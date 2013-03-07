X Factor 2012 style-off: Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos

Week 3 of The X Factor saw Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos style up Halloween fashion…

Kicking off the X Factor show on Saturday, Tulisa Contostavlos teamed her fishtail Ariella Couture dress with a pair of vampire fangs, while Nicole Scherzinger went all out for Halloween in a sheer lace catsuit by Julien Macdonald, teamed with Guiseppe Zanotti shoes and an embellished headpiece.

With both girls glamming it up on Sunday, old-school glamour was the order of the day. Nicole looked oh-so elegant in a John Richmond dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, which she rounded off with drop earrings by Shaun Leane, and rings from Susan Caplan’s Vintage Collection.

And to finish this week’s X Factor line-up, Tulisa chose a '50s style tea dress with a sheer lace panel and jeweled bracelet for her Sunday night look.

