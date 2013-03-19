Sneak a peek into the glamorous world of the A-listers with our latest celebrity pictures of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron and co...
Celebrity Pics Of The Day
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares a cab with a friend - Celebrity PicturesIs this the most glamorous cab ride ever? Transformers beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley treated an equally-stunning pal to dinner at Nobu on Saturday night.
2. Rihanna in a cropped jumper - Celebrity PicturesRihanna played the ultimate game of peek-a-boo at a New York City restaurant in a net vest topped by a very cropped jumper. Would you dare to bare?
3. Prince Harry plays rugby - Celebrity PicturesPrince Harry shows his sporty side in Rio de Janeiro in a game of rugby on the packed Flamengo Beach.
4. One Direction in New York - Celebrity PicturesX Factor runners-up One Direction take the US by storm with a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
5. Jessica Alba with balloons - Celebrity PicturesJessica Alba's daughter Honor carries colourful balloons while out on a mother-daughter shopping trip.
6. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in New York - Celebrity PicturesJen and Just are perfectly chilled in NYC in jeans and trans-seasonal layers.
7. Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres in New Orleans - Celebrity PicturesBrad Pitt shows American TV host Ellen DeGeneres around the eco-friendly and hurricane-proof homes he built for the victims of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
8. Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham at an LA Galaxy game - Celebrity PicturesRomeo, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham cheer on their dad David at an LA Galaxy vs Salt Lake MLS footie match in Los Angeles. No 1 fans!
9. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the airport - Celebrity Pictures
On and off-screen couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were spotted at Paris’ Roissy airport preparing to catch a flight back to LA after a spending time together in the romantic city.
10. Dev Patel in LA - Celebrity Pictures
Dev Patel appeared full of questions when catching up with a friend in LA.
11. January Jones in coloured jeans - Celebrity Pictures
Mixing pink jeans with a red cardigan, January Jones nailed the coloured jeans trend.
12. Zac Efron promoting Dr Seuss' The Lorax - Celebrity Pictures
Zac Efron looked ready to try out the chicken dance while promoting Dr Seuss’ The Lorax!
13. Katy Perry at Kanye West's after show party - Celebrity Pictures
Katy Perry appreciated that Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week after show part warranted a helmet!
14. Jessica Alba in LA - Celebrity Pictures
Setting a good example, Jessica Alba carried a 'LIV GRN' while out and about in LA.
15. Felicity Huffman and William H Macy in Hollywood - Celebrity Pictures
Celeb couple Felicity Huffman and William H Macy were honoured with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star together. Cute!
16. Katherine Heigl in LA - Celebrity Pictures
No wonder Katherine Heigl needs her sunnies – her banana coloured jacket is super bright! She rocked the look after getting her nails painted pink in LA.
17. Jude Law apartment hunting in New York - Celebrity Pictures
Jude Law appreciates some Winter sun while apartment hunting in Manhattan.
18. Jessica Alba with Honor Marie - Celebrity Pictures
It's matching smiles for mummy Jessica Alba and her adorable daughter Honor Marie, as they grin for paps on the school run.
19. Carey Mulligan in New York - Celebrity Pictures
Carey Mulligan gets her coffee fix, picking up two big drinks and snacks in New York.
20. Gwen Stefani at Berry Farm - Celebrity Pictures
Gwen Stefani took little Kingston to LA’s Berry Farm for a horse and cart ride. Cute!
21. Prince Harry in Belize - Celebrity Pictures
Prince Harry seems to be getting in the spirit of things while in the Caribbean in honour of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year.
22. Ginnifer Goodwin at The Grove - Celebrity Pictures
Ginnifer Goodwin was looking lovely in summer leather at LA’s swanky shopping destination The Grove.
23. Agyness Deyn in The Leisure Society - Celebrity Pictures
Agyness Deyn’s acting debut in The Leisure Society looks like it’s a barrel of laughs.
24. Kylie Minogue at Mardi Gras - Celebrity Pictures
Joining in with Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras festivities, Kylie Minogue wowed in a red lace mini for the VIP bash.
25. Jesse Metcalfe on a motorbike - Celebrity Pictures
Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe proved he’s still got it out and about in LA on a motorcycle.
26. Alessandra Ambrosio trying on a headpiece - Celebrity Pictures
Trying on some original headwear while shopping in LA, we wonder if Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is planning her baby shower outfit?
