From must-have make-up to the hottest events, get the lowdown on the most stylish happenings for the month of May!
A to Z Of What's Hot In May
-
1. Zadig et Voltaire and Gaia Repossi
Z is for… Zadig et Voltaire Gaia Repossi's jewellery line
Stunning jeweller Gaia Repossi has created an exclusive line of rings and cuffs, designed exclusively for Zadig et Voltaire. Her gorgeous creations come in gold and silver geometric mosaic designs. Don't miss out!
-
2. Leather Forever
L is for… Leather Forever - the Hermès exhibition
Celebrating its 175th year, fashion house Hermès is launching a major new exhibition centred around their iconic relationship with leather. Taking the visitor on a journey exploring the material, historic items will be on display, along with more modern creations. And to celebrate the opening, Hermes has created four exclusive Passe-Guide bags celebrating the UK - with all proceeds of their auction being donated to charity.
The exhibition runs 8 May - 27 May - at 6 Burlington Gardens, London, W1 Hermes.com
-
3. Kurt Geiger Bikini
K is for… Kurt Geiger's first bikini
We adore their shoes, bags and sunnies and now there's another reason to love Kurt Geiger - their first ever bikini! The gorgeous new 60s inspired bikini is part of the Everything But The Dress SS12 collection - your ultimate poolside pin-up kit!
-
4. Jubilee Tea
J is for… Jubilee tea
What better way to toast the Diamond Jubilee than with a cup of tea! And to help you do it in style, London's finest hotels are offering exclusive teas and overnight packages. Our favourites include Rocco Forte's Brown's Hotel and their delicious Jubilee Afternoon Tea, The Langham who have collaborated with Asprey for their glamorous offering in the Palm Court, while at The Petersham guest can expect 50s inspired tasty treats and unlimited tea.
-
5. Italian Designers
I is for... Italian designers at the Met Ball
Get ready for a serious dose of high octane glamour as Hollywood stars and fashionistas pay homage to Italian designers of the past and present at the annual The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala on Monday 7 May. Expect to see show-stoppers from Gucci, Versace, Prada, Cavalli et al right here on instyle.co.uk!
-
6. Hats, Hats, Hats
H is for… Hats, hats, hats
Calling all hat lovers! Iconic milliner to the stars Stephen Jones is showcasing a selection of his most stunning creations at The Bowes Museum in his exhibition From Georgiana To Boy George. Expect to see some of his hottest hats!
The exhibition runs from 19 May to 2 September - The Bowes Museum
-
7. Glamour Competitions
G is for… Glamour competitions
InStyle's June issue is all about glamour and what better way to celebrate than by offering our readers over £5000 worth of designer goodies! Think shopping sprees at Paul Smith, an Alice by Temperley dress, along with treats from Alex Monroe, Tommy Hilfiger and Theysken's Theory to name a few, head over to our competitions section to be in with a chance of winning...
-
8. Films Out In May
F is for Films
May sees the release of much anticipated movies The Lucky One starring Zac Efron, Elizabeth Olsen's chiller Silent House, Johnny Depp's latest fantasy foray with Tim Burton - Dark Shadows, not to mention the Cameron Diaz baby bump movie What To Expect When You're Expecting. We're spoiled for choice!
-
9. Eva Green
E is for… Eva Green
The striking Casino Royale actress is InStyle's June cover star! Sneak a peek behind-the-scenes on our shoot with Eva…
-
10. Dolce & Gabbana Beauty
D is for Dolce & Gabbana beauty
The fashion house have chosen iconic Italian beauty Monica Bellucci as the muse for their latest lipstick collection - Monica - with the actress signing the six limited edition lippies. And as if that wasn't enough, on the scent side of things, Dolce & Gabbana are launching a new limited edition summer fragrance - Dreaming In Portofino.
Shop the collections at Harrods.com
-
11. Cannes Film Festival
C is for… Cannes
Whether it's Roberto Cavalli's yacht parties, celebs working the hottest Couture down the Croisette, uber glamorous parties, fabulous films and of course the coveted Palm d'Or, all eyes are on this tiny but oh-so stylish pocket of the French Riveria for the Cannes Film Festival. And InStyle will be there, bringing you all the party details as they happen!
-
12. Bronzing
B is for… Bronzing
Glowing skin is in for the season, and what better way to work the trend (even when the skies are grey) than to add a luxe bronzer to your beauty kit. Givenchy's new Croisière healthy glow power helps to enhance your natural tan and add a little extra colour for a second-skin effect. Available in different shades!
-
13. MAC Fashion Sets
M is for… MAC fashion sets
With their most iconic colours so in demand, MAC have answered our beauty wishes and have brought out their stunning fashion sets. The three piece collections of go-everywhere lipstick, lipglass and nail lacquer come in seven classic shades including Rebel, Russian Red, Spice and Saint Germain.
