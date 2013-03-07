X Factor duets are revealed for next week’s big final

Robbie Williams, Michael Buble and George Michael will perform on the X Factor stage next weekend

Essex cheeky-chappy Olly Murs will duet with Robbie Williams while Joe McElderry is set to sing with George Michael and Stacey Solomon will be joined with Canadian singer Michael Buble.

Saturday will be a comeback performance to The X Factor stage for both Robbie and Buble who have both already performed on the show this year.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney will also perform as well as rumours of a Beyonce and Madonna appearance on next weekend’s shows.

Each contestant will have three performances including a Christmas tune, a celebrity duet and their favourite song from the series.

The last two standing will then sing their version of the winner’s song, which is the Miley Cyrus hit, The Climb.

Cheryl’s boy Joe McElderry is currently favourite to win The X Factor 2009 with Stacey and Olly close behind.

By Georgie Hindle