27. Tom Felton with Jade Olivia and family - Celebrity Pictures
Harry Potter couple Tom Felton and Jade Olivia give their visiting parents a guided tour around their new neighbourhood in LA.
28. Selma Blair playing basketball - Celebrity Pictures
Spotted shooting some hoops in her slacks, Selma Blair joins Jennifer Lawrence in the A-list line-up of basketball fans.
29. Olivia Wilde walking her dog - Celebrity Pictures
Hollywood stunner Olivia Wilde fits in a work out while walking her super-cute dog.
30. January Jones wearing flares - Celebrity Pictures
January Jones reveals a stunning post-baby figure in flared jeans and a polo neck while out in LA.
31. Jean Dujardin arriving in Paris with his Oscar - Celebrity Pictures
That's quite some hand luggage! The Artist star Jean Dujardin is greeted by hoards of fans and photographers as he returns home to Paris with his Oscar statuette held high.
32. Sarah Jessica Parker with daughter Tabitha - Celebrity Pictures
Fashionista-in-the-making, Tabitha Hodge Broderick seems to be making mummy Sarah Jessica Parker smile as they went for a walk in New York.
33. Katherine Heigl and mum Naomi at a garden centre - Celebrity Pictures
Green fingered Katherine Heigl and mum Naomi look deep in thought shopping at a garden centre in LA – we wonder what they chose?
34. Rihanna arriving at a studio in London - Celebrity Pictures
Rihanna keeps it low key on a trip to a London studio, teaming a distressed jumper and jeans with a leather visor and sunglasses.
35. Rachel Zoe with son Skylar - Celebrity Pictures
Stylist Rachel Zoe shares a giggle with her stylish son Skylar. Just look at his adorable fluffy boots!
36. Kate Moss rocking zebra print in London - Celebrity Pictures
Kate Moss looks fierce in animal print, teaming a red zebra print scarf with her trademark oversized coat and skinnies combo.
37. Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in New York - Celebrity Pictures
Sarah Jessica Parker chats with son James Wilkie Broderick out and about in New York. The pair were wrapped up in matching woolly hats – how cute!
38. Sandra Bullock leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar party - Celebrity Pictures
Sandra Bullock cuddles up to a pal leaving Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in LA. The Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close actress presented a gong at this year’s awards.
39. Jessica Alba with daughter Honor Marie - Celebrity Pictures
Jessica Alba teamed a black leather gilet with black avaiator sunglasses while out shopping with her daughter Honor Marie in Los Angeles. We love Honor’s floral leggings!
40. Ewan McGregor signing autographs - Celebrity Pictures
Covering his eyes behind some oversized glasses, Ewan McGregor took time to sign autographs at LAX airport.
41. Jessica Alba having a massage - Celebrity Pictures
Spotted having a massage in NYC, it looks like fashion week’s been taking its toll on Jessica Alba.
42. Amber Heard picking up her dry cleaning - Celebrity Pictures
Amber Heard proves even A-listers have to go and collect their dry cleaning!
43. Nicki Minaj and Khloe Kardashian - Celebrity Pictures
Khloe Kardashian and Nicki Minaj practiced their pouts together before their appearance on US TV.
44. Kate Moss in Gloucestershire - Celebrity Pictures
Sporting her favourite shaggy coat, Kate Moss hit the village shops with her daughter Lila Grace in Gloucestershire.
45. Sean Penn in Bolivia - Celebrity Pictures
Sean Penn got in the spirit of things while meeting Bolivian president Evo Morales.
46. Christina Ricci in London - Celebrity Pictures
Spotted arriving at the Radio 1 studios, Bel Ami star Christina Ricci’s been busy on the film’s promo tour in London.
47. Salma Hayek in Berlin - Celebrity Pictures
Salma Hayek appeared to playing the part of an usher at the premiere of As Luck Would Have It!
48. Leighton Meester at a Miu Miu party - Celebrity Pictures
Leighton Meester was picture perfect in a pair of special edition Miu Miu Culte sunglasses!
49. Natalie Portman and Dakota Fanning at New York Fashion Week - Celebrity Pictures
Natalie Portman looks like she got a bit of a shock at the Rodarte show!
50. Meryl Streep at the Berlin Film Festival - Celebrity Pictures
Having lost her heel at the BAFTAs, it looks like Meryl Streep is keeping a closer eye on her shoes now!
