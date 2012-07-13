From Alexa's style snaps to Kim and Kanye's A-list adventures, don't miss the best of the celebrities' twitter pictures...
1. Kim Kardashian on horse - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Kim Kardashian took a beach-side stroll with a difference. She looks simply stunning “horsing around.”
2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with car- Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Is that the Batmobile? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West certainly know how to travel in style! Before heading to Paris Kim shared this snap saying: “Cute pic at the airport before we came to Paris!”
3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West kissing - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Paris was clearly a blast for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She tweeted this sweet snap of her and her man cosying up with the caption: “Sweet memories.”
4. Rihanna on balcony - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna revealed her new long wavy tresses against the backdrop of this pretty night view. “Like diamonds in the sky” she said.
5. Katy Perry in sunglasses on the Jay Leno show - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
It was all fun and games for Katy Perry on the Jay Leno show. She challenged us to “Caption this!”
6. Cara and Poppy Delevingne at Wireless - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Wireless festival may have been a washout, but it didn’t dampen the Delevingne sisters' spirits. Poppy showed off a snap of her and Cara in VIP, aka “The play pen”.
7. Alexa Chung surfing - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Every day’s a fashion parade for Alexa Chung. She showed off her model figure before hitting the beach for a spot of surfing, tweeting: “Cowabunga!”
8. Alexa Chung posing - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
On to Paris and Alexa Chung's putting her posing skills to good use.
9. Kim Kardashian at the zoo - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Watch out Kim, there's a tiger behind you! Kim Kardashian bares her claws at a family day at the zoo.
10. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Solange Knowles shared this fun pic of her and big sis Beyoncé at Hackney Festival saying "We. Are. Family". We LOVE Solange's trouser suit!
11. Victoria Beckham in London - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
After asking fans which outfit she should wear to the Spice Girls reunion, Victoria Beckham opted for a black dress of her design, sharing this snap: "Went for the black dress!!sunny day in London,so nice being home!!! X vb"
12. Jessie J and Ellie Goulding - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Jessie J and Ellie Goulding messed around with friends and tweeted this quirky pic saying, "Just casually riding miniture elephants as you do..."
13. Chloe Moretz's on set pictures - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Chloe Moretz tweeted this snap from the set of new film Carrie, saying "First day done :) Amazing day.. So happy to be apart of something do exciting :) Day 2 here we go ;)"
14. Victoria Beckham in London - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
It's a mini Marc Jacobs! Victoria Beckham tweeted him prior to their dinner date saying "Getting ready for a night out with my date #musclemanmarc".
15. Rihanna in a taxi - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Poor Rihanna looks sleepy and we can see why… she shared this picture after being made to leave her hotel in London at 6am after a fire alarm! Luckily she found refuge in a taxi.
16. Lara Stone - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Gorgeous model Lara Stone said of this pic "Guess I'll save this for #brazil2014". What were you thinking of wearing it for Lara?
17. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Aww…Miley Cyrus tweeted a snap of her 'family' - herself, fiancé Liam Hemsworth and one of their cute dogs!
18. Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Gwyneth Paltrow snapped this picture of her and Robert Downey Jr. on set of Iron Man 3, with the words "Pepper and Tony, round 4."
19. David Beckham's boots - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
How cute are these shoes? Emblazoned with the words "Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper" and the number 23, these hot pink football boots could only belong to one man…
20. Victoria Beckham - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Has Victoria Beckham got a new job? The fashion designer and super-mum tweeted this pic of her wearing a reflective vest over a dress of her own design, saying "Cleared for take off...we are coming home! X vb"
21. Alexa Chung and Derek Blasberg - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Alexa Chung married? The fashionista tweeted from the wedding of her close pal Leith Clark, sharing this snap of her with fashion writer Derek Blasberg saying: "Also @derekblasberg and I tied the knot. NBD. Something old something new something borrowed something's wrong."
22. Katy Perry - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Katy Perry took some advice from Forrest Gump, adding this picture to her Twitter, saying "Life is like a box of chocolates, eat them all."
23. Cheryl Cole meets the Queen - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
The day Cheryl Cole stood side-by-side with the Queen. The singer tweeted excitedly: "This image will live with me Forever… I could never have dreamed of this moment.. #GodSaveOurQueen #Honoured."
