Zoe Saldana is InStyle's June cover star!

Star Trek heroine Zoe Saldana made a serious splash on the set of InStyle's June cover shoot as she spilled on her must haves for the new season and her failsafe fashion formula.

Rocking everything from Dior to Prada, Louis Vuitton to Rochas, she looks totally at home in the pared-down pieces, describing the day as: "easy, breezy, beautiful, artistic, the energy was very positive."

It's clear Zoe is up for a challenge in the style stakes, as she admits her favourite outfit was by "Prada - the one that looked the most difficult and challenging to pose in. I thought it was different and very beautiful."

Though off-duty she advises us to keep it classic, with her ultimate recipe for off-duty chic being: "jeans, a pair of red heels and red lipstick."

InStyle's June issue hits newsstands in May.