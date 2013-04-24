What a difference a few years makes! See the changing styles and smiles of our favourite A-listers, including Victoria Beckham, Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway and more with our then and now pictures...
Celebrities Then And Now
1. Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy is one of Hollywood's most brooding stars - part hardman, part softy.
2. Tom Hardy in 2002
Roll back the years and Tom Hardy had boyish good looks, though the signature stubble would come later.
3. Rihanna
One of the biggest names in pop, Rihanna has been through more hair colours and cuts than any other A-lister.
4. Rihanna in 2005
When Rihanna started out in 2005, she kept it natural with flowing brunette locks.
5. Zac Efron
Think Zac Efron and a chiselled jaw and smouldering gaze spring to mind.
6. Zac Efron in 2006
But back when Zac Efron was a Disney star he was more about floppy hair and a cheesy grin.
7. Miranda Kerr
No one gives us hair and make-up envy quite like flawless Aussie model, Miranda Kerr.
8. Miranda Kerr in 2007
Back in 2007, Victoria's Secret girl Miranda Kerr was all about a sun-kissed glow and layered locks.
9. Kristen Stewart
Smokey eyes and tousled waves are Kristen Stewart's signature these days.
10. Kristen Stewart 2003
Back in 2003 after Kristen Stewart first found fame in Panic Room opposite Jodie Kidd, she was all about a toothy smile.
11. Kate Moss
Kate Moss is one of the most famous models of our time and still every inch as gorgeous as when she first broke onto the scene.
12. Kate Moss in 1993
With her killer cheekbones it's no wonder Kate Moss became a catwalk sensation.
13. Kate Middleton
A mum-to-be and style icon, Kate Middleton is a vision of grace and good grooming.
14. Kate Middleton in 2005
Back in 2005 and Kate Middleton had already found her weakness for a fascinator!
15. Jennifer Lawrence
Stunning looks, awards wins and a wicked sense of humour have won Jennifer Lawrence into the hearts of fashion and film fans alike.
16. Jennifer Lawrence in 2007
Back in 2007 she was more surfer chick than screen siren, but that winning smile was already well and truly perfected.
17. Anne Hathaway
Oscar winner Anne Hathway has cemented her status as one of Hollywood's leading ladies and paved her way as a hair icon since going for the chop for her role in Les Miserables.
18. Anne Hathaway in 1999
Rewind the years and Anne Hathaway had the girl next door look down to a T after starring in teen film, The Princess Diaries.
19. Ryan Gosling
Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling has firmly cemented his role as a rugged leading man, but back in the day he was a little more baby-faced...
20. Ryan Gosling
Starring in the Sandra Bullock movie Murder By Numbers in 2002, a fresh-faced Ryan Gosling made his foray into feature films having graduated from the Mickey Mouse Club.
21. Alexa Chung
Brit fashionista Alexa Chung now counts none other than Karl Lagerfeld as a friend.
22. Alexa Chung
But it was teen TV that Alexa Chung first found her fame.
23. Sienna Miller
Stylista Sienna Miller is always on our fashion and beauty radar.
24. Sienna Miller
But who knew blonde beauty Sienna Miller wasn’t always blonde?
25. Jessica Chastain
Actress Jessica Chastain is at the top of every director’s cast list.
26. Jessica Chastain
And it’s certainly been worth the wait for the flame-haired beauty.
27. Rooney Mara
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara is always picture perfect on the red carpet.
28. Rooney Mara
Famed for her more solemn look now, Rooney Mara was all smiles back in 2010.
29. Mia Wasikowska
Working a ladylike look and cropped tresses to perfection, Mia Wasikowska is the darling of modern cinema.
30. Mia Wasikowska
But look at the length of those tresses when Mia Wasikowska was first finding fame!
31. Michelle Williams
Adored for her ladylike style, Michelle Williams is a firm favourite of film and fashion fans alike.
32. Michelle Williams
But who could forget the trials of love and lust and super-long sentences during Michelle William’s stint in teen TV show Dawson’s Creek!
33. Taylor Lautner
Known for his dashing good looks and super buff body, Twilight star Taylor Lautner has rapidly risen to fame as Twilight werewolf Jacob Black...
34. Taylor Lautner
We can see where that devilishly cute smile comes from! Taylor Lautner back in 2005 was clearly destined for success.
35. Robert Pattinson
Adored by womankind across the globe, we first saw Robert Pattinson on the big screen in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but it wasn't until the Twilight films that R-Patz earned his nickname! However, the actor wasn't always so film-focused...
36. Robert Pattinson
Back in 2007, Robert Pattinson starred in an ITV drama - and with that floppy fringe and rainbow sweater we barely recognise the Robster!
37. Prince William
Royal eye-candy Prince William has always been immaculately dressed for all occasions, and we can see where it started...
38. Prince William
Back in 1997 a young Prince William looked super grown-up in his shirt and chinos combo. Check out his teen pin-up looks!
39. David Beckham
InStyle's fave footballer and father David Beckham has been a style icon for years now, but he wasn't always so fashion-focused..
40. David Beckham
One of England's finest footballers, David Beckham posed for pics back in 1996 with a giant lollipop. Check out that 90s ‘do!
41. Alexander Skarsgard
Thanks to his sultry vampire alter ego Eric on hit show True Blood, Alexander Skarsgard has become a real hit with the ladies.
