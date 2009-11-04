Cheryl Cole was working this season's military trend as she stepped out in Paris wearing a pair of skinny, bleach splattered jeans and loose knit blue top from Whistles. Ever the groomed girly, however, Cheryl added a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, messy updo and Prada bag to the cool, urban look.

To get your hands on Cheryl's top, go to whistles.co.uk and search item number 191KI5400801