palace or watching a game of Polo. Kate is a huge fan of luxurious Issa dresses but is just as chic in high-street labels Reiss and Whistles, where she opts for timeless, classic pieces.
26. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Away from red carpet events, Kate shows off her effortless, throw-on style in an over-sized coat, denim dress and ankle boots. After-hours, the actress always wows on the red carpet - this Dolce & Gabbana white sheer floral frock sums up Kate's cool but feminine style.
27. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
For daytime, it's all about comfort and cool for Julianne Moore, who opts for casual separates, jerseys and flats. For evening, the actress oozes screen siren glamour, opting for long, floor-sweeping gowns that show off her fiery hair and porcelain skin., Check out this midnight blue velvet Tom Ford dress, which the star wore to the 2O11 BAFTAs.
28. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Away from the lights and cameras, Jessica Alba is an expert at layering, with casual knits and tees teamed with skinny jeans. Meanwhile, her red carpet choices are faultless. The actress loves a dash of colour like this brilliant blue Versace gown, worn to the 2011 BAFTAs, worn with simple jewellery and an elegant and ultra-pretty braided up do.
29. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Away from the red carpet, Jennifer Aniston flaunts her LA chic style in casual and cool denim and leather. And with her classic taste, she knows how to keep things elegant on the red carpet, too, often choosing sleek cocktail dresses and LBDs. We love this one-shouldered Nina Ricci number, which she wore to the premiere of Just Go With It.
30. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Off duty, the multi-tasking Heidi keeps things laid-back but stylish in trusted skinny jeans, tailored jackets and heels. But come night time and she really makes a statement with her jaw-droppingly gorgeous gowns, like this slit-up-to-there Julien Macdonald dip-dyed dress, worn to the Elton John's Oscar Party.
31. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Dressed up or down, Fearne Cotton always makes a fashion statement wherever she goes. Out and about, the TV presenter keeps things fashionable and quirky, opting for high-waisted trousers, band T-shirts and bowler hats while for evening she loves to dress up in young and edgy frocks. This studded Alice Temperely gown is classic Fearne.
32. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
In her day-to-day life the actress epitomises London cool with her classic beige Burberry Macs, leather skinny trousers and Peter Pan collar dresses. We also adore her feminine, girlie frock choices like this pink chiffon Valentino gown, worn to the 2011 BAFTAs.
33. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Whether she's on the school run or on the red carpet, Claudia Schiffer never looks anything but model perfect. For daytime, Claudia is every inch the yummy mummy in luxe knitwear, pussy-bow blouses and gorgeous boots. After hours, she goes for subtle and elegant pieces like this Mary Katrantzou satin dress.
34. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Away from the limelight, Christina cleverly layers with tailored separates, but with her envious curves and gorgeous red hair, the Mad Men star knows how to grab attention on the red carpet. The actress loves to show-off her killer figure in flattering gowns like this red ruffle Romana Keveza, worn to this year’s Golden Globes.
35. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
When she's not in front of the camera the singer still maintains her glamour in denim or leather skinnies, high heels and her ever-glossy mane. For dress-up time, The X Factor judge loves to vamp up her look in short, figure-hugging dresses like this sequin mini-dress by BodyAmr.
36. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Off the red carpet, Carey Mulligan prefers to work minimalist chic, opting for blazers and tailored trousers. If anyone can work the 50s trend well it has to be Carey. For night time, the Never Let Me Go actress loves to wear knee-length full-skirted dresses like this oh-so-chic Prada quilted dress for the Palm Springs Film Festival 2011.
37. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
For Cameron Diaz, dressing down is all about stylish denim. Here she works skinny black jeans, over-the-knee boots and a tailored jacket to perfection. But come night time, Cameron is well-known for her LA glam style, regularly choosing figure-hugging cocktail dresses in brilliant bright hues. This one-shouldered scarlet Azzaro gown made the most of her incredible figure and kept her looking super-sophisticated.
38. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Away from the red carpet Anne opts for easy-to-wear dresses, flipflops and sunglasses but for the red carpet she is the classic Hollywood starlet, with her feminine, shimmering gowns. This gorgeous burgundy Versace dress was just one of her several knock-out gown choices for this year’s Oscars.
39. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Silver screen siren Scarlett Johansson causes a stir wherever she goes. Hiding underneath a hat or sunglasses (or both), Scarlett choses classic shapes and cool cuts for daytime downtown. But it’s on the red carpet that the blonde bombshell that she really is emerges. Swathed in claret-coloured lace, Scarlett showed off her Dolce and Gabbana gown to its full potential at the 2011 Oscars.
40. Celebrities dressed up and down 150311
Off duty, it's time for Amy Adams to be mum as she slips into flattering bootleg jeans and loosely-fitted tunics. On the red carpet, it's always full-on glamour for Amy Adams and we expect nothing less! The actress often opts for floor-sweeping gowns like this Elie Saab frock, which she wore to the BAFTAs, showing off her fair skin and fiery red hair.