42. Alexander Skarsgard
Back in the '90s Alex channelled the 90s Brit-Pop look, giving Blur singer Damon Albarn a run for his money.
43. Tom Cruise
As handsome as ever, Tom Cruise’s smile still draws in the crowds.
44. Tom Cruise
With rosy cheeks and a chiseled jaw, Tom’s parts in Top Gun and Cocktail were a sure thing back in the '90s!
45. Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint earned himself quite the fanbase as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.
46. Rupert Grint
And how could you not have cast him looking back at him pre-Potter in 2000?
47. Justin Timberlake
Singing, dancing, acting – stylish star Justin Timberlake can do it all.
48. Justin Timberlake
Singing and dancing started early, in the Disney Club and then N Sync. The sense of style came a little bit later!
49. Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe will forever be Harry Potter in the fantasy fans' hearts.
50. Daniel Radcliffe
But could he have ever imagined how life changing the part was going to be back in 2000?
51. Brad Pitt
The patriarch of the Jolie-Pitt family, Brad Pitt's good looks only seem to get better with age.
52. Brad Pitt
But it was love at first sight for many a girl watching Thelma and Louise!
53. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger never fails to stun with her chic style and effortless beauty, but the German stunner didn’t always go by the rule that less is more...
Click 'next' to see a younger Diane...
54. Diane Kruger
Even with flowers, feathers, piled-high hair and a full face of make-up, Diane’s beauty still shone through in 1992.
55. Victoria Beckham
Juggling four kids, a footballer husband and a fashion empire, these days we call Victoria Beckham supermum.
Click 'next' to see Victoria in the early days...
56. Victoria Beckham
But remember the days when she was Posh Spice?
57. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ new crop may have upped the elegance in her day-to-day look…
Vanessa Hudgens' new crop may have upped the elegance in her day-to-day look…
58. Vanessa Hudgens
That gorgeous smile is still just the same as it was pre-High School Musical in 2004.
59. Sarah Jessica Parker
Ultimate New Yorker Sarah Jessica Parker is quite the style icon wearing versatile looks with ease.
Click 'next' to see a younger SJP...
60. Sarah Jessica Parker
And it’s no wonder the blonde bombshell caught the eye of the Sex and the City producers with those incredible curls.
61. Cheryl Cole
Girls Aloud’s Geordie lass, Cheryl Cole, has become a national treasure.
Girls Aloud's Geordie lass, Cheryl Cole, has become a national treasure.
62. Cheryl Cole
It’s been less than a decade since she was catapulted to fame in Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002.
63. Scarlett Johansson
Sultry actress Scarlett Johansson gives old school glamour a modern edge for an individual look.
-
With bright eyes and a mega-watt smile, Scarlett was always bound for success.
-
Brit beauty Rachel Weisz is always radiant on the red carpet.
-
But it was education first for Rachel, pictured here in her first term at Cambridge University.
-
Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman’s porcelain skin and fiery locks cause quite a stir at every celeb bash.
-
And the red-headed star caused quite a commotion in the Eighties too.
-
Madonna’s screen siren looks have made her an icon of our times.
-
The awe-inspiring antics of her youth have helped her iconic status though!
-
With long locks, golden skin and an A-list smile, London girl Kate Beckinsale is more stunning than ever having moved to LA in 2002.
-
A part in Brit film Shooting Fish was Kate’s breakthrough moment and the young actress went for a geisha-inspired look for the premiere.
-
Tanned, toned and forever envied for her hair, Jennifer Aniston has remained one of everyone’s favourite A-listers since playing Rachel in Friends.
-
And photographic proof from 1991 shows that Jen’s always had those fabulous locks.
-
Following in the fashion footsteps of fellow Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell has launched a red carpet collection for Next and certainly knows how to get red carpet ready.
-
But it was more Girl Power than glamour in 2001!
-
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has got her chic signature style down to a T.
-
But we did love that little bit of extra Latino in her look in the early Noughties.
-
Now the new face of Lancome, Harry Potter star Emma Watson’s beauty continues to bloom.
-
The hair may be quite different to her gamine crop of now, but Emma’s features have remained remarkably similar in the decade since she was cast as Hermione Granger.
-
Emma Stone is the talk of Tinseltown styling up every chat show sofa and appearing in all the coolest films.
-
And her penchant for a changing her hair colour isn’t new, having gone brunette in 2006.
-
Taking Hollywood by storm with her gorgeous smile and serious sense of style, Emma Roberts is definitely one to watch.
-
And with Julia Roberts for an aunt we reckon was preparing for the big time from an early age.
-
Given the industry nickname The Body, Elle Macpherson is a global fashion, beauty and business icon.
-
Could she have ever imagined it as a child in the Seventies?
-
With flawless skin, super sleek hair and a killer bod, you can see why Ashton Kutcher, 15 years Demi Moore's junior, wasn’t phased by the age gap.
-
But it must have been the same features that drew first husband Bruce Willis to Demi, just two years after this eighties-tastic pic!
-
Living in LA with a Hollywood icon for a husband, Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn’t get more glamorous these days…
-
And it seems the Welsh girl always had a penchant for glamour, what with her big hair and bold jewellery back in the Eighties.
-
A surfer babe with style, Cameron Diaz oozes charisma.
-
Practice makes perfect for the A-listers too!
Tom Hardy
