X Factor style off - Dannii Minogue and Cheryl Cole up the stakes!

X Factor 2010 judges Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue up the style ante in a selection of wow-worthy dresses!

If last year was anything to go by, this year's X Factor promises to be a style-fest of epic proportions! And with style-queens Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue already fighting it out for the crown, the first round of the live shows has set the style bar high!

The first day of the live shows - Saturday, saw Dannii Minogue nail the lace trend in a stunning white, winged shouldered dress by one of her favourite labels - J'Aton Couture. Her bouncy, curled up-do teamed with a hit of red lippy, completed the jaw-dropping look to perfection!

MORE X FACTOR STYLE PICS!

Meanwhile, not one to be outdone in the style stakes, Cheryl Cole looked as sizzling as ever in a black one-shouldered Daniel Vosovic Spring 2011 LBD - hot off the New York Fashion Week runway! She paired the dress with super cute multiple bow-strapped black Valentino satin sandal heels.

And recently launching her own design for jewellery house De Grisogono, it was only right that Cheryl added some sparkle to her ensemble with some dazzling jewels from the label. A quiffed up-do and smoky black eyes were all Cheryl needed to complete her stunning, sultry look.

CHERYL & DANNII IN LOOK OF THE DAY

The following day didn't disappoint either! Dannii Minogue went prom-queen-tastic in a ruffled black sweetheart-neck belted, calf-length dress from her own Project D SS11 collection.

Cheryl on the other hand went for her trademark hemline - the minidress! Working a gorgeous grey Zuhair Murad Fall 2010 lace dress with added asymmetric overlay. Sticking to a more muted palette, gentle purple Louboutin shoes added a subtle shade to the look.

And if you're thinking it looks a little familiar - Blake Lively was spotted wearing a longer version of the same dress on the set of Gossip Girl!

With weeks and weeks of live shows to come, it's sure to be a regular dose of megastyle to keep us entertained through winter! Bring on the next round of frocks!

SEE THE BEST DRESSED ON X FACTOR

By Tara Gardner