From quirky clutches to chic shades, see how the likes of Jessica Alba, Rihanna, Rose Byrne style this season's signature accessories…
Celebrity Accessories Watch
-
1. Rihanna in Miu Miu Culte sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Miu Miu's Culte sunglasses are the new celeb accessory obsession. Gold is clearly the colour de jour, as Rihanna chose the colourway for her recent break in the French Riviera.
-
2. Miranda Kerr in Miu Miu Culte sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Miranda Kerr is also a huge fan of Miu Miu's pentagon-shaped shades and has been spotted in them on numerous off-duty days in New York.
-
3. Olivia Palermo in cateye sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Olivia Palermo contrasted her super-girly Valentino dress with a pair of standout snake-print shades at the house's couture show.
-
4. Rachel Weisz with Charlotte Olympia Domino clutch - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Charlotte Olympia is the queen of quirky clutches, and at the premiere of The Bourne Legacy in New York, Rachel Weisz chose the designer's Domino Pandora bag to add a touch of fun to her otherwise classic look.
-
5. Alexa Chung with Charlotte Olympia clutch - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Alexa Chung knows just how to turn a look on its head; she added tropical charm to a classic boucle shift by Moschino courtesy of a flamingo-embroidered raffia clutch from Charlotte Olympia.
-
6. Solange Knowles in Solstice sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Solange Knowles added some animal instinct to her look with these chic tiger-print frames by Solstice.
-
7. Jessica Alba with Tory Burch bag - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Jessica Alba nailed off-duty dressing in this casual tailored look, with her floral Tory Burch shoulder bag adding a statement finish.
-
8. Poppy Delevingne in Miu Miu sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
No fashion week ensemble is complete without some statement shades, as well Poppy Delevingne knows. She plumped for a pair of Miu Miu's coveted cateye shades to add It-factor to her pared-down look.
-
9. Dita von Teese in Miu Miu sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Dita Von Teese is also a fan of Miu Miu's 40s-style frames, though she takes hers in classic black.
-
10. Dianna Agron in Miu Miu sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
For Dianna Agron it's all about the fun factor, as she opted for Miu Miu's oversized shades with a side of glitter at the Giffoni Film Festival.
-
11. Leighton Meester with Angel Jackson clutch - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Leighton Meester complimented her zesty ensemble on the set of Gossip Girl with a matching croc-panelled satchel by Angel Jackson. We have serious accessory envy!
-
12. Kate Bosworth with JewelMint clutch - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Kate Bosworth knows just how to mix things up in the fashion stakes. She contrasted her sugary-sweet pastel Prada frock with an engraved metal box clutch by JewelMint at an LA premiere.
-
13. Jessica Alba in Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Jessica Alba's latest accessory crush are her Dolce & Gabbana sunnies. The bold blue frames have added a fashion-forward accent to her summer wardrobes.
-
14. Diane Kruger in Chanel - Celebrity Accessories Watch
A black flat cap added a dash of attitude to Diane Kruger's uber girly Chanel dress the label's Haute Couture show.
-
15. Nicole Richie in House of Harlow sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Nicole Richie makes the perfect model for her own line of shades for House of Harlow. Out and about in New York, she matched her super-sized cateye frames with a an intricate plaited bun.
-
16. January Jones with Prada bag - Celebrity Accessories Watch
January Jones developed a serious obsession with this Prada Pyramide frame bag, and we don't blame her. With its 50s-inspired silhouette it's enough to make her Mad Men alter-ego Betty Draper proud!
-
17. Michelle Williams with Olympia de Tan clutch - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Olympia de Tan's book clutch proved a novel accessory for Michelle Williams at the Film Independent Spirit awards.
-
18. Elizabeth Olsen in round sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Elizabeth Olsen was too cool for school in a pair of circular tortoiseshell shades on the set of Very Good Girls.
-
19. Emma Stone at The Help premiere - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Emma Stone embraced her girly side and went head-to-toe in Chanel at the LA premiere of The Help, accessorising her bejewelled dress with a plush satin clutch.
-
20. Diane Kruger with sequin stripe clutch - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Monochrome could never be boring in the hands of Diane Kruger - she created a cool pattern clash at a New York party in a polka dot Diane Von Furstenberg dress and striped Prada clutch.
Rihanna in Miu Miu Culte sunglasses - Celebrity Accessories Watch
Miu Miu's Culte sunglasses are the new celeb accessory obsession. Gold is clearly the colour de jour, as Rihanna chose the colourway for her recent break in the French Riviera.