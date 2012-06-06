From the IT fashion and beauty buys, must-see movies and tantalising travel ideas to unmissable exhibitions and festivals, find out everything you need to know to have a super cool June in our A to Z…
A to Z Of What's Hot In June
-
1. Amazing Cameron Diaz
A is for... Amazing July Cover Star - Cameron Diaz
The stunning Cameron Diaz sizzles her way onto the InStyle July issue - out now! Chatting to us about her loves, life and babies, check out her gorgeous shoot here…
-
2. Ballgowns Exhibition
B is for… Ballgowns: British Glamour Since 1950
The V&A plays host to a mouth-watering array of gorgeous gowns from over 60 years of style. Iconic designs from fashion's biggest names both past and present including Victor Stiebel, Vivienne Westwood and Erdem grace the newly renovated Fashion Galleries.
The exhibition runs until 6 January 2013 - this is one not to be missed!
-
3. Chanel Beauty
C is for… Chanel Beauty
This summer Chanel are really spoiling us with their new Hydra Beauty skincare range and their sizzling new summer make-up collection. With two new active ingredients - Camellia Alba and Blue Ginger, the new skincare range is a must-try for perfecting the complexion. It's available in a Serum, Gel Creme and Creme.
And when your skin is perfectly prepped, warm up your look with Chanel's new season make-up range which features bronzes, sands, spices and gorgeously golden skin. Choose from Soleil Tan De Chanel in sables, eyes in browns and lips drenched in exotic hues.
-
4. Ditto - Beth Ditto & MAC
D is for… Ditto - Beth Ditto & MAC
If it's candy-glossed pop you're after for your summer beauty, then you're in luck as singer Beth Ditto has teamed up with one of our fave beauty brands - MAC - to create this vibrant new make-up collection. Think neon pinks, mauves and Zoomlash Mascaras.
-
5. Exhibition: Royal Academy Summer Exhibition
E is for… Exhibition: Royal Academy Summer Exhibition
Now in its 244th year, the Royal Academy boasts the world's largest open submission contemporary art show. Showcasing painting, sculpture, photography, architecture, printmaking and film from both established and up-and-coming artists, if there's one exhibition to see this summer, this has to be it.
The exhibition runs from 4 June to 12 August.
-
6. Festivals
F is for… Festivals!
It's officially the start of festival season! And while there might be no Glasters this year, there's never been so many festivals to choose from. Kick your summer of fun off with Lovebox where Lana Del Rey, Grace Jones, Hot Chip and Rita Ora light up London's Victoria Park, or rock out at The Isle Of Wight Festival with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Pearl Jam playing.
-
7. Guess Anniversary
G is for… Guess
Guess celebrates its 30 Sexy Years anniversary with a limited edition capsule collection made up of 15 pieces recreated from its iconic ad campaigns from the 80s and 90 as modelled by Claudia Schiffer and Eva Herzigova.
Pick yours up from Guess stores or leading department stores.
-
8. Handcream
H is for… Handcream
This month calls for perfectly pampered paws and we're loving NEOM's new all-natural organic creams packed full of anti-oxidising Acai Extract and Argan Oil. Available in Moroccan Blush Rose and Violet, Chamomile & Cedarwood.
-
9. iPhones
I is for… iPhones
Apps, accessories you name it we can't get enough of our phones right now. One of our favourite apps this month has to be the new launch from Christian Louboutin which has everything a shoe-worshipper could dream of including collections galleries, news, a wishlist and a handy store locator. And no phone would be complete without a stylish sleeve, so we're working ours with the new range from luxe technology accessories brand Capulet.
.
-
10. J Brand Caleb & Ginger
J is for… J Brand trews
Move over Houlihan, J Brand's new IT legwear this season has to be the Caleb - a slim boy fit jean - and the Ginger - soft coloured trews with bold zip detailing.
-
11. Kate Spade New York swimwear
K is for… Kate Spade New York's new swimwear collection
Kate Spade New York launch their first ever swimwear collection this month, designed by Malia Mills. Choose from cute ditsy print bikinis or sizzling one-pieces.
-
12. Little House in Mayfair
L is for… Little House in Mayfair
The latest launch from the Soho House Group, Little House is one of the hottest new private members clubs in London offering an intimate bar, lounge and dining experience for up to 100 guests. We want in!
-
13. Movies in June
M is for Movies
June is a bumper month for movies, with all genres well and truly catered for. For fantasy fans, Kristen Stewart vs Charlize Theron in Snow White and the Huntsman is a must-see, while Charlize's new sci-fi team-up with Ridley Scott in Prometheus is set to be epic. For your fix of R-Patz - albeit a surreal one - David Croneberg's Cosmopolis is not to be missed, while comedies come thick and fast with Tom Cruise rocking out in Rock Of Ages, the Bridemaids cast reunited Friends With Kids, and Emily Blunt's latest rom-com Five Year Engagement.