51. Leighton Meester at New York Fashion Week - Celebrity Pictures
While Leighton Meester was nice and warm on the front row at Vera Wang, the Gossip Girl certainly needed her camel jacket post show.
52. Kate Middleton drinking a mocktail - Celebrity Pictures
At The Brink in aid of Action on Addiction, Kate Middleton was most enjoying the non-alcoholic cocktail created in her name.
53. Thandie Newton at the premiere of Good Deeds - Celebrity Pictures
Thandie Newton worked an innovative front bun in her hair on the Good Deeds red carpet.
54. Jake Gyllenhaal in Berlin - Celebrity Pictures
Jake Gyllenhaal looked like he’d got something in his eye during a photocall at the Berlinale International Film Festival!
55. Zooey Deschanel dancing on Late Night - Celebrity Pictures
New Girl star Zooey Deschanel danced her way onto the set on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
56. Michelle Dockery outside the Late Show studio - Celebrity Pictures
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery took New York by storm as a guest on the Late Show with David Letterman.
57. Rachel McAdams with Michael Sheen - Celebrity Pictures
Cute couple Michael Sheen and Rachel McAdams were sure to wear their shades while out and about in LA.
58. Diane Kruger in Berlin - Celebrity Pictures
Grasping a huge bunch of roses, Diane Kruger was the belle of Berlin at a press conference.
59. Dannii Minogue at Madame Tussauds - Celebrity Pictures
The crowds that gathered at Melbourne’s Madame Tussauds were seeing double when Dannii Minogue posed with her new waxwork.
60. Daniel Radcliffe at the Apple Store - Celebrity Pictures
Daniel Radcliffe hit up Regent Street’s Apple Store. Is that how small the next iPhone is going to be Dan?
61. Vanessa Hudgens posing with fans - Celebrity Pictures
Journey 2 star Vanessa Hudgens posed with some cheeky fans in New York.
62. Scarlett Johansson with her brother Hunter - Celebrity Pictures
Scarlett Johnsson rocked a Stella McCartney dress while hosting a charity fundraiser for Barack Obama. The cute beau on her arm? None other than twin brother Hunter!
63. Sarah Michelle Gellar on What What Happens Live - Celebrity Pictures
That's some serious bling! Ringer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off some oversize eyewear, covered in sparkly pink crystals.
64. Liv Tyler out and about in New York - Celebrity Pictures
Liv Tyler is always gorgeous, even when rocking a downtime look. The actress relaxed in New York in a navy winter coat and blue skinnies.
65. Kellan Lutz on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - Celebrity Pictures
A far cry from his pale vampire alter-ego Emmett Cullen, Kellan Lutz looked tanned and relaxed as he chatted with Jimmy Fallon on the US chat show, Late Night.
66. Heidi Klum arriving at JFK airport - Celebrity Pictures
Supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted layering her prints at JFK airport. She rocked a patchwork coat over floral jeans, paired with black leather boots and a quilted bag.
67. Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl - Celebrity Pictures
Gorgeous couple Oliva Palermo and Johannes Huebl hit The Cinema Society to watch a screening of Thin Ice together.
68. Leighton Meester yawning on the set of Gossip Girl - Celebrity Pictures
Leighton Meester proved filming Gossip Girl in an Oscar de la Renta is oh-so tiring!
69. Ewan McGregor on set - Celebrity Pictures
Why would you leave a taxi in that weather?! Ewan McGregor got soaked while on the set of The Corrections.
70. Andrew Garfield at The Amazing Spider-Man trailer launch - Celebrity Pictures
Andrew Garfield rocked a cool casual look to launch The Amazing Spider-Man trailer in New York.
71. Vanessa Hudgens with her sister Stella - Celebrity Pictures
Vanessa Hudgens and her younger sister Stella could be mistaken for twins!
72. Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Camera Awards - Celebrity Pictures
Winning Best Actress at the 47th Golden Camera Awards in Berlin, Scarlett Johansson was all smiles.
73. Rihanna with blonde locks - Celebrity Pictures
Rihanna rocked her new blond locks sitting courtside at LA’s Staples Center for a basketball game.
74. Jennifer Lopez after a day at the beach - Celebrity Pictures
Spotted helping her daughter into the car, Jennifer Lopez was in mummy mode after a day at the beach.
