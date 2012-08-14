See all the stars at the Olympics, plus backstage snaps from the Closing Ceremony...
Celebrities At The Olympics
1. Spice Girls and Russell Brand at Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Mel B enjoyed reminiscing about backstage antics at the Closing Ceremony with her fellow Spice Girls and new addition, Russell Brand, tweeting this snap with the caption: "Loving last night".
2. Naomi Campbell and Sam McKnight backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
Naomi Campbell was clearly more than pleased with her new haloed 'do, as she gave hairstylist Sam McKnight an appreciate peck.
3. Naomi Campbell backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
4. Kate Moss backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
Sam McKnight shared this behind-the-scenes snap of Kate Moss after he'd styled her locks fit for a princess.
5. Karen Elson backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
Ravishing redhead Karen Elson showed off her stunning old Hollywood beauty look before the Closing Ceremony.
6. Georgia May Jagger backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
Retro waves were the order of the day for the fashion fest at the Closing Ceremony, as modelled by Georgia May Jagger.
7. British fashion models - Celebrities at the Olympics
What a line-up - the model brigade, minus Naomi Campbell, awaited their call for the Closing Ceremony's British Fashion segment.
8. Alessandra Ambrosio backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
The stunning Alessandra Ambrosio joined in the showcase of what's to come from Brazil for 2016, but before her big moment, the Victoria's Secret Angel gave us a preview of her shimmering look.
9. Victoria Beckham backstage - Celebrities at the Olympics
Before the Closing Ceremony, Victoria Beckham tweeted a behind-the-scenes snap of Giles Deacon ruffling the dress he'd custommade for her. She said: "Last min fitting before the show. LOVE my ?#Olympic2012? dress!!! Thank u ?@gilesgilesgiles? x vb"
10. Kate Moss at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Moss stunned in a gold Alexander McQueen dress during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
11. Victoria Beckham at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Victoria Beckham wowed the crowd in a black dress by Giles during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
12. Naomi Campbell at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Naomi Campbell looked every inch the supermodel wearing Alexander McQueen at the Olympics Closing Ceremony
13. Jessie J at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Jessie J worked a sizzling Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit at the Olympics Closing Ceremony as she performed with Tinie Tempah and Taio Cruz.
14. Prince Harry And Kate Middleton at the Olympics Closing Ceremony 2012
Kate Middleton was back to her recycling best, reworking yet another fab dress from high street fashion fave Whistles at the Olympics Closing Ceremony!
15. Kate Moss joined British supermodels at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Moss joined British supermodels Naomi Campbell, Georgia May Jagger, Lily Cole and Karen Elson on stage at the Olympics Closing Ceremony
16. The Kaiser Chiefs at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
The Kaiser Chiefs performed on The Who's Pinball Wizard on scooters at the Olympics Closing Ceremony
17. One Direction at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Harry Styles stormed the stage with One Direction at the Olympics Closing Ceremony
18. George Michael at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
George Michael performed Freedom and White Light during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
19. The Spice Girls rocked the Olympics Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls rocked the Olympics Closing Ceremony singing Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life - check out their fab outfits!
20. Take That at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Gary Barlow braved personal tragedy for a performance with Take That at the Olympics Closing Ceremony! But where was Robbie?
21. Jessie J joined Brian May at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Jessie J stunned in two gold Vivienne Westwood jumpsuits at the Olympics Closing Ceremony!
22. The Spice Girls at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls stole the Olympics Closing Ceremony show in a selection of fab frocks!
23. Mel C at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Mel C was dressed by JD Sports for the Olympics Closing Ceremony
24. Emma Bunton at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Emma Bunton rocked a hot pink Maggie Cooke dress on stage during the Spice Girls performance at Olympics Closing Ceremony
25. Geri Halliwell at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Geri Halliwell rocked a super-short Suzanne Neville dress - complete with Union Jack flags - as she hit the stage during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
26. Ed Sheeran at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Ed Sheeran rocked a hoodie and Nike trainers during his Olympics Closing Ceremony performance.
27. Annie Lennox at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
British singer Annie Lennox performed Little Bird aboard a giant wooden gallion during the Olympics Closing Ceremony.
28. Liam Gallagher at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Liam Gallagher sang Wonderwall during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
29. Russell Brand at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Russell Brand sang his own version of The Beatles hit, I am The Walrus, during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
30. Fat Boy Slim at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Fat Boy Slim emerged from a giant Octupus during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
31. Madness at the Closing Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
British group Madness also performed during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
32. Louis Tomlinson and girlfriend at the diving final - Celebrities at the Olympics
Flying the flag - One Direction's Louis Tomlinson was joined by girlfriend Eleanor Calder to watch Tom Daley take the bronze medal at the Men's Diving final.
33. David Beckham and sons at diving final - Celebrities at the Olympics
The Beckham brood were mesmerised as they rooted for Tom Daley at the Men's Diving final.
34. Kirsten Dunst at the basketball - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kirsten Dunst hit the basketball semi-finals with her Two Faces of January co-star, Oscar Izaac. She looked cute as ever in a striped top and pinafore dress.
35. Prince Harry at the at the beach volleyball - Celebrities at the Olympics
Joker Prince Harry was up to his usual tricks, jesting with Olympic couple Jason Kenny and Laura Trott at the beach volleyball.
