WOW Gemma Arterton sizzles on the red carpet

Gemma Arterton, we salute you! See her sizzle in her latest red carpet ensemble at last night's premiere of Tamara Drewe in NYC...

Gemma Arterton has been out and about quite a bit of late, whether she's promoting her new film Tamara Drewe or launching Selfridge's Shoe Galleries - she's been a regular best dressed celeb in our Look of the Day.

Last night she showed us why she's very much the girl of the moment, dressed in a stunning floor length strapless black gown with a turquoise box clutch, she looked stunning. Her illuminated, dewy skin, smoky eyes and vamp red nails completed her look.

Joined by her co-stars Dominic Cooper, Luke Evans, Bill Camp and director Stephen Frears at the premiere she looked every inch the star!



By Leanne Bayley

