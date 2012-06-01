A to Z Of What's Hot In May

L is for… Leather Forever - the Hermès exhibition



Celebrating its 175th year, fashion house Hermès is launching a major new exhibition centred around their iconic relationship with leather. Taking the visitor on a journey exploring the material, historic items will be on display, along with more modern creations. And to celebrate the opening, Hermes has created four exclusive Passe-Guide bags celebrating the UK - with all proceeds of their auction being donated to charity.



The exhibition runs 8 May - 27 May - at 6 Burlington Gardens, London, W1 Hermes.com