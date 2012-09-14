These celebs are never caught off guard in the street style stakes. See how the likes of Miranda Kerr, Jessica Biel and Olivia Palermo nail sidewalk chic...
Celebrity Street Style
Calling all fashion fans! Find out which celebrities are working it in high street…
We're not the only ones who love a stylish bargain, celebrities adore their purse-friendly fashion too! See how Olivia Palermo, Cheryl Cole and more luxe theirs up…
By Hayley Spencer - 14 September 2012
2. Jessica Biel in Valentino jumpsuit - Celebrity Street Style
Jessica Biel has really come into her own of late, and taking time out from Total Recall premiere trail she looked utterly ethereal in a Valentino jumpsuit. The delicate lace aperitif perfectly framed Jess' figure, and she completed her look with bright heels for added oomph.
3. Rachel Bilson in Rag & Bone - Celebrity Street Style
Rachel Bilson has that 'just-thrown-together' look nailed. Out in LA she paired a contrast print Rag & Bone dress with Chloe satchel and statement sunnies, also by Chloe.
4. Kate Beckinsale in Diane von Furstenberg skirt - Celebrity Street Style
Kate Beckinsale showed us how to mix the perfect concoction of high street and high-end in London, pairing a H&M top and Diane von Furstenberg pencil skirt. She added a little edge courtesy of a pair of Christian Louboutin spike Pigalle heels.
5. Kate Beckinsale in Preen - Celebrity Street Style
Kate Beckinsale has been making her sidewalk chic bright and bold lately. A fluorescent lace shift by Preen looked ladylike yet casual enough for day, thanks to the pocket detail, while white Walter Steiger stilettos and matching drop earrings kept the look fresh.
6. Jessica Alba in chambray shirt - Celebrity Street Style
Summer chic comes easy to Jessica Alba. She pepped up her breezy white dress and chambray shirt with a dream catcher necklace and stacked raffia wedges.
7. Camilla Belle in floral-print dress - Celebrity Street Style
Camilla Belle is our new summer style pin-up. How cute does she look in this china-blue Yoana Baraschi sun dress? She makes it even more envy-inducing courtesy of her baby-pink satchel and It-sunglasses of the moment - Miu Miu's Pentagons.
8. Alexa Chung in Anna Sui dress - Celebrity Street Style
Dressing for a bike ride isn't easy, but Alexa Chung had it sussed as she boarded her bike in New York. She sported a bold floral Summer dress and her trusty Charlotte Olympia kitty flats lent her plenty of pedal power
9. Miranda Kerr in Erdem top - Celebrity Street Style
Miranda Kerr proved she's never caught off guard when she arrived at David Jones department store in a pitch-perfect pencil skirt and blouse combo. She accessorised the mismatching prints with Miu Miu cateye shades and a ladylike Prada Pyramide.
10. Miranda Kerr in floral dress - Celebrity Street Style
There's no such thing as a casual stroll for Miranda Kerr, for a day out in New York she opted for a floaty floral dress. Stella McCartney sunnies and neat mini Miu Miu satchel bag luxed up her look.
11. Miranda Kerr in Celine trousers - Celebrity Street Style
There's nothing like a splashy print to brighten up your day, as Miranda Kerr well knows. She smartened up a slouchy striped tee courtesy of Celine ankle-grazers, a pair of pointed courts and a lust-worthy Louis Vuitton bowling bag.
12. Miranda Kerr in maxi dress - Celebrity Street Style
Every day is a catwalk for Miranda Kerr. The reigning queen of off-duty fashion added a boho edge to her mint-green wrap dress by adding a bright woven bag and embellished sandals.
13. Kate Bosworth in H&M skirt - Celebrity Street Style
Kate Bosworth's high-end and high street blends are the stuff of fashion dreams - who else could pull off this layered H&M skirt, jersey sweater and Isabel Marant wedge trainers combo quite like Kate?
14. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Stella McCartney - Celebrity Street Style
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fails to make us envious. How hot does she look in Stella McCartney's geo-print lace-edge dress? Ankle-cuff heels help elongate her already endless pins.
15. Rachel Zoe in denim jumpsuit - Celebrity Street Style
It's easy to see why Rachel Zoe is a stylist to the stars. She channelled a modern take on 70s chic in a denim jumpsuit, tan wedges and a statement necklace while out with her little one in LA.