24. Kim Kardashian's dress - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Kim Kardashian tweeted her wardrobe mishap to fans: "About to do Jimmy Kimmel & my whole dress rips! Help!!! Time to sew me in...praying this works!" We do too Kim!
25. Eva Longoria getting ready
Eva Longoria got a little help prepping for her premiere moment from her team. She tweeted: "Me and Team Eva @MakeUpByElan and @kenpaves getting ready for Greater Glory premiere." Great job!
26. Eva Longoria and her parents - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Hair, make-up and wardrobe complete, Eva Longoria tweeted this pic of her family: "Mom and Dad are here for premiere for Great Glory! Aren't they cute."
27. Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Talk about a pampered pet, Karl Lagerfeld's cute kitty Choupette not only has its own iPad, two maids and a place at Karl's dinner table - not to mention its own Twitter account. We're hooked!
28. David Beckham plays 100 games -
Proud wife Victoria Beckham tweeted her support of hubby David: "Congratulations David on playing over 100 games for England, we are so proud X vb."
29. The Beckham's dog - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
More from the Beckham camp - this time Coco gets a playmate for the Jubilee in the form of fellow pooch Rumpole. Victoria Beckham tweeted: "Coco's friend Rumpole, ready for the Jubilee X vb."
30. Victoria Beckham's biscuits -
Launching a special capsule collection exclusively for Net-A-Porter with her diffusion line, Victoria Beckham celebrated with some specially designed biscuits! She tweeted to fans: "Biscuit anyone???? Dress from my new collection!! X vb"
31. Zooey Deschanel - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Cool nails Zooey Deschanel! The New Girl star showed off her perfectly polished tips to fans on Twitter.
32. Miranda Kerr on the beach - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Aussie model Miranda Kerr tweeted this romantic snap to fans: "Sending love from Broome Australia xxx"
33. Harper Beckham's shoes - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
She must be the best dressed baby ever! Victoria Beckham tweeted this pic of Harper's little shoes, saying: "Are these the cutest shoes X vb." Yes they are!
34. Alexa Chung - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Alexa Chung shared this snap simply tweeting: "My new hat". We love!
35. Emma Roberts - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
We've all got a friend like Emma Roberts who tweeted this picture of Twilight star Nikki Reed saying: "Watching @nikkireed_i_am do sit ups while I devour a cheese pizza haha".
36. Florence Welch - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Looks like Florence Welch has made a new friend! The singer uploaded this cheerful pic with the words: "Thumbs up".
37. Zooey Deschanel - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Celeb watch! Zooey Deschanel met up with Taylor Swift and took this candid shot, tweeting: "So nice to meet @taylorswift13 and kris kristofferson at the #billboardmusicawards".
38. Katy Perry - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Katy Perry took some well deserved relaxation time, tweeting this serene snap with the words "Shanti shanti Ohhhmmmm".
39. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
No wonder she's a supermodel! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks flawless, even on her downtime. She tweeted this picture to fans: "My favorite vintage dress on a beautiful London summer evening...".
40. Katy Perry - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Katy Perry celebrated the release of her 3D movie Part Of Me with this pic: "It was a long hike but we made it... ParaMOUNT Perry! #KP3D".
41. Mollie King - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Mollie King joined her Saturdays bandmates and friends for a surprise birthday party and shared this snap saying: "I wish I could go back in time to last night :-)".
42. Daisy Lowe - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Adorable! Daisy Lowe tweeted this snap of herself before joining InStyle to party at The British Heart Foundation's Tunnel of Love party, with the caption "Girly getting ready time :)".
43. Jessica Alba - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Jessica Alba shared this snap of herself on the road in London. She's impeccably dressed as always!
44. Daisy Lowe - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Daisy Lowe's proud uncle tweeted this pic of his niece and these yummy looking cake pops, made by Daisy herself!
45. Alexa Chung - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Alexa Chung loves Mad Men as much as we do! She shared this picture saying, "Don Draper stole my doodles...".
46. Lea Michele - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Lea Michele shared this snap of herself, boyfriend Cory Monteith and Glee co-star Chris Colfer on a golf buggy in New York's Central Park! The Glee team revealed Lea and Chris will be in season four, in a 'show within a show' concept. Sounds interesting!
47. Henry Holland - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Henry Holland's office looks like a fun place to work! The designer posted this snap saying, "Just on k at work no biggy".
48. Karolina Kurkova - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova doesn't quite look like her usual self in this picture!
49. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Wow! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks amazing in this Twitter self portrait, taken on holiday in Malibu. We wish we were there!
50. Rihanna - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Aww… Rihanna celebrated Mother's Day in the US with her dog, saying "I had mothers day too".
51. Rihanna - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna then shared this snap of herself with her mum, Monica Fenty.
52. Selena Gomez - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Selena Gomez is a mummy's girl, tweeting this pic with the caption "Momma thinks Im too big to sit on her lap...Never".
53. Lady Gaga - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Another meat dress Lady Gaga?! At least this one, which Gaga tweeted from her Born This Way Ball tour, was made of fabric!
54. Elle Macpherson - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Lucky Elle Macpherson… she tweeted this snap with the caption "Chopper ride to the lakes in the Cotswolds..sooo beautiful".
55. Taylor Swift - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Dianna Agron's birthday party looks super starry! Taylor Swift shared this photobooth pic, tweeting: "The most magical night at @DiannaAgrons circus themed birthday party!"
56. Rihanna - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna's a girl after our own heart! She shared this cozy snap with the word "Yeaaaaaasss"!
57. Lady Gaga - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Lady Gaga partied in China, showing off this pic with the words: "We Love Party China xoxoxo". But what's the drink Gaga??
58. Zooey Deschanel - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Who do these nails belong to? New Girl star Zooey Deschanel tweeted this picture with the caption "I did these nails myself!"
59. Chloe Moretz - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Chloe Moretz and friends get their vamp on at a Dark Shadows party.
60. Lady Gaga - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Lady Gaga looks all-songed-out after on stage performance in Asia. She tweeted this picture, thanking Versace for her spectacular gown: "Thanks Donatella"!
61. Nicki Minaj - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Nicki Minaj shared this snap, simply saying "Oh???"
62. David Beckham - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Happy Birthday David Beckham! Wife Victoria tweeted this picture of the birthday boy and his mum plus one amazing looking birthday cake!
63. Emma Roberts - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Emma Roberts sneaked us backstage at the Met Ball with this behind-the-scenes snap she tweeted of her team preparing her look.
64. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a picture of her Met Ball 'do, an oversize top knot and drop earrings.
65. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Kim Kardashian tweeted this dangerous looking picture of herself and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, with the caption "Cooking lessons tonight with KoKo".
66. Kim Kardashian at a cooking lesson - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Looks like the Kardashian sisters made it out alive, with Kim sharing another snap of the results of their cooking lesson, saying "made yummy creme brulee".
67. Chloe Moretz - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Cute teen star Chloe Moretz treated her fans to this snap, saying: "The side of me not many people know :) i'm pretty weird". Even pulling faces, she still looks lovely!
68. Dianna Agron - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Surely this pic is too good to be true? Dianna Agron shared the idyllic snap, tweeting: "Magical moment from the weekend. I'm moving to the countryside. England does it right.". We hope you'll come Dianna!
69. Lara Stone's dog - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Lara Stone shared this pic of her cheeky pup Mr Bert! What a cutie.
70. Kate Bosworth modelling her jewellery line Jewel Mint - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Kate Bosworth treated fans to this snap of jewellery from her line Jewel Mint.
71. Dianna Agron and a cat - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Dianna Agron tweeted this adorable picture of the star and a cute cat having a face-off!
72. Nicole Richie flying a plane - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Nicole Richie's turned pilot, telling the fans on her website, "BOSTON! The eagle has landed, & by eagle, I mean ME!!!"
73. Heidi Klum's feet - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Whose feet are these? Supermodel Heidi Klum told fans: "An amazing day has come to an end... and, as pretty as they are, can't wait to take these bad boys off. Sweet dreams."
74. Jessica Alba on her birthday - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Happy Birthday Jessica Alba! The mum of two celebrates with workmates and her daughters Honor and Haven.
75. Rihanna with no make-up - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna let her hair down as she showed off a make-up free picture, wearing a white garland around her neck.
76. Victoria Beckham serving in Starbucks - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Victoria Beckham's been keeping us updated on her trip to Beijing, with Twitter pictures of her travels. She tweeted this snap saying: "Who ordered the frap? X vb".
77. Eva Longoria and the Desperate Housewives cast - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Eva Longoria shared this picture of the final scene of Desperate Housewives tweeting: "That's a wrap! End of an era!". We can't believe it's over!