36. David Beckham and Romeo at the beach volleyball - Celebrities at the Olympics
Boys' day out! David Beckham brought his brood along to watch the women's beach volleyball.
37. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the Water Polo - Celebrities at the Olympics
Aussie Chris Hemsworth turned Spain supporter for the night, as he joined his wife Elsa Pataky to cheer on her home team at the water polo.
38. Kate Middleton at the Hockey - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton has been backing Team GB nearly every day throughout the London 2012 Olympics. The Duchess looked anxious at the women's hockey though, as the British team lost out at the semi-final. Better luck next time!
39. Kate Middleton at the Sailing - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton borrowed a set of binoculars to get a closer look at the Olympic sailing medal races in Weymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up against the weather in official Team GB kit.
40. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Swimming - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton pepped up her Olympic outfit of J Brand jeans and a polka dot top with a scarlet blazer from Zara to watch the swimming. Kate and Wills were on the edge of their seat with nerves as Team GB took to the pool.
41. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Cycling - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton and Prince William had the hottest ticket in town as they watched Sir Chris Hoy and Team GB take gold in the cycling final. The Royal couple beamed with pride and celebrated with the rest of the crowd as the British win was confirmed.
42. Kelly Brook with flag - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kelly Brook was flying the flag for Team GB at the Olympics, or as she put it on Twitter, her and her guest were: "@TeamGB Groupies!"
43. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Tennis - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton and Prince William cheered on Team GB in the tennis. Only Kate could make a Mexican wave look this chic!
44. Prince Harry watches the swimming - Celebrities at the Olympics
Prince Harry couldn't take the excitement as he watched Team GB at the male swimming competition.
45. Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William at equestrian final - Celebrities at the Olympics
Hitting Greenwich Park, Kate Middleton and Princes Harry and William watched the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips compete, and enjoyed a heated finale as Team GB scored a silver accolade for the team eventing jumping.
46. Kate Middleton and Prince William at equestrian final - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton and Prince William looked picture-perfect as they soaked in the atmosphere at the equestrian finals.
47. Prince William and Prince Harry at the men's gymnastics - Celebrities at the Olympics
With Kate flying solo at the Royal Academy of Arts, Princes William and Harry headed to the gymnastics to take in the action.
48. Pixie Lott performing - Celebrities at the Olympics
Pixie Lott put on a stellar performance before the mens' gymnastics final. Giving a nod to the team colours she wore red puffball dress.
49. Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the cross-country - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton made a well-dressed entrance at the cross-country sporting a crisp shirt, nautical-style Smythe blazer, smart navy jeans and Stuart Weitzman wedges, flanked by her Duke.
50. Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at the cross-country - Celebrities at the Olympics
The cross-country leg of the equestrian events was a family affair for the Royals, as they sat in the stands to watch cousin Zara Phillips. While Kate and Wills sat with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry spent some time with Princess Eugenie.
51. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the cross-country - Celebrities at the Olympics
Getting their facts straight - Kate and Wills were sure to have a look over the notes at the equestrian cross-country.
52. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the cross-country - Celebrities at the Olympics
A chic pair of Givenchy sunglasses shielded Kate from the sun as she shared a cute moment with William in the stands.
53. Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall looked to have consulted each other on their outfits at the cross-country, sporting coordinating blazers.
54. David Beckham and Prince William at the football - Celebrities at the Olympics
David Beckham was joined by his eldest son Brooklyn, and Prince William no less, to watch Britain emerge victorious in the football at Wembley Stadium.
55. Michelle Obama at the basketball - Celebrities at the Olympics
First Lady and good luck charm Michelle Obama gave the US basketball team a pep talk during their match.
56. Michelle Obama at the swimming - Celebrities at the Olympics
Flying the flag for the US team at the swimming heats, Michelle Obama paired a BCBG Max Azria top with black skinny jeans.
57. David Beckham on a speed boat - Celebrities at the Olympics
The Olympics Opening Ceremony came to an electrifying end as David Beckham boarded a speed boat to bring the flame into the stadium.
58. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Opening Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
The Olympics Opening Ceremony went down a storm, and Kate Middleton and Prince William were there to catch all the action.
59. Samantha Cameron at the Opening Ceremony - Celebrities at the Olympics
Smile! An ecstatic Samantha Cameron enjoyed the Opening Ceremony in Roksanda Ilincic.
60. Kate Middleton in Christopher Kane - Celebrities at the Olympics
Kate Middleton kicked off the Olympics donning a smart satin dress coat by Christopher Kane, accessorised with an Alexander McQueen box clutch.
61. Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton greet the torch - Celebrities at the Olympics
The Olympic torch received a royal welcome from Kate Middleton and Princes Harry and William as it passed by Buckingham Palace.
62. Prince Harry and Kate Middleton greet the torch - Celebrities at the Olympics
Siblings-in-law Prince Harry and Kate Middleton shared a giggle as they waited for the Olympic torch.
63. Kate Middleton and Prince William - Celebrities at the Olympics
A gleeful Kate Middleton was dressed in sporty spirit to welcome the Olympic torch, wearing an Adidas Olympic shirt, jeans by Zara and Stuart Weitzman Corkswoon wedges.