75. Helena Bonham Carter tabogganing - Celebrity Pictures
Helena Bonham Carter was certainly enjoying London’s snow, spotted tobogganing with her children in Primrose Hill.
76. Heidi Klum with her daughter - Celebrity Pictures
Supermodel Heidi Klum added extra charm to her downtime ensemble with a pair of leopard print sunglasses while out for lunch with her daughter Leni.
77. Arnold Schwarzenegger on a motorbike - Celebrity Pictures
Arnold Schwarzenegger proved he’s still got the edge while cruising on a motorbike in LA.
78. Blake Lively preparing for Valentine's Day - Celebrity Pictures
Looking loved up with her heart-shaped box of chocolates, Blake Lively was all smiles at the chocolatiere’s Valentine’s Day competition launch.
79. David Beckham in London - Celebrity Pictures
H&M man David Beckham was wearing distinctly more clothes than in his advertising campaign while promoting his new line of underwear.
80. Brad Pitt on The Daily Show - Celebrity Pictures
Totally unfazed by the hoards of fans surrounding him, Brad Pitt posed for photos after an appearance on The Daily Show.
81. Claire Danes with a Prada handbag - Celebrity Pictures
Claire Danes jazzed up a winter ensemble with Prada’s orange and black striped tote.
82. Jennifer Lopez wearing printed trousers - Celebrity Pictures
Jennifer Lopez nailed the printed trouser trend while out and about in New York.
83. Alessandra Ambrosio in LA - Celebrity Pictures
Alessandro Ambrosio swapped her figure-hugging frocks for a looser look while out and about in LA but her uber-cute baby bump was still plain to see!
84. Diane Kruger at a charity ball - Celebrity Pictures
Diane Kruger was literally jumping for joy at a charity gala in Paris.
85. Pixie Geldof and Nick Grimshaw house hunting - Celebrity Pictures
It looks like Pixie Geldof and Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw are looking for new digs.
86. Michael Fassbender having a piggyback - Celebrity Pictures
Having partied the night away at the A Dangerous Method premiere after-party, leading man Michael Fassbender insisted on being piggybacked into his taxi!
87. Keira Knightley and James Righton - Celebrity Pictures
Keira Knightley clambered into a taxi with Klaxons’ beau James Righton following the A Dangerous Method after-party.
88. Emily Blunt at a parking meter - Celebrity Pictures
Emily Blunt proves A-listers do have to pay for parking, too.
89. Daniel Radcliffe working the crowd - Celebrity Pictures
More than accustomed to crowds of fans, Daniel Radcliffe takes it all in his stride with a smile.
90. Anne Hathaway on the phone - Celebrity Pictures
Sporting an Adidas shell suit, Anne Hathaway was completely consumed in her phone.
91. Marion Cotillard on set - Celebrity Pictures
French leading lady Marion Cotillard was wearing full on flapper garb while on the set of her upcoming film, Low Life, but had to keep warm with a winter coat between scenes.
92. Rache Zoe with her baby - Celebrity Pictures
Super cute! Rachel Zoe still looked the epitome of chic while carrying her baby boy, Skyler Morrison Berman.
93. Reese Witherspoon after This Is War premiere - Celebrity Pictures
Staying at a swanky hotel in Mayfair, Reese Witherspoon looked understandably tired after the premiere of This Means War.
94. Nicola Roberts in tartan - Celebrity Pictures
It was a tartan affair for Nicola Roberts, spotted out and about wearing a bold black and red cape while out and about in London.
95. Bar Rafaeli on TV - Celebrity Pictures
Israeli model Bar Rafaeli didn’t sign up for a striptease when she agreed to going on Italian TV show, Chiambretti Night.
96. Gwen Stefani fishing - Celebrity Pictures
Gwen Stefani styled up her fishing outfit with blue-rimmed sunglasses and ruby red lips.
97. Marion Cotillard carrying her baby - Celebrity Pictures
Cute couple Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet got their hats on to hit the streets of New York with their baby, Marcel.
98. Jessica Alba with her family - Celebrity Pictures
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren enjoyed a day out with the family in the LA sunshine.
99. Dakota Fanning in New York - Celebrity Pictures
Dakota Fanning was prepared for rain while out and about in New York.
100. Kate Moss DJing at the Prada party - Celebrity Pictures
Spinning the decks for the fashion elite in Paris, Kate Moss showed off some serious dance moves at the Prada 24 Hour Museum party.
