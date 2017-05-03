Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Is Set to Star in Her Very First Movie

Paris Jackson is quickly on her way to becoming a household name.

The late Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter—who is the middle of his three children—is set to star in her first feature film, Deadline reports. The teenage beauty will make her debut in Amazon Studios' Untitled Nash Edgerton Project, where she will portray an edgy 20 year-old character named Nelly. The dark comedy tells the story of a mild-mannered American businessman (portrayed by David Oyelowo) who crosses a line from citizen to criminal. Other heavy-hitters including Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley also star in the flick.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Are Our New Favourite BFFs

But this isn't her first foray into the spotlight. Paris signed a major modeling contract with top agency IMG Models back in March, and just last night she made her Met Gala debut in a stunning Calvin Klein design and dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels.

She's definitely one to watch.