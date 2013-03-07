WIN a pair of tickets to a star-studded screening of Red Riding Hood starring Amanda Seyfried!

We’ve got 20 pairs of tickets to see a special screening of Red Riding Hood with the stars of the film to give away on Twitter…

Red Riding Hood is set to be spring’s hottest movie and we’ve got 20 pairs of tickets to see a special Leicester Square screening of the film on 7 April to give away.

The latest offering from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and starring the gorgeous Amanda Seyfried, Red Riding Hood is a romantic thriller set in a medieval village that’s haunted by a prowling werewolf. See a sneak peek for yourself in the trailer - left.

And Catherine, Amanda and Gossip Girl’s Shiloh Fernandez will all be at the screening to watch the movie with you!

Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter page for the question you need to answer to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets...

Red Riding Hood is released nationwide on 15 April.