X Factor contestants hit the red carpet at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere!

With a gruelling weekend ahead of them, the remaining X Factor hopefuls took time off for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere

If last week was anything to go by, we're in for some thrilling X Factor TV this coming weekend! But putting their practising aside for an evening, the remaining nine X Factor contestants hit the red carpet and mingled with the British A-list at Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows world premiere.

Katie Waissel looked like she'd recovered from last week's thrilling sing-off - she was in the bottom two for yet another week running. Looking right at home at the red carpet bash Katie went for high octane glam in a gold sequin and jewel embellished gown and bouffant up-do.

And not one to be outdone in the style department, Cher Lloyd was a vision in a floaty nude-hued 70s inspired dress worn over black opaques with white mary jane heels. We love her bright purple-pink hued lips and smouldering eyes.

Flying the style flag high for the boys, band One Direction all went casual chic in their usual military off-duty look, bouncing around the red carpet and chatting to screaming fans!

Not a hat in sight, Matt Cardle was mega dashing as he worked a dapper tweed suit. Almost getting mobbed by fans, Matt was the hit of the night - showing he's definitely one to watch in the competition.

Speaking to InStyle Paije Richardson told us that he was super excited to be at the premiere - having appeared in one of the movies as an extra!

With all the X Factor gang having a blast at the premiere, let's hope they've still got time to put in plenty of practice for the shows ahead!

By Tara Gardner