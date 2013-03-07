X Factor stylist Grace Woodward shares style secrets with InStyle!

InStyle chatted to X Factor stylist Grace Woodward about her work with this year's contestants and how she hid Matt Cardle's hat!

It was a super glamorous night at the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party, and we managed to grab the gorgeous Grace Woodward for a quick chat about X Factor style!

Looking fab in a layered print ensemble under a pink blazer, the X Factor stylist AND Britain's Next Top Model judge - was thrilled about all the different styles of this year's contestants.

'All the contestants are totally unique,' Grace told us. 'Katie Waissel's style is really individual and interesting - she's incredibly headstrong! But I do love working with Rebecca Ferguson,' she revealed.

Rebecca's classic style and chic dresses have caught the eye of judge Simon Cowell who has been complimenting the singer constantly, last week even comparing her to Leona Lewis!

'All the contestants have a big sense of what they want to wear - so the styling works both ways really,' Grace told us when we quizzed her on how much input the contestants have with the outfits.

'The judges have to stand by what their contestants are wearing too,' she added.

'Fashion is psychology really, it's hard to take this away from people - they need to keep their own style.'

But the big question we had to ask - what did she do with Matt Cardle's hat? The X Factor hopeful hasn't been seen in his trademark hat on stage for a while now - did Grace have something to do with that?

'I actually stole Matt Cardle's hat and hid it! I thought he wouldn't notice, but he went out and bought even more replacements!'

Will Matt be performing in his hat this weekend? What will Rebecca be wearing? We'll be tuning in on Saturday to find out!

By Tara Gardner