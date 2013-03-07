X Factor triumphs at the National Television Awards

A host of television’s most famous faces lit up the red carpet at London’s O2 arena for the annual National Television Awards, celebrating the very best of British small-screen talent.

Fighting it out to take home the Most Popular Talent Show award, was Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing on Ice and The X Factor, and the winner was, of course The X Factor.

Collecting the gong in true style was Dannii Mingoue and Cheryl Cole (along with Simon Cowell) who looked as glam as ever.

Dannii made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant as last night’s event wearing a prom-style black and white dress alongside fellow judge Cheryl Cole who wowed in a floor-length silver Stephane Rolland gown.

The X Factor crew celebrated on stage with Cheryl saying: ‘It's my first time at something like this so I don't really know what to say but thank you to everybody who watches it - thank you so much.'

BBC hit show Gavin and Stacey was also one of the big winners of the night, with its writer and star, James Corden collecting the award for Best Comedy Performance.

ITV’s Loose Women picked up the award for Most Popular Factual Programme, Doctor Who scooped the award for Most Popular Drama while the traditional battle of the soaps was won by Coronation Street, which is also celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year.

Television’s favourite duo Ant and Dec won both the Best Entertainment Programme for their Saturday Night Takeaway show and Most Popular Entertainment Presenters.

Ant McPartlin told the audience: ‘In the car on the way here we said the winning streak's got to end soon and thought it would be tonight, we really did.’

The Best Serial Drama Performance went to Eastender’s Lacey Turner and Coronation Street’s Craig Gazey won Best Newcomer.

Last but not least, British icon Stephen Fry won two awards including Star Travel Documentary and a special recognition award for his contribution to television over the years.

On receiving his award, a humble Stephen said: ‘I really am completely staggered by this, I had no idea it was going to happen and I feel so unworthy of the most remarkable tribute I've ever seen.’

Stand out performances of the night were made by X Factor troublesome duo Jedward and this year’s X Factor winner Joe McElderry who sang Don’t Stop Believing.

Congratulations to all!

By Georgie Hindle