101. Blake Lively with the Mayor of New York - Celebrity Pictures
Blake Lively was pleased as punch to meet New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Gossip Girl day.
102. Cynthia Nixon on the opening night of Wit - Celebrity Pictures
Reportedly shaving her head daily for her new role in Wit, Cynthia Nixon was all smiles at the opening night.
103. Peaches Geldof out and about - Celebrity Pictures
Revealing her burgeoning baby bump in a figure-hugging dress, Peaches Geldof was spotted en route to The Muppets premiere.
104. Miranda Kerr at Tokyo airport - Celebrity Pictures
Miranda Kerr’s practiced airport style was as chic as ever as the Victoria’s Secret model arrived in Tokyo. Leather leggings and a loose tee were topped off with the A-lister’s essentials, sunglasses.
105. Justin Bieber and Paris Jackson - Celebrity Pictures
Justin Bieber hung out with the late great Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris at a post-humus handprint ceremony for the iconic singer in LA.
106. Olivia Wilde on set - Celebrity Pictures
Even through this crazy superhero costume we could tell those feline eyes belonged to Olivia Wilde!
107. Amanda Seyfried doing a cartwheel on set - Celebrity Pictures
Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried was spotted attempting a cartwheel on the set of her upcoming movie, Lovelace…
108. Amanda Seyfried doing a cartwheel - Celebrity Pictures
But it’s a lucky job there was a mattress for the actress to land on!
109. Tilda Swinton and Bjork - Celebrity Pictures
Women in white Tilda Swinton and Bjork looked thrilled to see each other at New York’s Lehmann Maupin Gallery.
110. Taylor Swift at London Zoo - Celebrity Pictures
Continuing her whistle-stop tour of London, Taylor Swift was all smiles at London Zoo.
111. Seal on Extra - Celebrity Pictures
Dapper as ever, Seal added extra cool to his look with a pair of reflective sunglasses.
112. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis - Celebrity Pictures
Loved-up couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had their hands clasped together on a day out in LA.
113. Jessica Alba on Extra - Celebrity Pictures
Jessica Alba hit LA mall, The Grove, to talk about her new baby products company, The Honest Company, on US chat show, Extra.
114. Drew Barrymore on Good Morning America - Celebrity Pictures
After a stint as a redhead, Drew Barrymore revealed she’d gone back to the dip-dye style on Good Morning America.
115. Taylor Swift in London - Celebrity Pictures
Taylor Swift was spotted stocking up on Valentine’s Day gifts while shopping in London.
116. Cara Delevigne backstage at Chanel - Celebrity Pictures
Cara Delevigne was clearly the life and soul of the party backstage at the Chanel haute couture show.
117. Kim Kardashian in lace - Celebrity Pictures
A lacy lady in red, Kim Kardashian looked a little surprised outside a US TV studio.
118. Lana Del Rey in London - Celebrity Pictures
New singing sensation Lana Del Rey was living it up in London in leather.
119. Andrea Riseborough and Madonna hugging - Celebrity Pictures
Madonna was showing a lot of love for Andrea Riseborough on the red carpet at the New York premiere of W.E.
120. Olivia Wilde out and about - Celebrity Pictures
Olivia Wilde went for a wow-worthy cardigan to complete her off-duty look.
121. Jennifer Garner on the phone - Celebrity Pictures
With her iPhone encased in pink bunny cover, Jennifer Garner looked like she was playing with a kid’s toy rather than her phone.
122. Sarah Jessica Parker - Celebrity Pictures
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted taking her uber-cute twins to school in NYC.
123. Diane Kruger at Chanel party - Celebrity Pictures
Diane Kruger looked like she was up to no good at the Chanel party in Las Vegas.
124. Alexa Chung on the dancefloor - Celebrity Pictures
Alexa Chung and pal Shiva Rose threw some shapes on the dancefloor at the Chanel party.
125. Sarah Jessica Parker in New York - Celebrity Pictures
Sarah Jessica Parker wrapped up for the New York winter in a chic black coat with grey sleeves.
126. Sandra Bullock with son Louis - Celebrity Pictures
How cute is Sandra Bullock's son Louis! The actress was spotted picking him up from school.
127. Ryan Phillippe at the basketball - Celebrity Pictures
Ryan Phillippe took girlfriend Paulina Slagter and daughter Ava to watch son Deacon play basketball.
128. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Sao Paulo Fashion Week - Celebrity Pictures
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styled it up backstage at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
129. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the catwalk - Celebrity Pictures
Goddess alert! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley did what she does best and hit the runway at the Animale Show for Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
130. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth - Celebrity Pictures
Reese Witherspoon went for a walk with hubby Jim Toth. Check out her hot Chanel purse.
131. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson - Celebrity Pictures
Pregnant Jessica Simpson enjoyed a meal out in LA with partner Eric Johnson.
132. Jude Law and Guy Ritchie at Sherlock premiere - Celebrity Pictures
Pals Jude Law and Guy Richie shared a joke at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows. We're loving Guy's bow-tie!
133. Jessica Alba at the Chanel party - Celebrity Pictures
Jessica Alba checked out Derek Blasberg's pics at the Chanel party in Las Vegas.
134. Hugh Jackman in the snow - Celebrity Pictures
Hugh Jackman took his daughter Ava and pup Peaches for a wintery walk in the snow. Check out Peaches' little dog booties!
135. Fearne Cotton - Celebrity Pictures
Hiding behind her hair, Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton tried to avoid being papped.
136. David Beckham at press conferance - Celebrity Pictures
Announcing his decision to stay at LA Galaxy football club, David Beckham showed off his football shirt with pride!
137. Daniel Radcliffe at The Woman In Black photocall - Celebrity Pictures
Daniel Radcliffe waved to fans at The Woman In Black film photocall in Germany.
138. Khloe and Kim Kardashian at the basketball - Celebrity Pictures
The Kardashians had a good old natter at a basketball match in LA. We wonder what they were chatting about.
139. Carey Mulligan at the London Film Critics Circle Awards - Celebrity Pictures
Carey Mulligan had a slight shoe malfunction on the red carpet at the London Film Critics Circle Awards. We hope she brought blister plasters!
140. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the Producers Guild of America Awards - Celebrity Pictures
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared a private joke at the Producers Guild of America Awards - we SO want to know what it was!
141. Amber Heard with dog Pistol - Celebrity Pictures
Rum Diary star Amber Heard took her cute pooch Pistol for some pampering in a nail bar in LA.
142. Michael Fassbender - Celebrity Pictures
Man-of-the-moment Michael Fassbender was all smiles in New York City, pulling a peace sign for the crowds that had gathered to see him.
143. Vanessa Hudgens - Celebrity Pictures
Promoting her film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in Sydney, Vanessa Hudgens kept hold of her Bec & Bridge dress to avoid a Marilyn moment on Bondi Beach.
144. Marina Diamandis at a hair salon - Celebrity Pictures
Marina and the Diamonds frontwoman Marina Diamandis looked like she was having a Gaga moment while out and about in London.
145. Jessica Alba out and about - Celebrity Pictures
Continuing her super-stylish streak of late, Jessica Alba opted for a demure look in a buttoned-up black satin coat and pumps.
146. Jennifer Garner on The Tonight Show - Celebrity Pictures
A heavily pregnant Jennifer Garner was full of beans when she braved the The Tonight Show sofa!
147. Eva Mendes in LA - Celebrity Pictures
Brunette beauty Eva Mendes worked 50s daytime chic while out and about in LA.
148. Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll - Celebrity Pictures
Anticipating the flashbulb frenzy, Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll had their sunglasses at the ready when they landed at Heathrow airport.
149. David Hasselhoff on the beach - Celebrity Pictures
Baywatch star David Hasselhoff was back on the beach and flexing his muscles while shooting Australia’s Celebrity Apprentice.
150. Rachel Zoe in Missoni - Celebrity Pictures
Rachel Zoe worked Missoni stripes to pick up coffees in LA.
151. Pixie Lott in Japan - Celebrity Pictures
Pixie Lott was greeted by a flurry of fans in Japan so the Brit songstress got stuck into signing autographs straight away.
152. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones - Celebrity Pictures
Cute couple Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas coordinated their ensembles with a splash of red to attend movie producer Marty Richards 80th birthday party.
153. Kate Beckinsale at The Grove - Celebrity Pictures
Fresh from the Golden Globes red carpet, Kate Beckinsale waved to fans while shooting Extra TV at LA mall, The Grove.
154. Dannii Minogue playing tennis - Celebrity Pictures
Dannii Minogue proved she was game at the 2012 Australian Open Tennis welcome ceremony in Melbourne.
