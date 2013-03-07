X Factor fans cause frenzy

Now we all like a bit of X Factor action and will definitely be watching it this weekend, especially as Robbie Williams will be performing his new single live on the show, but crashing the house where the reality TV stars are living may be taking it a bit far!

A massive crowd of X Factor lovers (many in school uniform) descended on the house where the final 12 acts are currently living, hoping to catch a glimpse of the soon-to-be-pop stars.

But the police had to be called to hold back the large number of fans who were screaming at the contestants as they headed out to singing rehearsals ahead of their first live final on Saturday.

All week they have been mentored by Robbie Williams as he prepares for the live performance of his new single, Bodies, on the show.

The final 12 acts who will hoping they aren't the first act going home at the weekend are Miss Frank and Kandy Rain and identical twins John and Edward Grimes in the groups category.

Danyl Johnson, Olly Murs and Jamie Archer in the over 25s category.

Lloyd Daniels, Joseph McElderry, and Rikki Loney are in the boys category with Cheryl.

And Stacey Soloman, Rachel Adedeji, and Lucie Jones in the girls category with Dannii.

We can't wait for tomorrow's show - and to see how fashion-fabulous the rising stars are getting!

By Georgie Hindle