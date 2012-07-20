From the latest fashion must-haves to the hottest happenings, see our A to Z of all things cool in July!
A to Z Of What's Hot In July
-
1. Zoo Lates
Z is for… Zoo Lates
With the focus firmly on London this month, we're loving the Zoo Lates at London Zoo. Every Friday night throughout July the Zoo opens its doors for a night out with a difference.
-
2. Love the Ocean with Davidoff Cool Water
L is for… Love the Ocean with Davidoff Cool Water
To celebrate the Pristine Seas initiative, Davidoff have brought out a limited edition of their iconic Cool Water scent. Working with the National Geographic Society, Davidoff Cool Water will seek to protect some of the last pristine spots of the ocean and help create marine reserves. Buy yours now!
-
3. Kim Kardashian
K is for… Kim Kardashian
The sizzling fashionista is our August cover star this month! Kim reveals all about love, life and men, and strikes a pose in some truly stunning dresses. Sneak a peek behind the shoot with our exclusive video…
-
4. Jo Loves
J is for… Jo Loves new Mango collection
We're loving the fresh and fruity new Mango scents from Jo Loves. Three yummy fragrances make up the collection A Shot Of Oud Over Mango, Mango Nectar, and A Shot Of Thai Lime Over Mango. We want them all!
-
5. Inspired - Britain Creates Fashion & Art Collusion
I is for… Inspired - Britain Creates Fashion & Art Collusion boxset
Calling all fashion and art lovers! This unique collaboration of leading designers and artists to create one-off artworks from screen prints to sculptures features the dynamic pairings of Giles Deacon with Jeremy Deller, Jonathan Saunders with Jess Flood Paddock, Mary Katrantzou with Mark Titchner - to name a few. The boxiest includes two books, plus posters of the nine finished artworks, while the artworks themselves will go on display at the V&A from 6 July to 29 July.
For more details visit britaincreates.com
-
6. Haute Couture
H is for… Haute Couture
The world's most expensive dresses hit the runways in Paris this month, with Chanel, Elie Saab, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli and more showcasing their most stunning designs. Take a peek at our edit of the COUTURE SHOWS.
-
7. Gucci Premiere
G is for… Gucci Premiere
The gorgeous new fragrance from Gucci has Blake Lively as its utterly glamorous face, while for the campaign, Drive's Nicolas Winding Refn has directed a short film starring the stunning actress. The delicious scent launches on beauty counters on 25 July.
-
8. Films In July
F is for… Films in July
What better way to dodge the rain showers this month than by nipping to the flicks! July sees some huge blockbusters hit the big screens, with The Amazing Spider-Man which is out now, and the third Christopher Nolan Batman movie Dark Knight Rises out 20 July, being the biggies.
For a peek into the world of singer Katy Perry, we recommend her documentary Part Of Me - out now, while for a Hollywood version of the Full Monty, don't miss Magic Mike starring Channing Tatum. For a little intellectual humour, Keira Knightley and Steve Carrell's Seeking a Friend For the End Of The World is out 13 July.
-
9. Eye make-up remover from Decleor
E is for… Eye make-up from Decleor
Launched this month, the Refreshing Eye Make-Up Remover is infused with moisturising Camellia Oil to remove every trace of make-up, including hard-to-budge waterproof mascara, while the Cornflour Water soothes and decongests leaving your eyes silky-smooth and free of puffiness. Plus it's paraben free!
-
10. Delvaux bags
D is for… Delvaux bags
Making a comeback, Delvaux bags are the hottest new It candy to be seen with. From extra large totes to neat shoulder bags, these are real investment pieces.
-
11. Capulet Lynda bag
C is for… Capulet's Lynda bag
A super chic way to carry your iPad? Yes please! Capulet's new shoulder bag, the Lynda, is a cobalt leather with a gold chain shoulder strap, artfully designed to carry all your everyday essentials AND has a dedicated compartment for your iPad. We're sold.
-
12. Beats - Festivals!
B is for… Beats - Festivals
From Rihanna at Wireless to Bon Iver at Latitude, July is a big month for fabulous festivals. Other hot tickets include The Secret Garden party, the Wickerman Festival and Camp Bestival. Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates from the fields!
