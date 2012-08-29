Whether you like your maxi skirt pleated, pencil or printed, we've got style inspiration from the stars who love to go full length and fabulous…
10 Ways To Wear The Maxi Skirt
-
1. Beyonce in Etro - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Combining a fiesta of colours, Beyonce worked a patchwork-print maxi by Etro with a shocking-pink sweater by Michael Kors on a day out in New York.
-
2. Vanessa Hudgens in tiered maxi - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Vanessa Hudgens gave us a how-to in hippie luxe, stepping out in LA in a crochet sweater, tiered maxi and quilted Chanel bag.
-
3. Kate Bosworth in H&M - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Kate Bosworth was a sheer delight in this inimitable high street, high-end cocktail of H&M skirt, grey marl sweater, eclectic jewels and Isabel Marant wedges.
-
4. Poppy Delevingne in Chanel - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Proving that nothing's more striking than classic monochrome was Poppy Delevingne in head-to-toe Chanel at the brand's Autumn Winter show. A frilled lace top made for a delicate contrast with her wet-look maxi, and she vamped things up courtesy of a striking crimson lip shade.
-
5. Victoria Beckham in Maison Martin Margiela - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
The pencil maxi is the new celeb trend du jour, and as ever, Victoria Beckham was ahead of the trend sporting a simple black Maison Martin Margiela number. She added a crisp Jil Sander shirt and Giuseppe Zanotti boots to perfect her minimalist Parisian look.
-
6. Olivia Palermo in Topshop - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Olivia Palermo hit up the high street for her textured Topshop maxi, and styled it fit for a day at the races with a sheer blouse and plenty of gold accents.
-
7. Miranda Kerr in pleated maxi - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Style maven Miranda Kerr showed night owls how to work the maxi in out in New York in this all-black outfit. A pleated maxi and slip-on Louboutin ankle boots made an elegant accompaniment to her quilted biker and fedora hat.
-
8. Gwen Stefani in tribal print maxi - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Gwen Stefani is a pro at mixing prints - matching her tribal-print maxi with a striped tee, sleek blazer and quirky extras, she was on stunning form for a casual day out with her kids in LA.
-
9. Emma Roberts in striped maxi - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Emma Roberts gave the maxi trend an effortless twist, opting for a high-slit stripe number paired with a breezy tee and flip flops. Oversized sunnies and a Celine tote added a covetable finishing flourish.
-
10. Diane Kruger in Louis Vuitton - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Rocking a maxi is all about playing to your proportions, as Diane Kruger proved perfectly at a launch party in New York. She gave a sophisticated spin on the trend sporting a lavender Louis Vuitton maxi, topped with a silk pyjama-style jacket, which she wore fastened at the waist.
Beyonce in Etro - Ways To Wear Maxi Skirts
Combining a fiesta of colours, Beyonce worked a patchwork-print maxi by Etro with a shocking-pink sweater by Michael Kors on a day out in New York.