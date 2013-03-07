X Factor goes all out for weekend double bill

Weekend TV doesn’t get much better for singing, dancing and a world debut for Robbie William’s comeback on X Factor

In a sensational start to the live final shows, X Factor had it all; glitz, glamour, a bit of drama, amazing performances and Robbie Williams's fantastic new song, Bodies, but let's not forget the finalists themselves.

Several contestants stood out in the first of the live final shows including cheeky chap Olly Murs, Welsh wonder Lucy Jones, Joe McElderry singing the Robbie Williams hit No Regrets and the youngest (and cutest) contestant Lloyd Daniels who sang Justin Timberlake's Cry Me A River. But the show ended in a bitter battle between Kandi Rain and Rachel Adedeji who ended up in the bottom two.

SEE ALL THE X FACTOR FASHION PICTURES HERE

Both acts had to sing again for a position in next week's show with the decision being made by the public instead of the judges as Simon's vote brought the contest to deadlock.

In the end it was Kandy Rain whose X Factor journey had come to an end leaving a very emotional Rachel to be comforted by her mentor Dannii Minogue.

The second show, on Sunday, featured an incredible performance by last years X Factor winner Alexandra Burke as she belted out her new single Bad Boys complete with dazzling laser displays, a stage-full of dancers and a cameo performance by Flo Rida. Alexandra looked red-hot in a glitzy gold mini-dress and towering heels.

Superstar Robbie Williams also performed last night with a world exclusive of his new single Bodies. The singer, who has been on a break from the music industry for the last few years, looked right at home on the stage bantering with the crowd and expressing his thanks for the rapturous applause.

Next week's show looks set to continue the wow-factor with performances from none-other than X Factor judge Cheryl Cole, singing her debut solo single Fight For This Love, and a world exclusive UK performance (her first in 12 years) by Whitney Houston.

Could we be more excited? We don't think so. All the action kicks off next Saturday from 8pm on ITV.

By Georgie Hindle