16. Victoria Beckham in Jil Sander shirt - Celebrity Street Style
Monochrome has never looked chicer! It's rare we see Victoria Beckham out of body-con or her own designs, but she passed up both while out in Paris in favour of homegrown labels - she wore a crisp white Jil Sander tucked into a Maison Martin Margiela maxi. She couldn't resist one signature touch however, as she topped off the look with oversized sunnies from her label.
17. Olivia Palermo in khaki - Celebrity Street Style
Olivia Palermo gave us a lesson on dressing for in-between seasons, working the military trend in a leather-sleeved jack, skinny trews and v heels. She added wow-factor with her sleek, putty-hued arm-candy.
18. Olivia Palermo in Tibi - Celebrity Street Style
Olivia Palermo proved her inimitable fashion status, transforming a basic white tee and denim cut-offs with a chic cheetah-print coat by Tibi while walking her pooch, Mr Butler.
19. Michelle Williams in 50s style dress - Celebrity Street Style
Michelle Williams opted for a pretty floral day dress for a day out with her daughter. A straw bucket bag and glossy sandals completed her 50s tribute.
20. Kirsten Dunst in sheer blouse - Celebrity Street Style
Kirsten Dunst is our go-to girl for chic yet easy-to-mimic off-duty fashion. She enjoyed some downtime in LA pairing denim cut-offs with an elegant sheer shirt. Block-heel sandals, a Chloe clutch and Ray-Ban Clubmasters completed her nonchalant look.
21. Kirsten Dunst in Louis Vuitton - Celebrity Street Style
Lusty in Louis Vuitton - Kirsten Dunst paired the brand's printed mini and bowling bag for a day out with boyfriend and On the Road co-star, Garrett Hedlund.
22. Keira Knightley in Mulberry - Celebrity Street Style
Keira Knightley showed us how to work the midi by day as she arrived at JFK airport in a scribble floral print dress from Mulberry's AW12 collection, and go-with-everything contrast-toe pumps.
23. Keira Knightley in Erdem - Celebrity Street Style
Keira Knightley looked every inch the English rose as she took as stroll with her new fiance, James Righton, in a ladylike floral midi dress by Erdem, accessorised with a quilted Chanel shoulder bag and simple strappy sandals.
24. Jessica Alba in striped maxi dress - Celebrity Street Style
Jessica Alba is having a serious colour moment right now. She stepped out in New York wearing the latest in a string of bright and bold outfits. A striped midi dress and matching knit, worn with a contrasting black fringed bag and Givenchy sandals had her looking chic and summery.
25. Jessica Alba in Carolina Herrera dress - Celebrity Street Style
Jessica Alba looked cute as can be when she stepped out in a rabbit print shirt dress by Carolina Herrera. A patent mustard-hued Marc Jacobs bag added to the retro charm.
26. Jessica Alba in Narciso Rodriguez dress - Celebrity Street Style
One minute Jessica Alba is making us swoon in a cute fit-and-flare frock, and the next she's showing her sophisticated side in this colour-block Narciso Rodriguez dress and matching heels. No matter what her mood though, we're always in awe.
27. Diane Kruger in Cannes - Celebrity Street Style
Diane Kruger knows to stay chic in the heat. Arriving in Cannes she was on flawless form in a cut-out detail maxi, and added a hint of quirk with a striped trilby.
28. Alexa Chung in denim dress - Celebrity Street Style
Alexa Chung was one stylish jet setter in NYC popping a denim shift over a Peter Pan-collared blouse, and adding cute buckled flats. With her round shades and blunt fringe, she had a serious look of the 60s.
29. Alexa Chung in Stella McCartney - Celebrity Street Style
Alexa Chung's dress-down style is always a playful affair. Out in New York, she beat the heat in a Stella McCartney all-in-one, Kurt Geiger espadrilles, a chunky statement necklace and a snake-skin print bag.
30. Alexa Chung in leather skirt - Celebrity Street Style
At men's fashion week, Alexa Chung was a fashion snapper's dream giving a chunky knit a seriously luxe look by adding a leather pencil skirt and Yves Saint Laurent’s Ingenuine shoes. This lady can do no wrong!
