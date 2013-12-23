Best-Dressed A-List Of 2013

From Sarah-Jessica Parker's Met Gala gown, to Kate Middleton's polka dot shift dress, take a look at the outfits we've loved from the last year.
It's no mean feat compiling a best-dressed list of the last year given how many star-studded events there have been, but we've given it a shot anyway. From SJP's show-stopping Met number and Cara Delevingne's gothic Cannes look to Alexa Chung's consistently killer wardrobe and Jessica Alba's just plain cool casual outfits, we've picked the best-dressed celebrities from the past year. Enjoy!