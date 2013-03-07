X Factor stars gear up for the big final

It’s nearly time! Joe McElderry, Stacey Solomon and Olly Murs prepare for their X Factor duets as this year’s final looms

After Danyl Johnson’s shock departure from The X Factor, only Olly Murs, Stacey Solomon and Joe McElderry were left as contenders for this year’s winners title.

This week each of the final three have visited their hometowns to see their family and perform a one-off gig.

Joe went to South Shields with Cheryl, while Stacey travelled home to Dagenham with Dannii and Olly visited Witham in Essex with Simon.

They then returned to their multi-million pound London pad to finalise dance routines, costume choices, do some last minute voice practice and sound checks.

At The X Factor press conference, Simon Cowell said winning was more important than ever as only the winner will get a recording contract, unlike previous years where some of the runners-up were taken on by his Syco record company.

But after 13 long weeks, the journey will be over and only one will be crowned The X Factor winner 2009.

Tomorrow Olly, Stacey and Joe will perform a celebrity duet; Olly with Robbie Williams, Stacey with Michael Buble and Joe with George Michael before one of them is voted off.

The Sunday night results show will see the two remaining contestants each sing the winner’s song, which will be a cover of the Miley Cyrus hit The Climb, with all twelve X Factor contestants, including Jedward, returning to the stage one last time.

While Joe is the hot favourite to win, it could go any of three ways. One thing is for sure; we will be there watching every second!

By Georgie Hindle