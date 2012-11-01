From the spooky to the just plain terrifying, see Kate Moss, Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba, Alexa Chung, and more in their best celebrity Halloween costumes!
Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Beyonce - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Who knew a bumble bee could look so cute! Bee-yonce styled it up in stripes at the Anja Rubik and Kanye West party. We love her matching shoes!
2. Heidi Klum and Seal - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Just when we thought Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes couldn't get any more out-there - who could forget her human body costume at the weekend! - the supermodel and hubby Seal went all ape on us for their 12th annual party. We are literally speechless!
3. Jessica Alba - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Dressed as a cute kitty, Jessica Alba hit the streets in LA with hubby Cash Warren aka Superman and daughters Honor Marie and Haven.
4. Michelle Trachtenberg - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
No, Michelle Trachtenberg is not a zombie smurf, she's dressed as the 'subject of a Tim Burton painting.' Scary!
5. Pixie Lott - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
A fabulously fierce kitty in leopard print, Pixie Lott headed to Mahiki after her album launch. We love the ears!
6. Nicole Richie - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Striking a pose like J-Lo, Nicole Richie donned a pink velour tracksuit and oversized sunnies, while hubby Joel Madden did his best Hunter S. Thompson impersonation.
7. Miranda Kerr - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Stunning model Miranda Kerr showed some leg as she headed out to a Halloween party in New York in a top hat and tails combo.
8. Fergie - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Fergie went all out for her uber Barbie-esque beauty queen costume, complete with lop-sided crown and fluffy pink teddy.
9. Jennifer Garner - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Showing off her bump in a spooky witches outfit, Jennifer Garner took her kids trick or treating in LA. Do witches usually wear sunnies?
10. Naomi Watts - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Guess who! A great way for celebs to avoid being recognised, Naomi Watts was disguised as a spooky clown, while partner Liev Schreiber did a creepy take on the Grim Reaper as they took their kids out in New York.
11. Brooke Shields - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Brooke Shields as you've never seen her before! Donning a bald wig and a light-bulb, Brooke was a cool Uncle Fester, while her two daughters were matching Wednesdays.
12. Natasha Bedingfield - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Brit singer Natasha Bedingfield put her own sizzling spin on the US convict look for Heidi's Halloween bash.
13. Alexandra Burke - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Fresh from her success as Kelly Rowland's stand-in judge on X Factor, Alexandra Burke hit the town at the Mahiki Halloween party in a spooky cat mask.
14. Amber Rose - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Model Amber Rose was almost unrecognisable as legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.
15. Alexa Chung - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Alexa Chung opted for cute and furry rather than spooky and scary for her little lamb Halloween costume.
16. Alyson Hannigan - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
In matching scarecrow costumes, American Pie actress Alyson Hannigan and hubby took their little pumpkin trick or treating.
17. Selena Gomez - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Selena Gomez and her crew looked super spooky as they partied the night away.
18. Dita Von Teese - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Dita Von Teese dressed down for her Halloween costume, opting for a flat cap instead of her usual 40s-esque glamour.
19. Lea Michele - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Natalie Portman eat your heart out, Lea Michele did her best Black Swan impersonation for a Halloween party.
20. Katherine Heigl - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley got dressed up to take their super-cute daughter Naleigh trick or treating.
21. Kim Kardashian - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kim Kardashian’s hot red hair and ivy-covered costume screamed Halloween at the party she hosted in New York.
22. Emma Roberts - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Hollywood actress Emma Roberts dressed up as a Playboy Bunny for Kate Hudson’s Halloween party.
23. Gwen Stefani - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Gwen Stefani looked stunning in her cinderella-inspired princess costume for Kate Hudson’s star-studded party.
24. Matthew Williamson - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
With kohl-rimmed eyes Matthew Williamson was all smiles at a Halloween Party in London with beau Stephen Baccari.
25. Alessandra Ambrosio - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio got glammed up ballerina style for a Halloween party in LA.
26. Alessandra Ambrosio - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Sparkly tights showed off Alessandra Ambrosio’s killer pins beneath her ballerina’s tutu.
27. Heidi Klum - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Arriving on a hospital cart, Heidi Klum scared the living daylights out of her party guests in a beneath-the-skin painted costume.
28. Heidi Klum - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Never one to be out done on Halloween, Heidi Klum went all out for her party at TAO.
29. Heidi Klum - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Red contact lenses completed Heidi Klum’s terrifying Halloween costume.
30. Kelly Brook - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kelly Brook gave a cool casual ensemble some Halloween appeal with white face paint and blood dripping from her neck.
31. Rose McGowan - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
It was a swashbuckling bodice for Rose McGowan’s Halloween outing.