78. Zac Efron at a football game - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Looks like Zac Efron's an Arsenal fan! The Lucky One star took in a quick football game on a trip to London to promote the film.
79. Chloe Moretz - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Wow! Teen star Chloe Moretz tweeted this stunning sunset saying: "True Beauty". Next time you go on holiday Chloe, please take us with you!
80. Rihanna and her mum Monica - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna's mum Monica Fenty was her date to the Time 100 Most Influential People ball. The singer wowed in a gorgeous Marchesa gown with glam Hollywood waves.
81. Victoria Beckham - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Victoria Beckham tweeted this hilarious snap saying: "Back in hair and make up fashion bunnies! X vb".
82. Zac Efron and his dog Puppy - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Aww – Zac Efron shared this snap of his dog, Puppy, with his fans.
83. Lara Stone with her dog Mr Bert - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Another cute pup alert! Lara Stone snoozes with new pup Mr Bert, saying: "Mummy & Bert dreaming #puppylove".
84. Victoria Beckham in slippers - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Victoria Beckham wraps up her tour of Asia in style – by settling down for a giggle and a chat in slippers and a robe, with a glass of champagne!
85. Victoria Beckham on a plane - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Victoria Beckham tells passengers and crew on a flight to Bejing "Cabin crew prepare for landing! Welcome to Beijing!! X vb".
86. Cheryl Cole getting her hair done - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Cheryl Cole's PA Lily England tweeted this snap with the words "The Chezmeister getting made up for her calendar which month do you think this should be?"
87. Jessica Alba on holiday - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
We can just about make out Jessica Alba and her daughter standing "straight as bamboo" in this field in Japan!
88. Zooey Deschanel with Paul McCartney
New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel said she was "Still pinching myself, can't believe I met Paul McCartney", as the two shared this quirky snap.
89. Henry Holland - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Designer Henry Holland tweeted this picture with the caption "PETRIFIED"…
90. Niall Horan from One Direction
Niall Horan from One Direction was caught unawares when Harry Styles grabbed this quick pic with the caption "multitasking".
91. Hilary Duff and son Luca
Hilary Duff couldn't resist sharing this family portrait of new son Luca Cruz – what a good looking family!
92. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren on holiday
Jessica Alba's been keeping us entertained with pictures from her family holiday to Japan. She titled this one "Happy fam" - aww!
93. Easter pictures from Victoria Beckham - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
InStyle loves this snap of Easter in the Beckham household! Victoria shared it with the caption "Happy Easter Fashion Bunnies! Bunny giving us her very best Posh Spice X vb"
94. Jessica Alba and family on holiday - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
We wish our holiday snaps were as good as Jessica Alba's! The family enjoy a trip to a temple in Japan.
95. Easter in the Beckham household - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
The Beckhams took chocolate-making lessons for Easter, and Victoria shared the results with the caption "Daddy made chocolate chicks for Harper X vb". We want one!
96. Rihanna at Coachella - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna shared this pic of her Coachella style with her fans.
97. Cheryl Cole on a photoshoot - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
We are loving Cheryl Cole's spring look! Her PA tweeted this snap of Cheryl in a tropical jacket and bold pumps.
98. Liam Payne from One Direction - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Harry Styles gives us a sneaky peek into One Direction's life on tour, tweeting this snap of rugby playing bandmate Liam.
99. Jessica Alba meditating - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Jessica Alba enjoys some quiet meditation while on holiday in Kyoto.
100. Rihanna in a Peter Berg T-shirt - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna and her Battleship co-star Brooklyn Decker made special T-shirts with director Peter Berg's face on!
101. Rihanna in Sydney - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
On the Battleship promotional tour, Rihanna sent some Easter wishes from Sydney Opera House!
102. Rihanna blowing kisses - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rihanna sent her fans some love, tweeting this picture with the caption "Ki$$e$"
103. Alexander McQueen - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Wow! Revealing a sneak peek photo from backstage at Paris Fashion Week, it was fabulous frills and colour everywhere at Alexander McQueen.
104. Alexa Chung - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
We want to be where Alexa Chung is!
105. Jessica Alba - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Playing hide and seek with three bandaged fingers, Jessica Alba tweeted: “I burned my fingers cooking lunch - thank goodness we had princess band aids handy.”
