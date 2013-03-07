WIN a Glee 3D goodie bag!

To celebrate Glee 3D The Concert Movie we've got three fab goodie bags up for grabs today on Twitter...

Calling all Gleeks! To celebrate the release of Glee The 3D Concert Movie, we've got a real treat for fans today...

The smash television sensation Glee became a record-breaking summer concert phenomenon, selling out instantly. Beginning August 12 - and for a limited period - Gleeks everywhere will be able to witness the magic of the concert experience in this immersive 3D cinematic event. We've got three fab Glee goodie bags up for grabs. For your chance to win one all you have to do is join us on Twitter where we'll be posting a question at 2pm today!

Glee The 3D Concert Movie comes out nationwide 19 August! To view the trailer visit www.findanyfilm.com/glee3d