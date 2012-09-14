From the latest fashion must-haves to the hottest happenings, see our A to Z of all things cool in September!
A to Z Of What's Hot In September
-
1. Autumn ready skin
A is for… Autumn ready skin
The changing seasons can play havoc on your skin so make sure you’re prepped and ready for more autumnal conditions with an Eve Lom Signature Facial. 90 minutes of skincare at its best, skin is cleansed, pores unblocked and a cold compress applied to leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised.
Back at home, the Rescue Mask and TLC Cream are must-have products to maintain skin standards.
-
2. Blake Lively in Savages
B is for… Blake Lively in Savages
Newlywed Blake Lively stars alongside Salma Hayek, Benicio Del Toro and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the crime thriller, Savages. A long way from the Upper East Side, the Gossip Girl actress finds herself kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel. Make sure you catch the suspense-filled flick when it’s released 21 September.
-
3. Chanel Coco Noir
C is for… Chanel Coco Noir
Following Coco and Coco Mademoiselle in the Chanel trilogy, Chanel Coco Noir offers something a bit different for the scent lover. Jasmine and Sandalwood mix with notes of patchouli and geranium for a truly unique fragrance in a totally timeless black bottle.
-
4. Disaronno Film Series
D is for… Disaronno Film Series
Brit actress Emilia Fox has teamed up with Disaronno to choose five BAFTA-winning films that will be presented in five UK cities throughout September. Whether you catch A Room with a View in Edinburgh, Dead Poets Society in Liverpool or Little Miss Sunshine in Brighton, make sure you head to the Disaronno Facebook page for more details.
-
5. Everything Was Moving: Photography from the '60s and '70s
E is for… Everything Was Moving: Photography from the 60s and 70s
Head to the Barbican and travel back in time to what were arguably the coolest decades of the twentieth century, the 60s and 70s, via a collection of over 400 photographs.
Boris Mikhailov, Yesterday’s Sandwich, 1965
-
6. Fashion Week!
F is for… Fashion Week!
New York has kicked things off in style and next stop it’s London in the fashion-filled month that is September. Stay tuned to InStyle.co.uk for all the latest news and pictures and follow us on Twitter for live tweets from the shows.
-
7. Get the Look
G is for… Get the Look
From Emma Watson’s monochrome ensemble to Alexa Chung’s leather look, every week we trawl the shops to find lookalike buys so that you can try out your favourite A-lister’s style with just one click.
Sign up to the InStyle.co.uk newsletter and a new Get the Look will be sent direct to your inbox each week.
-
8. Harvey Nichols hosts the Andrea Fulerton Nail Boutique
H is for… Harvey Nichols hosts the Andrea Fulerton Nail Boutique
Be it at the Olympics or on Twitter courtesy of Alexa Chung, everyone’s been loving nail art of late. Equip yourself with all the necessary creative tools to try it at home by heading to Harvey Nichol’s BeautyMART and stocking up on Andrea Fulerton Nail Boutique products. They’re hard to beat!
-
9. Investment pieces
I is for… Investment pieces
Snap up your autumn winter 2012 wardrobe at a snip of the price at The Designer Warehouse sale, running 14 – 16 September. With Gucci, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana (pictured), Moschino and more at greatly reduced prices, you can’t afford to miss it.
-
10. Jeremy Irvine
J is for… Jeremy Irvine
We fell for him in War Horse and knew he was set for stardom when he landed the part of Pip in Great Expectations, out later this year, but this month catch Jeremy Irvine in Now Is Good. The Brit actor stars alongside Dakota Fanning in a touching tale that’ll have you reaching for the tissues.
In cinemas 19 September
-
11. Keira Knightley
K is for… Keira Knightley
Brit beauty Keira Knightley takes on a role many would shy away from in director Joe Wright’s film adaptation of the Tolstoy classic, Anna Karenina. A spectacle on screen, it’s not to be missed.