-
13. Mollie King
M is for… Mollie King
The gorgeous Saturdays singer shares her monthly photo blog only on InStyle! From trips to Paris, to fellow Saturdays bandmates hen parties, see all her super cute snaps in our album My Month By Mollie King
-
14. Not to be missed - Penhaligon's Peoneve terrace
N is for… Not to be missed - Penhaligon's Peoneve terrace
The Fifth Floor Terrace at Harvey Nichols gets a multi-sensory makeover to launch the delicate new scent from Penhaligon's, Peoneve. With specially created cocktails, ice lollies and delicious desserts themed around the scent, guests are invited to a gorgeous garden filled with giant peonies and lazer-cut insects.
-
15. Yves Saint Laurent mini Muse Two
Y is for… Yves Saint Laurent's new mini Muse Two
We do love a mini, and now YSL have treated us to this petite version of their iconic Muse Two. Packing as much style into its mini form as its bigger sisters, the Muse Two mini is on our wishlist for the new season.
-
16. X-treme weather
X is for… X-treme weather
The rain shows no signs of abating for July but before you resign yourself to boring wellies and practical macs, we're scoured the stores for the hottest fashion buys to ride out this weather in style…
-
17. Whistles prints
W is for… Whistles prints
Whistles has been wowing us with their technicolour abstract floral prints! From the luscious blues and greens of Wild Meadow to the blacks and pinks of the splashy Luna, we're wearing them on tops, dresses and skirts.
-
18. Volume Maker by Shu Uemura
V is for… Volume Maker - Shu Uemura
Move over volumising sprays and mousses, Shu Uemura have created the first ever precision hair powder brush that gives instant root lift, texture and body. Pop this handy brush in your handbag to refresh a blow dry and add more body to limp tresses. We officially love!
-
19. Unbelievable music at The Proms
U is for… Unbelievable music - The Proms
What could be more quintessentially British than a night at the Proms! The world's greatest classical music festival is now in its 118th year, with music from the most iconic composers throughout history fills the Royal Albert Hall. The Proms run from 13 July through to 8 September and is not to be missed. Book your tickets here
-
20. Topshop Made In Britain
T is for… Topshop Made In Britain
July is the month for all things British and Topshop are celebrating with their brand new Made In Britain capsule collection featuring a range of stand-out winter coats designed and cut from British cloth and produced in Britain. We're lusting after the Contrast Tweed Biker jacket.
-
21. Sales shopping
S is for… Sales Shopping
Sales have come early this summer and there's some a-mazing discounts to be had on both high street and designer buys. With up to 70% off our favourite stores including Net-A-Porter, My-Wardrobe, Topshop, Whistles, Zara, we've done the legwork for you in our Summer Sales Edit
-
22. Radley
R is for… Radley
Radley London launch their debut pop-up shop in Westfield Stratford City, showcasing their fab new season collection. We love their new Grosvenor studded bag - a must-have for Autumn Winter.
-
23. Quench your skin with Sisley
Q is for… Quench skin with Sisley Sunleya Age Minimising After Sun Care
Put the love back into your skin with Sisley's new after sun care formula. Restoring and replenishing stressed sun-exposed skin, Sunleya nourishes with Plum oil, regenerates with Andiroba oil and provides an immediate and lasting comforting effect.
Buy yours here!
-
24. Pop Up Screens
P is for… Pop Up Screens
Cinema goes al fresco for the summer as Pop Up Screens showcase our fave movies including The Big Lebowski, Dirty Dancing, Leon, Back To The Future and more in some of London's best loved parks.
Visit popupscreens.co.uk for more details.
-
25. Olympics
O is for… Olympics!
Only the biggest sporting event to hit the UK! London plays host to the games this month, with high hopes for our Team GB athletes. Fingers crossed it's gold medals all round.
-
26. Awards - Online Beauty Awards
A is for… Online Beauty Awards
We launch our first ever Online Beauty Awards! The InStyle beauty team has scoured the web to bring you the very best in buying beauty online. From Best Department Store to Best for British Brands get the details all beauty-fans need to know from our August issue, out now!
Zoo Lates
Z is for… Zoo Lates
With the focus firmly on London this month, we're loving the Zoo Lates at London Zoo. Every Friday night throughout July the Zoo opens its doors for a night out with a difference.