15 Mar 2018
Celebrities in High Street
-
1. HIGH STREET - Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was working this season's military trend as she stepped out in Paris wearing a pair of skinny, bleach splattered jeans and loose knit blue top from Whistles. Ever the groomed girly, however, Cheryl added a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, messy updo and Prada bag to the cool, urban look.
To get your hands on Cheryl's top, go to whistles.co.uk and search item number 191KI5400801
-
2. HIGH STREET - Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo has a clever knack of mixing up her designer buys with high street finds. We love this statement fabric necklace from Topshop which she wore over a contrasting white ensemble. Snap it up now at Topshop.com
-
3. HIGH STREET - Halle Berry
Stepping out in LA over the Easter weekend Halle was spotted wearing this cute, coral-coloured T-shirt with gold WOW slogan by Wildfox.
We love the sunny colour which is perfect for embracing the springtime… Get your hands on it now at dollboutique.co.uk
-
4. HIGH STREET - Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker went for stand-out stripes from Karen Millen at a fundraiser in California yesterday. She stacked up the inches with a pair of sky-high platforms. We love her curly bouffant hairstyle!
-
5. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 041109 Leona
Leona Lewis took to the stage at the Hackney Empire in a gorgeous two-tone dress, which she teamed with fierce studded heels from Miss Selfridge. Bang on-trend for winter.
Buy these heels here
-
6. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 041109 Olivia
We love Olivia's style, and Olivia loves Topshop! The City star donned another piece from the high street giant at the Gentleman's Ball bash.
Buy this jacket here
-
7. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 041109 Cat
Military coats are super-hot for winter 09 and we just love this one from Monsoon that Cat Deeley rocked to perfection.
Buy this coat here
-
8. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 041109 Lucie
At the premiere of A Christmas Carol, Lucie Jones was pretty as a picture in her Champagne-coloured frock from Lipsy, which she teamed with ankle boots and a biker jacket.
Buy this dress here
-
9. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 041109 Rachel
She might havebeen voted off The X Factor 2009 that night, but at least Rachel Adedeji could hold her head high in the knowledge that not only did she sing well, but she looked fab, too, in this multi-coloured animal-print dress from Lipsy.
Buy this dress here
-
10. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 301009 Thandie
Giles Deacon for New Look's latest range hits stores on 2 November, and our eagle-eyed style spotters have noticed that the design wonder has recreated the dress he made for Thandie Newton all the way back in 2007. We're in love - and will be first in the queue to snap it up - unless you beat us to it!
-
11. CELEBS IN HIGH STREET 221009 Demi Moore
Demi Moore is the first star to be snapped in Jimmy Choo for H&M! She looked absolutely stunning in the grey one-shouldered suede frock and the fab black patent waist belt from the range - in store on 14 November!
-
12. news 211009 alex in lipsy
Alexandra Burke sparkled in this gorgeous silver sequin dress from Lipsy as she performed her number one single on ITV's This Morning.
Buy this dress here
-
13. news 211009 stacey
X Factor's Stacey Solomon was pictured wearing this Topshop grey duffle coat as arrived at the X Factor house. Stacey teamed the winter warmer with leggings and hot pink wellington boots.
Buy this coat here
-
14. Alexandra Burke in Lipsy
Alexandra has been spotted in a third Lipsy London dress in the last two weeks. Here she dazzled in the £45 fuchsia show-stopper on her way to the X Factor last weekend.
Buy this dress here now
-
15. Beyoncé in Topshop
Our latest style crush is definitely Beyoncé who was snapped in the amazing ultimate jewelled jacket by Topshop as she walked through the airport in South Korea. You're in luck as it is still available to buy now, but not for long, no doubt.
Buy this jacket here now
-
16. Alexandra Burke in ASOS
Alexandra Burke has been busy lately especially since securing the number one slot at the weekend. She was pictured celebrating at London's GAY wearing this fab rainbow sequined boob tube dress from ASOS.
Buy this dress here now
-
17. Alexandra Burke in Lipsy
Alexandra Burke may have one of the fastest-selling singles of the year but she still loves to shop on the high street seen again when she wore the second of two Lipsy dresses in the same night. Alex wore this stunning black and blue animal-print sequinned dress for her performance of Bad Boys at Wembley Arena.
Buy this dress here now
-
18. AnnaLynne McCord in Topshop
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord wowed us in this fab nude one-shouldered dress by Topshop. It features on-trend embellishments and, teamed with AnnaLynne's fab accessories, it looks every inch a designer wonder.
-
19. Nelly Furtado in Topshop
The fierce and fab Nelly Furtado dazzled with these mighty Topshop beauties dangling from her ears. Nelly kept her hair scraped back and let the ear-bling do all the talking.
See more Topshop earrings here
-
20. Pixie Lott in American Apparel
Pixie Lott loves her American Apparel skirt so much she has worn it on several occasions. You can never go wrong with a simple but chic black skirt and this one is only £25 - absolute bargain.
Buy this skirt here now
-
21. Fearne Cotton in Topshop
Fearne Cotton was also spotted in this effortlessly cool black Topshop blazer as she arrived at the Radio One studios for her new weekday programme.
Buy this blazer here now
-
22. Fearne Cotton in Office
Fearne Cotton loves a bit of high street footwear seen here when she wore a pair of purple brogues while out and about in London. Unfortunately Office no longer have these brogues but they do offer a large selection of other colours and styles.