In cinemas 7 September
-
12. London Design Festival
L is for… London Design Festival
If furniture is more your thing than fashion, swap the LFW schedule for a look at the London Design Festival website. There you’ll find details of how to get involved in the celebration of all things design, from visiting the V&A’s special installation to enjoying events hosted across the capital.
Render: Mimicry Chairs by Nendo
-
13. Matthew Williamson
M is for… Matthew Williamson
Celebrating fifteen years of the Matthew Williamson brand this month, the London Fashion Week favourite has a whole host of anniversary celebrations up his sleeve. We’re most excited about seeing his first ever shoe collection, which will debut during his runway show on 16 September. Watch this space…
-
14. New foundations
N is for… New foundations
September sees us treated with not one but two fab new foundations: Dolce & Gabbana Perfect Luminous Liquid Foundation and Diorskin Nude Fluid Foundation. Flawless-looking skin has just become that much easier!
-
15. Olivia Palermo
O is for… Olivia Palermo
New York stylista Olivia Palermo is InStyle’s stunning cover girl this month. Take a peek behind the scenes on the shoot to see the fashion icon working winter florals alongside her gorgeous dog Mr Butler. Cute!
-
16. Paul Smith for Barbour
P is for… Paul Smith for Barbour
Two of our favourite British brands, Paul Smith and Barbour, have collaborated and we can wait to get our mits on the results! One look at the lining of the classic International style and you’ll be cooing with delight!
-
17. Queuing
Q is for… Queuing
Some things in life are worth waiting for and the recent craze for no-booking restaurants is proof of that fact. That said, there’s no point standing in the wrong line so take our advice and plenty of patience to the back of the queue at Polpo, Ducksoup or Pitt Cue.
-
18. Royal tour
R is for… Royal tour
Follow Kate Middleton and Prince William stop-by-stop on the Eastern Tour by checking into InStyle.co.uk.
-
19. Storytelling
S is for… Storytelling
Celebrate the 30th birthday of the Roald Dahl favourite, The BFG. What could be better than curling up with the children’s classic as the seasons start to change?
-
20. Topshop presents JW Anderson
T is for… Topshop presents JW Anderson
If you haven’t already snapped up your favourite piece then you’d better prepare for the stampede, both in store and online, because JW Anderson’s debut collection for Topshop has finally arrived. Shop the collection here!
-
21. Under The Sun
U is for… Under The Sun
We’re loving the retro-themed video for Cheryl Cole’s September single release, Under The Sun. Steal her style by teaming a high-waist pencil skirt with a cute crop top and leopard heels!
-
22. The Old Vic
V is for… The Old Vic
From Legally Blonde to Hedda Gabler, Olivier Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith is proving to be one of the UK’s hottest acting talents. Catch her in Brien Friel’s adaptation of the Ibsen masterpiece at The Old Vic until 10 November.
-
23. Woody Allen
W is for… Woody Allen
Legendary director Woody Allen has recruited Penelope Cruz and Alec Baldwin for his latest offering, To Rome With Love. This is a Rom-Com not even your boyfriend will want to miss!
Released 14 September
-
24. X-Ray print scarves
X is for… X-Ray print scarves
With a new stand-alone store opening on Dover Street this month, Alexander McQueen’s McQ is the latest must-have diffusion line. Pick up the uber-cool X-ray print scarf to be at the front of the fashion pack.
McQ X-ray silk scarf, £170, Alexander McQueen
-
25. Yay!
Y is for… Yay!
It’s time to start stocking up on new season essentials. Keep up to date with the latest must-have pieces by keeping an eye on our Editors’ Picks.
-
26. Zoe Karssen
Z is for… Zoe Karssen
September’s label to love is Zoe Karssen! Think cool prints and stylish motifs on oh-so comfy separates including sweaters and T-shirts. We want it all!
Zoe Karssen Oh La La sweatshirt, £95, Net-A-Porter.com
