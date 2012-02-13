10 Reasons We Love Adele

Reason 9...

Not one to conform to trends, Adele has always rocked her own unique style - whether it's a cool downtime look in leggings and pumps or a vintage-inspired gown for her performances. "I enjoy being me; I always have done. I’ve seen people where it rules their lives, you know, who want to be thinner or have bigger boobs, and how it wears them down. And I just don’t want that in my life."