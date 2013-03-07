X Factor contestants get ready for Week TWO!

After thrilling start to the live shows last week, X Factor contestants get prepped for an even BIGGER round two!

A week of rigourous vocal training, choreography and wardrobe fittings sees the X Factor contestants ready to face the music for their big Saturday night performance.

Last Sunday's shock results had us all on the edge of our seats as the super cool Nicolo Festa and cute boy band F.Y.D were the first casualties of the public vote.

This week contestants knew they had to pull out all the stops to secure their place in the competition - which is tougher than ever before!

Hitting the Fountain Studios in London, finalist Cher Lloyd went for her usual harem pants, tough trainer heels look, armed with a fierce Zebra print bag. Her fellow competitor Katie Waissel shook off her usual quirky outfit and did downtime dressing in a casual jeans and tee combo with a red bandana hairband,

So what songs can we expect from tomorrow's show?

Over 28s contestant Storm said: 'I'm excited - really excited because it's a song that's so special to me. It's a song - and an artist - that inspired me to make music and keeps inspiring me to this day.'

Meanwhile one-to-watch Mary was raring to go after her soundcheck: 'I'm doing a really nice song this week - I'm looking forward to it… it's a passionate one!'

And have girl band Belle Amie gelled a little more after being criticised last week? Fellow contestant John Adeleye said: 'I'd just hit a deep sleep, which is much needed, when Belle Amie woke me up with their dulcet tones. Their LOUD dulcet tones.'

Bring on Saturday night!

