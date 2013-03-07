Zac Efron and Claire Danes at Me and Orson Welles premiere

Looking dashing in a sharp suit, Zac Efron hit the red carpet in Leicester Square last night with his Me and Orson Welles costar Claire Danes and won a few hearts in the process.

Hordes of screaming female fans gathered in Leicester Square to catch a glimpse of their favourite leading man and Zac didn't disappoint.

Claire Danes worked a glamorous red carpet look in a wispy 30s style black dress with chiffon overlay and fluttering sleeves. Her husband Hugh Dancy also attended though left the limelight to his wife and Zac.

Speaking about his role in the film, Zac Efron said; 'I could really relate to the character … Everything that happened to me in ten years happened in one week of his life."

Zac Efron may have made his name as the all singing all dancing Troy Bolton in tween pleaser High School Musical, but expect to see a different side to his acting talents in Me and Orson Welles.

Claire Danes was full of praise for the young star saying 'I've grown accustomed to the hysteria that tends to surround Zac and I get it, because he's absolutely gorgeous, but even more than that he's a terrific actor."

By Pat McNulty