32. Kyle Maclachlan - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Actor Kyle Maclachlan made an entrance in a strange orange outfit for Heidi Klum's party. We hold our hands up - we have no idea who he's supposed to be. Answers on a postcard please.
33. Brooke Shields and family - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Halloween was a family affair for Brooke Shields with them all dressing up as Addams Family characters.
34. Jamie Lee Curtis - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
With her red hood up and basket in hand, Jamie Lee Cutis channeled the fairytale character Little Red Riding Hood for her Halloween costume.
35. Michael Kors - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Darling designer Michael Kors channeled a Mexican vibe for his Halloween attire in a black and white sombrero and a killer moustache.
36. Bette Midler - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler got back in the spooky spirit in a lacey ensemble for the Annual Hulaween Benefit Gala.
37. Nikki Hilton - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Nikki Hilton opted for a leopard print leotard for a catty costume.
38. David Arquette - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Looking disco dapper in a three-piece suit and sparkly shades, David Arquette carried a can to complete his Halloween look.
39. Paris Hilton - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Paris Hilton went for a fun Halloween look in a super-hero inspired costume complete with winged headpiece.
40. Debra Messing - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Going all out with hair and make-up, Debra Messing hit the Annual Hulaween Benefit Gala with flowers tangled in a mass of white curls.
41. Narciso Rodriguez - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Narciso Rodriguez gave the cameras a cheeky look from beneath his eerie mask.
42. Narciso Rodriguez - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Pairing up with a friend, Narciso Rodriguez did a spooky double act in priests’ garb and masks.
43. Alan Cumming - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Halloween was all monkey business for Alan Cumming, who wore a chimp onesy to the Annual Hulaween Benefit.
44. Kim Kardashian - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
joining the spooky bandwagon, Kim Kardashian hit the X-Factor Pepsi House to pimp up her Halloween style. The TV star worked a sexy witch costume as she posed in a hat with green hair while later taking to some pumpkin carving and in a low-cut black top, plum trousers and a sequinned black jacket.
45. Heidi Klum and Seal - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Wow! Each year party hosts Heidi Klum and Seal's outfits just get crazier and crazier and Halloween 2010 was no exception! With Heidi donning some stilts and a fantastic purple and red armoured outfit for her Alien Transformer look, partner Seal wasn't to be outdone in an all-silver muscle suit with scary red contact lenses! We love it!
46. Gwen Stefani - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Showing off her playful and flamboyant side, Gwen Stefani dressed up as the sizzling feline superheroine, Catwoman for a Halloween party. Never without her trademark red lippy, Gwen added her own style to the look.
47. Liv Tyler - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
How cute! Liv Tyler took her son Milo out trick or treating dressed in an all-black, masked ensemble - keeping it glam with a slick of red lippy. Milo did a good impression of a little devil in a sweet red gown with black feather detailing. Let's hope he got plenty of sweeties!
48. Tina Fey and Will Ferrell - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Comedic buddies Tina Fey and Will Ferrell tried out superhero chic, dressing up as their alter egos in the animated movie Megamind.
49. Michelle Trachtenberg - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
We LOVE Michelle Trachtenberg's costume! Making a statement as an all-American beauty pageant star, the Gossip Girl star hosted a flamboyant party in a bar in New York.
50. Kate Beckinsale - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kate Beckinsale went goth-queen for a Halloween party in the States. Scary but still stylish, Kate looked fab in a bridal-style dress cinched-in with a huge black girdle. She kept hair and make-up suitably spookly in a huge wig and white, pallid skin.
51. Amanda Seyfried - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
How much do we love Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried's doggy costume! Not afraid to go all out with her look, forget sexy witches or zombies, Amanda went for a cute pooch costume to Kate Hudson's Halloween party.
52. Anne Hathaway - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
One of the hottest Halloween fashion tickets - Alber Elbaz hosted the Lanvin Halloween Extravaganza with a star-studded guestlist, including the gorgeous Anne Hathaway who worked a draped leopard print onesie, with blue mask.
53. Alber Elbaz and Janet Jackson - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Costume buddies Alber Elbaz and Janet Jackson posed for pics at the Lanvin Halloween bash. The Lanvin designer went for a feline costume while Janet made the male gangster costume look hot, with a pencil moustache and red lips.
54. Hugh Jackman and family - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
What a cute family! Armed with Halloween accessories and a gothic tophat, the gorgeous Hugh Jackman took his kids and wife out to a Halloween Parade in NYC.
55. Kim Kardashian - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kim Kardashian attended Heidi Klum's super-cool Halloween party opting for Fairy Tale chic in a dress that looked rather like Little Red Riding Hood meets French Maid!
