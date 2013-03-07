Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson get close on the set of New Girl

Zooey Deschanel got close to co-star Jake Johnson as they filmed scenes for the latest series of New Girl

Kooky comedy New Girl had us hooked with its first series and now the cast are back on set to film series two.

SEE MORE ZOOEY DESCHANEL PICS

We spied leading lady Zooey Deschanel in LA strolling side-by-side with co-star Jake Johnson. The pair then had us guessing whether their character's will-they won't-they romance will develop further, as they stood getting close and staring into each other's eyes.

As ever, Zoeey was dressed in her character Jess' signature kitsch fashion in a russian doll dress and cute cardigan.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY PICTURES

Speaking recently about the romance storylines in the series, Zooey shared: “Schmidt and Cece [Hannah Simone] is obviously more on the surface, which makes Nick & Jess exciting but also sort of a nail-biter, because it’s so under the surface. But I do think we’ll make some progress.”

Watch our video below to see what Hannah Simone has to say about her side of the love plot...