See Office brogues here
-
23. Lo Bosworth in French Connection
The Hills star Lo Bosworth wore this gorgeous French Connection dress to the recent MTV Video Music Awards. The Californian fashionista teamed it with simple accessories and killer black heels for a fab evening look.
Buy this dress here now
-
24. Ali Bastion in French Connection
Ali Bastion was a vision in black as she stepped out in this gorgeous sequin dress by French Connection at the Inside Soap Awards.
Buy this dress here now
-
25. Jamie Winstone in Lacoste
The oh-so-cool Jamie Winstone also loves a high street bargain and was spotted in this amazing grey Lacoste coat.
Check out our pick of the best 50 winter coats here
-
26. Celebs in High Street 280809 Becki Newton
Becki Newton totally rocked in Topshop's gorgeous studded leather dress on the set of Ugly Betty. The actress styled it up with a black and gold waist belt and kooky Marc Jacobs heels.
-
27. Celebs in High Street 280809 Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton’s always on-trend, and she looked fashion-forward as ever in French Connection’s studded mini.
BUY IT NOW
-
28. Celebs in High Street 280809 Rosie H-W
Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley is a big Topshop fan, and she ruled in their gorgeous box sequin jacket The Serpentine Gallery’s summer bash.
BUY IT NOW
-
29. Celebs in High Street 280809 Rosie H-W
Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley knows that statement shoulders are totally now, and wowed in a Missoni dress teamed with a black and gold jacket from Topshop, £65.
BUY IT NOW
-
30. Celebs in High Street 280809 Blake Lively
Blake Lively was the prettiest – and sparkliest – birthday girl when she celebrated her 22nd in a gleaming gold Kate Moss for Topshop number.
-
31. Celebs in High Street 280809 Peaches
Peaches Geldof was beach-perfect in Barbara Hulaniki’s Topshop coral number.
-
32. Celebs in High Street 280809 Lily Allen
Lily Allen worked summer’s crop top trend at the Hurricane Festival in Germany in a cute, striped Topshop number.
SHOP TOPSHOP CROP TOPS HERE
-
33. Celebs in High Street 280809 Blake Lively stripe
The stars love Topshop, and Blake Lively was just gorgeous in their navy and peach striped jumper.
-
34. Celebs in High Street 280809 Eva Longoria Parker
Karen Millen’s turquoise satin pencil dress ensured Eva Longoria Parker stood out at The Curious Case of Benjamin Button premiere in LA.
-
35. Celebs in High Street 280809 Eva Longoria Parker black dress
Eva Longoria Parker stepped out looking gorgeous in a fringed Karen Millen mini.
-
36. Celebs in High Street 280809 Blake Lively playsuit
Blake Lively is a serial Topshop fan! She was super-hot in one of their signature playsuits on the set of Gossip Girl.
SHOP TOPSHOP PLAYSUITS HERE
-
37. Celebs in High Street 280809 Katy Perry
H&M hottie Katy Perry totally rocked the high street giant’s zebra-print jumpsuit.
-
38. Celebs in High Street 280809 Kate Moss
Kate Moss wears her designs so well! The super stepped out in NY in her own floral creation, prompting an instant sell-out.
SHOP KATE MOSS FOR TOPSHOP HERE
-
39. Celebs in High Street 280809 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin rocked Matthew Williamson’s H&M splash-print T-shirt dress at the Big Love premiere.
-
40. Celebs in High Street 280809 Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton lit up Planet Hollywood in Matthew Williamson for H&M’s bright blue peacock dress.
-
41. Celebs in High Street 280809 Katy Perry
Snap! Katy Perry donned Matthew Williamson’s peacock dress at Paper Magazine’s The Beautiful People party.
-
42. Celebs in High Street 280809 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was pretty as a picture in French Connection’s floral, beaded cream dress.
SHOP FRENCH CONNECTION HERE
-
43. Celebs in High Street 280809 Lucy Liu
All eyes were on Lucy Liu when she stepped out in Matthew Williamson for H&M.
-
44. Celebs in High Street 280809 Selena Gomez
So-cute Selena Gomez looked ultra-pretty in a H&M’s shift dress.
-
45. Celebs in High Street 280809 Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins proved that Kate Moss isn’t the only one who can look fab in her Topshop collection when she wore this paisley-print dress to The Ivy.
SHOP KATE MOSS FOR TOPSHOP HERE
-
46. Celebs in High Street 280809 Jade
Jade Parfitt was super-cute in a stripy Topshop dress at The Serpentine Gallery summer party.
-
47. Celebs in High Street 280809 Margot Stilley
Margot Stilley was definitely eye-catching in Topshop’s one-shoulder sequin dress at The Serpentine Gallery summer party.
-
48. Celebs in High Street 280809 Poppy
At The Serpentine Gallery summer party, Poppy Delevigne teamed her embellished LBD with a divine pair of ruffled heels from Topshop.
-
49. Celebs in High Street 280809 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift loves London’s hot high street fashion, and she looked gorgeous in this pretty backless sundress from Lipsy, £30.
BUY IT NOW
-
50. Celebs in High Street 280809 Myleen Klass
Wow! Myleene Klass was totally head-turning in this fab green pencil dress from Banana Republic.
