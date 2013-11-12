10th Annual CFDA Fashion Fund Awards: The Pictures You Want To See

The industry's biggest models, designers, actors and actresses partied away in their finest gowns and tuxedos at the event in New York.

The guest list for the 10th Annual CFDA Fashion Fund Awards was full of the industry's biggest names. Hosts of models, designers, actors and actresses attended the event in New York looking their glamorous best.

From metallic maxi dresses and sequinned midi dresses, to monochrome tuxedos, the outfits were a sight to behold, and the pictures did it justice. Valentino and his honorary president Giancarlo Giammetti, as well as Crystal Renn, Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and many others posed for photographs as they partied away.