-
14. Nicoll - Richard Nicoll for Topshop 2012
N is for… Nicoll - Richard Nicoll for Topshop 2012
Calling all fashionista brides-to-be! Richard Nicoll is back at Topshop for a 6th collaboration and this season is launching his gorgeous new Blushing Brides collection - the first ever designer wedding range for the high street brand. Featuring four exquisite designs, the collection features a limited edition standout piece - a floor-length wedding dress with a silk bodice, georgette underskirt and peplum - but better get in quick as there are only 50 available!
-
15. OMG... Miu Miu Glitter Lame Pumps
O is for... OMG…
We need these new Miu Miu Glitter Lame pumps in our life! Glitter, lame leather AND an elegant silhouette - what more could a shoe-lover want? Available in gold, silver and pyrite, along with softer shades of copra and pervinca, we're lusting after ALL of them.
Available exclusively at London New Bond Street.
-
16. Phillip Lim 3.1 Pop Up Shop
P is for… Phillip Lim - Pop Up shop
3.1 Phillip Lim has popped up in Selfridges, London showcasing its ready-to-wear collection and a range of accessories. Think 3.1's hero bags the Pashli and 31 Hour in a range of colourways, not to mention the label's cool, contemporary womenswear designs.
The shop runs until August.
-
17. Queen And Country!
Q is for… Queen and country
June is all about celebrating the best of Britishness, with the Jubilee weekend seeing street parties, festivals and picnics galore. Don't miss out on all the limited edition memorabilia and gifts - shop our edit of the hottest British buys here…
-
18. Refreshing Skin with Clarisonic
R is for… Refreshing skin
Summer calls for super cleansed, gorgeously refreshed skin and we're getting a little help with ours from the Clarisonic Mia. Perfect for deep cleansing on-the-go - even in festival campsites - the Mia clears pores, reduces oily areas, tackles dry patches and blemishes. And it's available in yummy shades of mango, coral and peony. Buy yours here: clarisonic.co.uk
-
19. Summer Scent - Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire
S is for… Summer scent
When it comes to iconic scents, few do it better than gorgeous beauty house Guerlain. Our favourite fragrance of the month, La Petite Robe Noire by Guerlain is a dreamy, enigmatic scent unfolding with deliciously mesmerising notes of black cherry and almond, then deeper notes of sparkling bergamot and vibrant Bulgarian rose, unraveling on the skin to reveal a base of liquorice and smokey black tea. It's a little spritz of summer heaven.
-
20. Tantalising Tones
T is for… Tantalising Tones
Add a pop of sunshine to your skin with Chantecaille's new Radiance Gel Bronzer. Repairing skin damage, preventing inflammation and featuring a youth-preserving complex, this is the perfect way to get the sun-kissed look, while protecting and soothing skin.
-
21. Uniqlo UT anniversary
U is for… Uniqlo UT's 10th anniversary
To celebrate their 10th year anniversary AND the best of British design, Uniqlo UT is restocking its sell out collections of the season including Laura Ashley, Orla Kiely and Lulu Guinness.
In stores NOW!
-
22. Venice Simplon Orient Express
V is for… Venice Simplon Orient Express
Best known for their iconic train journeys, Venice Simplon Orient Express have added to their stunning hotel portfolio, unveiling their latest hotel in Peru - Palacio Nazarenas. A former convent, the hotel went through a three year restoration project to create all-suite boutique accommodation and Cuzco's first outdoor swimming pool.
Visit Palacionazarenas.com
And if this wasn't glamorous enough, the luxury travel company have launched their first ever iPad app to make it even easier for you to book your dream trip. Expect stunning photography, videos and recommendations.
-
23. World Ocean Day with Creme De La Mer
W is for… World Ocean Day with Creme De La Mer
There's never been a more important time to support ocean conservation and we're doing it in style with Creme De La Mer's limited edition version of the 100ml cream for World Ocean Day. Donating $200k to Ocean in support of their Habitat Protection Campaign as well as supporting other global initiatives, Creme De La Mer's cream is on sale throughout June. Buy yours at cremedelamer.co.uk
World Ocean Day takes place on 8 June - visit worldoceansday.org to see how you can get involved.
-
24. XXL lashes
X is for… XXL lashes
They're back! The most popular eyelash curlers from Shu Uemura return in their retro gold form. Creating maximum curl with minimum effort, these are THE curlers to invest in this summer.
Pick yours up from Selfridges or any Shu Uemura boutique.
-
25. Yellow
Y is for… Yellow
From Louis Vuitton to Jonathan Saunders, the summer's hottest hue - mouth-watering lemon sherbet, buttercup, zingy neon and canary splashed the SS12 runways with colour. For the colour brave mix yours with other vibrant hues to channel the season's brightest trend, or wear yours with creamy, lighter shades to be pastel perfection.
-
26. Zaggora Hotpants
Z is for… Zaggora Hotpants
Prep your body for summer with fashion's best kept secret - Zaggora hotpants! Developed to help the body burn more calories - especially when worn during exercise - these new leggings can help create a slimmer body just in time for the beach. Available in a range of bright colours, visit Zaggora.com to find your perfect pair.