155. Ashley Greene on set - Celebrity Pictures
It may be set in the 60s but Ashley Greene couldn’t help but keep onto her contemporary comforts, a pair of UGGs, while filming Pan Am in frosty New York.
156. Marion Cotillard in Paris - Celebrity Pictures
Dior lady Marion Cotillard got glammed up in a white fit-and-flare frock with a black broderie anglaise panel for a cocktail party in Paris.
157. Charlize Theron wins award - Celebrity Pictures
Who needs a Golden Globe! Charlize Theron might not have scooped a gong, but she won the Access Hollywood badge for Best Dressed.
158. Vanessa Hudgens at premiere - Celebrity Pictures
Vanessa Hudgens just couldn't bear the thought of not having her photo taken with Journey 2 The Mysterious Island co-star Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) that she grabbed the next best thing, his cardboard cut-out.
159. Uma Thurman in Disney World - Celebrity Pictures
Is there a new man in Uma Thurman's life? The Kill Bill star took Donald Duck for a ride as she holidayed in Walt Disney World Florida.
160. Vivienne Westwood in Milan - Celebrity Pictures
Vivienne Westwood celebrated yet another fashion triumph, this time with her menswear show in Milan, running down the catwalk at the end with hubby Andreas Kronthaler.
161. Jessica Alba at the Golden Globes - Celebrity Pictures
Jessica Alba posed for pics at the Golden Globes, showing off her stunning Bulgari jewellery.
162. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Globes - Celebrity Pictures
All eyes were on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as they arrived at the Golden Globes. We wonder what Ange was pointing at.
163. Reese Witherspoon with Jim Toth - Celebrity Pictures
Reese Witherspoon hit Beverly Hills with hubby Jim Toth in matching quilted gilets.
164. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in London - Celebrity Pictures
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz took baby son Leo out for a spot of fresh air in London.
165. Olivia Wilde's street style - Celebrity Pictures
Olivia Wilde tried to go incognito as she went for a walk in New York. We love her burgundy suede knee-high boots.
166. Olivia Palermo in Milan - Celebrity Pictures
Olivia Palermo hit the Ermenegildo Zegna show for Milan Menswear fashion week in a cute fur trimmed cardigan and Mulberry leopard print pumps.
167. Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom - Celebrity Pictures
Cute couple alert! Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom called in the babysitter for son Flynn and enjoyed a hot date at the Golden Globes.
168. Kelly Osbourne at the Golden Globes - Celebrity Pictures
Kelly Osbourne had a dress-fluffing emergency on the Golden Globes red carpet.
169. Jessica Biel and Madonna - Celebrity Pictures
Red carpet traffic jam! Jessica Biel and Madonna stopped for a quick chat at the Golden Globes.
170. Jessica Alba's street style - Celebrity Pictures
Few celebs do downtime chic as well as yummy Jessica Alba. We love her slouchy bright striped sweater and her neon-frame sunnies.
171. Fearne Cotton with a Mulberry bag - Celebrity Pictures
Fearne Cotton showed off her latest Mulberry bag as she left the Radio 1 studios. We wonder what's in the Cath Kidston cake tin!
172. Dita Von Teese in Las Vegas - Celebrity Pictures
Dita Von Teese brought bundles of her vintage vixen charm to a nightclub bash in Las Vegas.
173. Daniel Radcliffe on TV show - Celebrity Pictures
Actor, singer and now presenter, Harry Potter multi-tasker Daniel Radcliffe took to the stage on Saturday Night Live to present the show trying very hard to keep a straight face!
174. Charlize Theron with mum - Celebrity Pictures
Charlize Theron showed off her date for the 2012 Golden Globes, her mum Gerda.
175. Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner - Celebrity Pictures
Family outing! Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and daughter Seraphina enjoyed a walk in LA.
176. Angelina Jolie in LA - Celebrity Pictures
Angelina Jolie meant business as she headed out in LA in a Tom Ford jacket and Michael Kors dress.
177. Andrea Riseborough with Madonna at the Globes - Celebrity Pictures
Seasoned awards veteran Madonna showed W.E star Andrea Riseborough how to show off her gown.
178. Agyness Deyn at a LA party - Celebrity Pictures
Having recently announced a foray into acting, model Agyness Deyn partied with the Hollywood elite ahead of the Golden Globes. We love her edgy blunt-cut bob too.