The Remarkable Moments From Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit

Last night the One Love Manchester concert, took place in Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground. Orchestrated by Ariana Grande the benefit raised £2million for those injured in last month’s terror attack at the close of the Manchester leg of Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour.

Headlined by Ariana Grande, the 24 year-old singer who stated she was “broken” in the wake of the attack, was joined by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. In a sea of remarkable moments, which promoted joy over pain, here are some of the many highlights from the benefit…

A tearful Ariana read a message from a victim’s mother

Returning to the stage for the first time since the terrorist attack, Ariana dedicated an emotional performance to 15 year-old victim, Olivia Campbell. Having visited some who were still in hospital following the attack on Friday, Grande informed the 50,000 strong crowd that, “her mother told me Olivia wouldn’t want me to cry and that she would’ve wanted to hear the hits.” Just like Ariana herself, there was barely a dry eye in the arena as the singer went on to close the concert with the hit, One Last Time which has risen to number two in the Top 40 following the attack.

Wearing an oversized white, ‘One Love Manchester’ jumper completed her set with a performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow and said, “I love you guys so much. This night is the kind of thing the world needs right now.”

Ariana's boyfriend comforted her on stage

Prior to speaking to Olivia’s mother, Grande initially planned to play none of her recent hits as a mark of respect. However she changed her mind following the meeting. Side To Side rounded off Ariana’s emotional return and during her performance her boyfriend; Mac Miller came onto the stage to comfort the singer.

Katy Perry's outfit was made with photos of the victims

The back of Katy Perry's dress has pics of victims of the Manchester Tragedy shaped in a heart❤️ #onelovemanchester pic.twitter.com/DkIMAGyEN0 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 4, 2017

Taking to the stage in an ensemble which was made up of the victim’s faces across her collar, wrists and a heart shaped emblem at the back, Katy Perry performed her hit, Part of Me yet changed the chorus to, “throw your bombs and your blows, you’re not gonna break our souls.” Following the slowed down version of the hit the popstar went onto perform Roar and told the crowds, “I’m so honoured and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love.” She continued to say, “love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that we choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

Take That briefly reunited with Robbie Williams

Kicking the show off with a remarkably upbeat set, the remaining members of Take That, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed Shine and Giants. After setting the tone for the event, Gary Barlow introduced their ‘brother’ Robbie Williams to the stage. Before the singer performed his own solo hit, Angels, Williams took the hands of his former bandmates and bowed.

Mumford and Sons’ minute silence

The band’s lead singer and husband to Carey Mulligan called for a minute’s silence during their rousing acoustic set.

Liam Gallagher dueted with Coldplay

As a proud Mancunian, Liam Gallagher joined Coldplay and lead vocalist, Chris Martin for a cover of Oasis hit, Live Forever. The musicians’ talents were matched by the strong singing from the crowd.

Justin Bieber broke down in tears

During his set that featured the hits, Love Yourself and Cold Water, Justin Bieber fought back tears to tell the gathered crowd that we should, “fight evil with good.” Before initiating a crowd chant of, “love, love, love!”

Miley returned for first UK performance since 2015

Telling the crowd, “Manchester I just had to take a second to look around at all of you. I’d like to wrap arms around each and every one of you and tell you thank you from the bottom of my hearts for having us,” Miley Cryus made a triumphant return to UK shores. Cryus later returned to the stage to perform a cover of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream Its Over with Ariana herself. Miley, who was quick to lend support to Ariana in the hours that followed the terrorist attack, remarked that the concert was a seminal moment in the pair’s friendship.

Stevie Wonder lent support via video link

In a video played to the audience, Stevie Wonder said, “I just 'I just wanted you to know that I'm with all of you in Manchester. 'We all know that love is truly the key. Anyone who tries to make anyone think that things of destruction has anything to do with God or Allah, they're a liar. Yes, I stand with you Manchester.”

Injured victims attended with loved ones

In a show of defiance some of those injured in the attack attended wearing Ariana Grande emblazoned products. Whilst others who had lost loved one’s in the terrorist attack wore t-shirts emblazoned with their images as heartfelt tributes.

You can still donate to the One Love Manchester fund, set up to give support to the victims and their families by clicking HERE.