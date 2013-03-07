X FACTOR LATEST: Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, Tulisa and co. hit the studio!

X Factor judges Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, Tulisa and Louis have been joining their finalists in the studio ahead of Saturday’s live show

All four X Factor judges, Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, Tulisa and Louis Walsh have been hitting the studio with each of their three remaining finalists to make sure they’re pitch perfect and ready to rock the mic on Saturday night’s live show.

X FACTOR PICS & NEWS

While Kelly Rowland arrived at London’s Fountain Studios in an uber chic poncho and Goldsign jeans carrying a vivid green Chanel bag to coach her three Girls, Janet Devlin, Misha Bryan and Sophie Habibis, Tulisa was rocking prints with a leopard scarf and monogrammed Gucci bag to get to it with Groups The Risk, Nu Vibe and Rythmix.

KELLY ROWLAND STYLE PICKS

Gary Barlow’s Boys Frankie Cocozza, Craig Colton and Marcus Collins were greeted by their mentor with a big grin and Louis’ Overs Sami Brookes, Johnny Robinson and Kitty Brucknell were beaming with confidence.

But what will they sing? Check back at InStyle.co.uk for all the X Factor latest.