A to Z Of What's Hot In July

F is for… Films in July



What better way to dodge the rain showers this month than by nipping to the flicks! July sees some huge blockbusters hit the big screens, with The Amazing Spider-Man which is out now, and the third Christopher Nolan Batman movie Dark Knight Rises out 20 July, being the biggies.

For a peek into the world of singer Katy Perry, we recommend her documentary Part Of Me - out now, while for a Hollywood version of the Full Monty, don't miss Magic Mike starring Channing Tatum. For a little intellectual humour, Keira Knightley and Steve Carrell's Seeking a Friend For the End Of The World is out 13 July.