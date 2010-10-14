15 Mar 2018
Celebs in Faux Fur
Kylie's cute cropped fur coat dressed up her all-black daytime look as she left her house in London. Tortoiseshell cateye sunglasses helped play up the vintage look of the short, brushed fur.
Olivia Palermo gave faux fur a formal edge by keeping her palette monochrome. Her slightly twee pussybow blouse was given a sexy lift with a tactile leather pencil skirt and her fabulous oversized black shaggy gilet.
Sienna Miller went for a truly luxe cropped cream fur to finish her nude coloured separates while on a date in London with beau, Jude Law.
No one does festival chic quite like Kate Moss. While biker boots and denim cut-offs are sartorial staples for a festival, she really upped the ante with her wild choice of a flowing fur shrug. For boho glamour she added plenty of rings and of course, carefully dishevelled locks.
At the opening of Lucy In Disguise, Lily Allen went for a sophisticated vintage fur-collar tweed coat which had a fittingly retro feel for the new vintage shop.
For a kitsch and cosy take on faux fur, Fearne Cotton teamed a short-haired leopard number with earmuffs in a clashing shade of leopard and bright red cropped boots.
Elle Macpherson fought the London chills in a fur-trim biker while on the school run in London. The bear-like fur and a cute neck scarf dressed up her otherwise edgy all-black look.
Kate Bosworth couldn't have looked cuter when she stepped out at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner in New York. She added wintry vibes to her floaty chiffon frock and pretty suede courts with a fuzzy boyish-cut double-breasted coat.
Victoria Beckham gave an opulent take on the fur trend in a super-fluffy collarless coat, she gave it a signature VB touch with a Birkin bag and oversized sunnies.
Making her leopard-print fur the focus of her outfit, Rachel Bilson matched it with classic black riding boots and skinny jeans. Her choice of accessory? Her adorable pet dog.
Catherine Zeta-Jones nailed daytime glamour in her fur-trim jacquard coat as she stepped out in New York, she finished the old Hollywood-inspired look with a pair of retro cateye sunglasses and a cute cloche hat.
At the Burberry AW10 show Kate Hudson mixed feminine and masculine pieces for a stand-out look. Her oversized military coat with a fuzzy collar was juxtaposed with strappy statement heels and a fitted lace mini.
The Olsen twins are known for their irreverent style, and they certainly know how to put a statement ensemble together. Mary-Kate wrapped up against the LA chill wearing a burgundy shag fur over her blanket cape. She finished it with killer over-the-knee boots.
At the 2010 Love Ball Rosie Huntington-Whiteley worked a playful fur coat with mismatching pockets.
Olivia Palermo added a hint of luxe to her laidback look at the He's Just Not That Into You premiere with a cropped fur shrug.
Always hot on the tail of a trend, Alexa wrapped up in this season's must-have vintage-look double-breasted faux fur. She kept it simple with patent ballet pumps and a slick of red lipstick.
Cat Deeley went snow queen in a sequin dress and super-soft tiered cream fur cape at the Art of Elysium Genesis Event in LA.
Who better than a model to show us how to work a trend? Supermodel, Chanel Iman worked a palette of icy blues to give her feathery fur coat a high-fashion edge.
Looking every inch the boho queen, Diane Kruger popped a cropped shaggy fur over her ornate Valentino gown at the Golden Camera Awards in Berlin.
Taylor Momsen went for a military styling of fur, opting for an aviator-look parka matched with an army surplus style shirt, she gave it her signature grunge influence with some racy lace tights and tactile suede boots.
