X Factor goes GaGa as Danyl misses out on the final

Lady GaGa wowed as she performed in a giant bathtub while the final three contestants were chosen

Lady GaGa made a sensational if not quirky opening to The X Factor results show. The 23-year-old arrived on stage in a huge four foot bathtub surrounded by all-in-white dancers.

In her usual distinctive style, Lady GaGa was dressed a metallic suit complete with metal-claws covering her arms and two metal devil-like horns.

She has specifically asked for a closed-set during rehersals a large bathroom scene, which she said she had stolen from Simon, when Dermot interviewed her.

Janet Jackson then performed a medley of songs, including the hit All For You, wearing a denim studded suit and glitzy trainers.

After two-entertaining performances it was all down to the result and in a shocking twist, one-time favourite to win, Danyl was voted out of The X Factor competition a week short of the final.

Despite wowing the judes with both of his songs on the Saturday night show, the 27-year-old failed to get enough public votes and lost out to Olly Murs, Stacey Solomon and Joe McElderry.

Cheryl’s act, Joe McElderry is now the favourite to win this year’s show although Essex lad, Olly Murs is currently close behind.

Next week’s final will also see Beyonce returning to The X Factor stage as well as Madonna.

We can’t wait.

By Georgie Hindle