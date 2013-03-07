WOW Gemma Arterton sizzles on the red carpet

Gemma Arterton has been out and about quite a bit of late, whether she's promoting her new film Tamara Drewe or launching Selfridge's Shoe Galleries - she's been a regular best dressed celeb in our Look of the Day.
Last night she showed us why she's very much the girl of the moment, dressed in a stunning floor length strapless black gown with a turquoise box clutch, she looked stunning. Her illuminated, dewy skin, smoky eyes and vamp red nails completed her look.
Joined by her co-stars Dominic Cooper, Luke Evans, Bill Camp and director Stephen Frears at the premiere she looked every inch the star!
By Leanne Bayley
