Celebrity baby names are always the thing we’re holding out for when an A-lister announces they’ve finally given birth. After all the super-cute pregnancy announcements, maternity style files and then the much anticipated labour, the unusual baby names chosen by celebrities are what we’re really holding out for.

Whether they're cute, interesting or downright quirky, a famous baby name is never normally boring. Just look at the Beckhams, who named their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Then there’s Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, with baby North and their youngest addition Saint. The reason behind North, by the way? Kris Jenner spilled that 'The way she explained it to me was North means 'highest power,' and she says that North is [Kim and Kanye's] highest point together. And I thought that was really sweet'. Ok, that’s kind of sweet…

Who can forget Apple and Moses either? That’s down to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. There’s even an Otter in the mix… (Zooey Deschanel, we’re looking at you). Blue Ivy? That’s Beyonce and Jay Z for you. We’re actually loving Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s daughter’s name, though: Wyatt Isabelle. Sweet!

Whether you're looking for baby names for boys, baby names for girls, unusual baby names or some more traditional inspiration, this celebrity baby name gallery rounds up all the A-list children’s names you need to know, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (their daughter is called James, FYI).

You don’t even need to be pregnant to peruse the latest celeb baby names. You never know when the stork might strike, plus it’s just fun to see who’s landed their offspring with the cutest, most unusual or original name. So whether you’re pregnant or not, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up all the baby names you need to know, with more as they come. Click through to get up to date on all the new arrivals