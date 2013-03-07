WOW Sophie Dahl rocks the leopard print coat

It's official, it's time to bid farewell to your floral frocks and lightweight jackets and say hello to some winter warmth in the form of the leopard print coat.

Now that the weather is cooperating and the shops are fully stocked with stunning new season pieces, it's time to start wearing your winter wardrobe without looking daft and feeling a little on the warm side.

Right now we're obsessing over the leopard print coat courtesy of Sophie Dahl who rocked hers last night at Martyn Lawrence Bullard viewing in London. The pregnant model-turned-domestic-goddess was there with hubby Jamie Cullum who turned up to support their interior designer friend.

But it's not just Sophie who loves leopard print, other fans of the feline print include Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry and Alexa Chung.

By Leanne Bayley