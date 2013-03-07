WOW! Taylor Lautner talks Twilight, dating fans and Abduction!

Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner revealed all about filming with Kristen Stewart, dating fans and his new movie Abduction. We’ve got the lowdown here...

The details have been kept a closely guarded secret throughout filming but Taylor Lautner is finally talking about his exciting new action movie, Abduction.

In the interview with MTV, Taylor chatted openly about the film, as well as some exciting Twilight action to come in Breaking Dawn and his opinion on dating fans.

Speaking candidly about romance, Taylor will have caused more than a few hearts to flutter when he revealed he’d date a fan: “Nobody is excluded in my book.”

And just to keep us on our Twilight toes he disclosed some much-appreciated info on filming with Kristen Stewart: “Recently we did a scene in the backyard of the Cullen house where Bella (Kristen) gets mad at me. She just learned that I imprinted on her daughter, and she is literally throwing me around the backyard. So it was pretty fun to see Kristen try and act all tough. She's a vampire; she's chucking me across the yard into trees and stuff. It was funny."

Abduction is Taylor's first solo lead role - and an action hero at that! It follows the thrilling tale of Nathan (Taylor) on a quest to find out the truth about his own identity.

Co-starring Lily Collins, get set for action galore and a spot of romance too.

Watch this space for more Abduction details coming up VERY soon!