WOW! Robert Pattinson hits the Cosmopolis premiere!

Robert Pattinson goofed around on the red carpet in Berlin last night, taking pictures with fans and signing autographs at the premiere of Cosmopolis...

Robert Pattinson hit the Berlin premiere of his new movie Cosmopolis last night, along with director David Cronenberg.

The Twilight actor looked super sharp in a grey suit as he chatted to fans who had gathered to watch the red carpet, taking the time to sign autographs and pose for cameraphone pics.

And while R-Patz was in Germany, girlfriend Kristen Stewart was on the promo trail for her latest movie - Snow White and the Huntsman - appearing on the Today Show. A huge fan of Rob's new movie, Kristen previously told press: "I don’t even know how he (did it). I couldn’t even understand it. It’s so good, it’s so cool, I’m so proud of him. Thank God.”

The David Cronenberg movie centres around Rob's billionaire playboy character who travels across New York in a limo looking to get a haircut. And if the plot sounds, well frankly a little strange, that's because it is! Rob recently revealed in an interview: "Normally, you’d think that if you read a script and you don’t understand it, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, but if it’s a Cronenberg movie, you have to do it. It was a strange situation."

He added “It’s such a weird movie," going on to explain: “I guess, because I’m in it.”

Cosmopolis is released on 15 June

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood