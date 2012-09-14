A to Z Of What's Hot In September

A is for… Autumn ready skin

The changing seasons can play havoc on your skin so make sure you’re prepped and ready for more autumnal conditions with an Eve Lom Signature Facial. 90 minutes of skincare at its best, skin is cleansed, pores unblocked and a cold compress applied to leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Back at home, the Rescue Mask and TLC Cream are must-have products to maintain skin standards.