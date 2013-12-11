Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in Dallas: All The Best Pictures

by: Rebecca Gillam
11 Dec 2013
Chanel's Métiers d'Art show brought the fashion industry's biggest names to Dallas. See what happened...

What ensued was a vintage, Americana-themed bonanza with cars, fast food stores and bucking broncos, as well as a stunning collection of prairie dresses, flamenco skirts and cowboy-inspired looks displayed in a vast barn space with American flags flying.

Though you may question why the French fashion house chose Dallas for the event, the city has been of long-standing significance to the brand and Coco herself. It was here she was presented the Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, and both Karl Lagerfeld and Bruno Pavlovsky recognised the support Chanel received in the fifties in rebuilding the brand and helping it get to where it is today.