-
14. Nails Inc
N is for… Nails Inc
InStyle's glamorous June issue is on sale now - and as a special treat to our readers we've teamed up with Nails Inc to bring you three exclusive nail polish shades - Bluebell, Power Pink and Peach Sorbet. Get your hands on these yummy shades by picking up a copy of InStyle - on sale NOW!
-
15. You Tell Us
Y is for... You Tell Us!
We want to hear from YOU! Join the style chat on Facebook and tell us what you think about the latest celebrity outfits and shopping must-haves and connect with your fellow fashionistas. Your comments could even be published in InStyle magazine!
-
16. X-Clusive Bracelets
X is for… X-clusive bracelets from My-Wardrobe and Daisy Jewellery
This month is all about Fashion Targets Breast Cancer and to support the campaign My-Wardrobe have collaborated with Daisy jewellery to create a set of three exclusive Aura Chakra bracelets. Available in sterling silver, rose gold vermeil or gold vermeil, the bracelets can be worn stacked or on their own.
Buy from My-Wardrobe.com
-
17. Weddings at Net-A-Porter
W is for... Weddings at Net-A-Porter
It's officially wedding season! We're super excited about Charlotte Olympia's new collection Runaway Bride launching exclusively on Net-A-Porter on 9 May (we predict a sell-out!). Each pair of gorgeous shoes comes with Charlotte Olympia bridal stockings and a polaroid of the shoes. What more could a bride or wedding guest want!
-
18. Vestaire Collective
V is for… Vestaire Collective
The legendary Parisian vintage designer website has landed on our shores! Shop all the top designer labels, from Chanel to Hermes, and even some amazing contemporary brands for some seriously stunning second-hand gems.
-
19. Up-Dos
U is for… Up-Dos
With the weather so unpredictable, don't risk a frizz-attack, instead opt for one of our top 100 hottest up-dos! From easy top-knots to cool chignons, take some inspiration from these celebs...
-
20. Team-Up - Liberty & Dr Martens
T is for… Team-Up - Liberty & Dr Martens
We do love a good collaboration and the Dr Martens and Liberty is a real treat. With a Wild Nature theme, the classic DMs are given a floral makeover Liberty style, and cute satchels featuring the prints are also available.
-
21. Silken Favours Scarves
S is for… Silken Favours scarves
We can't get enough of these stunning new scarves from hot designer Victoria Murdoch - exclusive to Liberty. Inspired by the natural world, these hand-drawn silk scarves come in a range of gorgeous designs perfect for styling up your new season outfits. We particularly love Flights of Imagination - think My Little Pony for grown-ups!
-
22. Rule Britannia
R is for… Rule Britannia - The Big Britannica 1951 - 1953
Celebrating Britishness for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Selfridges are hosting a gorgeous new exhibition The Big Britannica 1951 - 1953 as part of their summer celebrations The Big British Bang. This must-see exhibition pays homage to the fashions of early 50s, recreating key looks from this period. And with milliner Stephen Jones creating a collection of hats exclusively for the exhibition, it's not to be missed.
The exhibition runs from 4 May - 24 June at Selfridges London
-
23. Queen Of Cashmere - Madeleine Thompson
Q is for… Queen of cashmere Madeleine Thompson
We just had to let you in on fashion's chiccest secret - Madeleine Thompson and her dreamy cashmere designs. Loved by celebs including Sienna Miller and Lily Allen, Madeleine's luxe designs are both directional and utterly comfortable, using only the finest yarns to create the ultimate investment knits.
-
24. Plum Blossom - Jo Malone
P is for… Plum Blossom
Jo Malone are spoiling us with their latest scent adventure - the delicious limited edition Plum Blossom fragrance. Gorgeously girlie, this mouth-watering new perfume opens with yellow plum, unravelling to reveal a floral heart against a backdrop of creamy sandalwood and white musk. Perfect for fragrance combining, come evening, we're wearing ours with Pomegranate Noir.
-
25. On Trend
O is for… On trend - Prints
With the May weather looking decidedly un-summer-like, we're brightening up our wardrobe with this season's hottest trends - prints! Paisley, animal, tropical, ikat, floral and digi galore, we're splashing the trend on everything from totes to trews…
SPRING SUMMER 2012 TREND PRINTS
-
26. Annick Goutal Nuit Etoilee
A is for... Annick Goutal Nuit Etoilee
Inspired by an enchanted forest amid a starry night, Annick Goutal's divine new Nuit Etoilee fragrance is a must-buy this month. Featuring an alluring mix of citron, sweet orange, peppermint oil and wild Siberian pine needles, it's a little spritz of heaven. And as it's a shared scent - he can wear it too!
Buy from Annick Goutal