106. Victoria Beckham - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Cute! The Beckhams all got their party hats on for Brooklyn’s 13th birthday with Victoria tweeting: “Coco is celebrating Brooklyn's 13th birthday!!!! X vb”
107. Nicole Richie - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Nicole Richie was loving her new hair extensions, tweeting: “Pat yo’ weave ladies!”
108. Pixie Geldof - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Joining Boy George, The Hurts and Nick Grimshaw at the Radio 1 studios, Pixie Geldof tweeted: “Most entertaining 5 mins in radio history "@grimmers: Studio Cru.”
109. Nicola Roberts - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Can you spot the resemblance? Nicola Roberts was tweeting with delight when her sister came to town, posting: “Sister to London is perfect!”
110. Heidi Klum - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
It’s like mother, like daughter when it comes to haircuts in the Klum house, as Heidi explained: “My beautiful Mom and I got a new haircut!!!”
111. Alexander McQueen - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Alexander McQueen tweeted a close up on the accessory everyone was talking about on Paris Fashion Week’s front row.
112. Alessandra Ambrosio - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Stunning! Alessandra Ambrosio was soaking up the Spanish sun, tweeting: “Sun is shining in madrid!!!”
113. Selena Gomez and Lily Collins - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
After a night of red carpet glamour, it was high time Selena Gomez and Lily Collins tucked into some food with Selena tweeting: “Yep. Classy gals chillen at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.”
114. Victoria Beckham - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Applying the final touches to her Oscars look, Victoria Beckham tweeted: “Getting ready for Vanity Fair Oscar party x vb”
115. Kelly Osbourne and Miley Cyrus - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Oscars night and Kelly Osbourne was thrilled to bump into Miley Cyrus, tweeting: “I got a kiss from one of the hottest chicks in Hollywood!”
116. Katy Perry and Uggie - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
The Artist star Uggie has admirers far and wide and Katy Perry was thrilled to bump into him, tweeting: “Catch of the day! Uggie from "The Artist" (not the guy in the background!)”
117. Heidi Klum and Smokey Robinson - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Heidi Klum was all smiles, tweeting: “Hanging with @smokey_robinson at the Elton John Oscar Party!”
118. Lea Michele - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
In an homage to Bridesmaids, Lea Michele tweeted: “In anticipation of tomorrow’s very memorable episode… We took this photo… We call it GLEE-MAIDS…”
119. Florence Welch - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Spotted backstage at the BRITs, Florence Welch was gearing up for her spine-tingling performance in Alexander McQueen.
120. Alexa Chung - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
In her pyjamas with a midnight snack, Alexa Chung was all smiles for pal Nick Grimshaw when he tweeted: “I want everyone to know that @alexa_chung and I are eating jacket potatoes at 4am in our underwear”
121. Taylor Swift - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Taylor Swift looked speechless after the Grammy Awards, taking to Twitter to say: “My two new friends!!!!!! I had so much fun tonight!”
122. Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
After Fashion Week madness, Victoria Beckhamwas in the mood to party with celeb pal Eva Longoria on a girlie night out. The pair were inseparable as they posed for Twit pics together.
123. Victoria Beckham with Eva Longoria and Kate Beckinsale - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
A super stylish night of fun was had by the A-listers at the Eva Longoria Foundation party as pals Victoria Beckham, Eva and Kate Beckinsale posed for pics - tweeting them to their fans!
124. Alexa Chung on TV - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
With a new TV programme showing stateside, Alexa Chung asked her Twitter followers: “Are you watching #24hourcatwalk??”
125. Victoria Beckham in New York - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Stopping for a cheeky pic in front of David Beckham's H&M underwear billboard ad, Victoria Beckham playfully posed while David papped her, posting the snap on his Facebook page with the caption: "So proud of my wife taking #NYFW by the balls."
126. Selena Gomez choosing what to wear - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
It’s a problem we all face but Selena Gomez certainly has the help of a fan or two when she tweets: “Which one should I wear tonight?”
127. Rihanna with blonde locks - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rocking a new blonde look, Rihanna took to Twitter straight away to show her followers.
128. Katy Perry at the Super Bowl - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Katy Perry went all out for Super Bowl Sunday, wearing a New York Giants themed outfit emblazoned with her name on the back!
129. Kate Bosworth in stripes - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Twitter newbie Kate Bosworth has quickly got the hang of things, posting cute pitures and regularly tweeting her boyfriend, Michael Polish.