56. Heidi Klum and Seal - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Heidi Klum made dressing up as a crow extremely sexy by teaming her feathered outfit with over-the-knee boots and fishnet tights – oh, and lovely hubby Seal!
57. Blake Lively - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Wow! Blake Lively was a seriously sexy pilot (with gorgeous peep-toe ankle boots) as she joined Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley at the Vodka Adult Playground bash in NY.
58. Michelle Trachtenberg - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Michelle Trachtenberg looked very Marie Antoinette (or Elton John?) at the SVEDKA Vodka Halloween bash in LA.
59. Penn Badgley - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley looked hilarious dressed as John McEnroe at the Vodka Adult Playground Event in NY.
60. Paris Hilton - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Paris Hilton dressed up as a rather saucy version of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz with thigh-high socks and red patent heels for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
61. Perez Hilton - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Perez Hilton dressed as Lady GaGa has got to be our favourite celeb Halloween costume ever! The gossip guru donned the futuristic dress and bow wig to Heidi Klum’s bash in LA and we love it!
62. Michelle Obama and Barack Obama - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Just because she’s the First Lady, doesn’t mean she doesn’t do fancy dress! Michelle Obama donned an animal-print top and cat ears as the family celebrated Halloween at the White House with over two thousand local school children.
63. Christina Aguilera - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Christina Aguilera and her son Max made super-cute skeletons as they went trick or treating with an Elmo bag in LA.
64. Mariah Carey - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon both flying high on Halloween in angel wings at the singer’s party at M2 Ultralounge in New York.
65. Pixie Geldof - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Pixie Geldof was all tied up at the Browns Focus Halloween bash.
66. Kim Kardashian - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kim Kardashian wore the raciest Halloween outfit we’eve ever seen as she dressed up in a revealing Aladdin costume at her own fright night bash.
67. Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Were feathers a theme at Heidi Klum’s 10th annual Halloween bash? Paris Hilton teamed her dramatic headpiece with a corset dress and a net skirt, while her then boyfriend Doug Reinhardt wore a matching number and wings. Unusual? Yes. Funny? Definitely!
68. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott always go all-out with their Halloween get-up, making it a full-on family affair. While dad Dean dressed up as a pirate, their son went as Spider-Man and Tori and her mini-me went as sugar plum fairies.
69. Alexa Chung - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Eek! She’s usually a veritable fashionista, but Alexa Chung sent chills down our spine when she hosted a Browns Focus Halloween party with white make-up, a slit throat and a bloody nose. She also reportedly wore the dress that Keira Knightley donned in The Duchess.
70. Heidi Klum - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
She’s the Queen of Fancy Dress! We have to salute Heidi Klum’s brilliant Hindu goddess costume at her own Halloween party in NY in 2008. She definitely picks up the best costume prize from us.
71. Josh Hartnett and Gemma Ward - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
While Josh Hartnett simply added a curly black wig to his head, Gemma Ward grabbed her golden opportunity to really go for it at her Imperial Vodka party at the Rose Bar in New York.
72. Roberto Cavalli - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Roberto Cavalli’s Karl Lagerfeld costume was uncanny at his Halloween party in New York in 2007. Brilliant!
73. Henry Holland - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
There’s something very Beetlejuice about Henry Holland at the Browns Focus Halloween bash in 2008.
74. Agyness Dean - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Trust Agyness Deyn to still look edgy and cute at a Halloween party! The model sported green lips, stripes and leather at Gareth Pugh’s bash at the Automat Nightclub in NY in 2007.
75. Kim Kardashian - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kim Kardashian was super-sexy at the PUR Jeans Halloween party in 2008 in a 20s-style black, fringed mini with strings of pearls, fishnet tights, a feathered headpiece and vintage curls.
76. Lauren Conrad - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
This might be the prettiest Halloween costume we’ve ever seen! Lauren Conrad came over all 20s in a fringed mini and feathered headdress at the PUR Jeans Halloween bash in 2008.
77. Heidi Klum - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
At Heidi Klum’s 8th Annual Halloween party at Johnny Zander’s Green Door in LA in 2007, the supermodel went wild in a seriously sexy catsuit.
78. Liv Tyler - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
While her son dressed up as Spider-Man, Liv Tyler was ultra-cute as Pocahontas as they headed to a party in NY.
79. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
We were buzzing with excitement (sorry!) when we saw this family effort! Even the dog got in on the bumble bee act as Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attended a friend’s Halloween party in LA.
80. Mariah Carey - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Mariah Carey managed to make Halloween sexy rather than scary at her Halloween party at NY’s Marquee in 2008.
81. Pink - Celebrity Halloween Costumes
We love Pink’s eerie clown costume at Bette Midler’s annual Restoration Project Hulaween Ball in 2008. Creepy but fun.
