Adele is back in the spotlight having won a staggering six Grammys! Find out the 10 reasons to love the singer HERE...
10 Reasons We Love Adele
1. Reason 1- Why We Love Adele
Her runaway success speaks for itself as her album 21 was the biggest selling album of the 21st century so far, overtaking Amy Winehouse's Back To Black. And for the Grammys 2012 she scooped six awards, beating the likes of pop giants Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. You go girl!
2. Reason 2 - Why We Love Adele
After undergoing extensive surgery on her vocal chords, Adele was back on form and more stunning vocally than ever for her first performance since the op at the Grammys 2012, singing Rollin' In The Deep.
3. Reason 3 - Why We Love Adele
For anyone who's experienced a break-up, Adele's lyrics are pure poetry for the soul. With 21 being the soundtrack to a breaking heart, it navigates through the murky break-up waters providing the perfect mix of howl-into-your-pillow tunes and empowering ballads, bringing us out the other side, stronger and wiser.
4. Reason 4 - Why We Love Adele
She makes black look different every time. Like Jen-An and Ange, Adele is a big fan of the LBD rocking a series of different ensembles in the failsafe shade.
5. Reason 5 - Why We Love Adele
Not backwards about coming forwards, Adele openly speaks out about various issues, revealing in an interview last year: "I love seeing Lady Gaga’s boobs and bum. I love seeing Katy Perry’s boobs and bum. Love it. But that’s not what my music is about. I don’t make music for eyes, I make music for ears."
6. Reason 6 - Why We Love Adele
Growing up as part of a single-parent family, Adele has always had a super close relationship with mum Penny. "We’ve always been friends, but we’re tighter than ever. I can talk to her about anything and not in a mum-daughter way." Cute!
7. Reason 7 - Why We Love Adele
While it's tempting to compare Adele to other singers both past and present, it doesn't do justice to her unique powerhouse of a voice to match her up. And in Adele's own words female soul singers are "A gender, not a genre!"
8. Reason 8 - Why We Love Adele
With songs from 21 providing the backdrop to many a Fashion Week presentation last year including Burberry and Alberta Ferretti AW11, she's a firm favourite with the fash-pack.
9. Reason 9 - Why We Love Adele
Not one to conform to trends, Adele has always rocked her own unique style - whether it's a cool downtime look in leggings and pumps or a vintage-inspired gown for her performances. "I enjoy being me; I always have done. I’ve seen people where it rules their lives, you know, who want to be thinner or have bigger boobs, and how it wears them down. And I just don’t want that in my life."
10. Reason 10 - Why We Love Adele
With porcelain skin and a doll-like complexion, Adele is a huge fan of the feline eye and pillar-box lip combo to really make her stunning features pop.