130. Dionne Bromfield wearing Van Cleef & Arpels - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
InStyle favourite Dionne Bromfield was rocking the bling for an event but admitted they were borrowed, tweeting: “Thanks to @vancleefarpels for trusting me to wear their diamonds tonight. Wish I could have kept them.”
131. Sunday Girl with Dolce & Gabbana - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Sandwiched between the designer duo du jour, Sunday Girl tweeted: “Myself and Mr Dolce and Gabbana.”
132. Jamie Bell wearing sunglasses - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Twitter fiend Jamie Bell revealed his method of in-flight entertainment when he posted this pic, tweeting: “Bored on an airplane.”
133. Jessie J with a doll - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Jessie J proved the likeness between her and her doll by pulling a killer pout.
134. Jessica Alba in Chanel - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Jessica Alba’s hubby Cash Warren is a fan of complimenting his wife via Twitter, posting this pic of Jess and her stylist Brad Goreski with the tweet: ‘Ojai (oh hi) beautiful people.”
135. Evan Rachel Wood with a moustache - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
True Blood star Evan Rachel Wood showed off her Chaplin-esque disguise on Twitter.
136. Rihanna on a cross trainer - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
No need for a new get fit regime, Rihanna’s got it covered working out in a string bikini!
137. Alexa Chung in a duffel coat - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
With her favourite Chanel 2.55 sitting pretty by her side, Alexa Chung couldn’t have looked cooler in a duffle coat.
138. Cash Warren with Jessica Alba - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Jessica Alba’s hubby Cash Warren revealed his wife’s Golden Globes antics when he tweeted: “Pizza and quick change for @jessicaalba #goldenglobes”
139. Lea Michele with Zooey Deschanel - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
All glammed up for the Golden Globes, Lea Michele, Zooey Deschanel and Cory Monteith were having a ball!
140. Emma Bunton with Johnny Depp - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Spice Girl Emma Bunton looked chuffed to pieces cosying up to Johnny Depp, posting: “Evidence that Johnny and I are now an Item!!!! Hehehehe”
141. Taylor Swift on the beach - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Stunningly serene, Taylor Swift tweeted: “Childhood beach memories revisited.”
143. Selena Gomez with dyed hair - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Rocking the trend for coloured tresses, Selena Gomez spread the word to her fans: “Change is good...”
144. Paloma Faith with Dolly Parton - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Clearly a life affirming moment, Paloma Faith was thrilled to meet Dolly Parton, tweeting: “We do the same pose!”
145. Nicole Scherzinger riding a horse - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Instantly making us all want to go on holiday, Nicole Richie tweeted: “Horseback riding on the beach and thru the Mexican jungle!”
146. Nicole Richie skiing - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
When House of Harlow designer Nicole Richie’s friend tweeted this picture to recommended it be used for a snow campaign, Nicole replied: “HELL TO THE YES!”
147. Nicola Roberts with warped face - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
LOL! Who’d have thought this was Nicola Roberts? The InStyle cover girl tweeted: “Wanna see something funny? ;-)”
148. Lady Gaga with a new ring - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Showing fans her new favourite item of jewellery, Lady Gaga tweeted: “Time to take BORN THIS WAY on the road. Best Xmas gift ever from a lil monster. Brass paw ring.”
149. Jessie J with cereal on her face - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
What is Jessie J up to? Your guess is as good as ours!
150. Jessica Alba with a business card - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Even A-listers get excited about new business cards! Jessica Alba tweeted: “My first @Honest business card!”
151. Heidi Klum with Seal - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Family time in Aspen meant plenty of family tweets from Heidi Klum: “Sun and Snow and @Seal”
152. Gisele does rock and roll - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Gisele proved that top models like to rock out, too, tweeting: “Rock and Roll!”
153. Florence Welch with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Florence Welch a fan of Green Day? We wouldn’t have predicted it but the ethereal songstress was full of glee when she tweeted; “Me and @BJAofficial !!”
154. Ellie Goulding with pink hair - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Another songstress to try out the coloured hair trend, Ellie Goulding simply posted: “Pinky.”
155. Dianna Agron in Barcelona - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
What a holiday snap! Glee’s Dianna Agron tweeted: “Barcelona, you've won me over. I'm in love. #sadtoleavebutmustgoonward”
Kim Kardashian on horse - Celebrity Twitter Pictures
Kim Kardashian took a beach-side stroll with a difference. She looks simply stunning “horsing around.”