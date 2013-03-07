Who will Jennifer Lawrence wear to the BAFTAs?

We take a look back at Jennifer Lawrence’s best fashion moments ahead of her BAFTAs red carpet appearance

Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence has wowed us consistently with her red carpet panache. By mixing up her designers opting for more daring cuts, the Best Actress nominee is anything but predictable. So, the big question is: who will she wear to the BAFTAs this Sunday?

SEE MORE JENNIFER LAWRENCE PICS & NEWS

We take a look back at Jennifer’s best red carpet moments, from her The Hunger Games fashion parade to the oh-so cute Chloe number she wore to the Academy Awards nominees luncheon, to consider which designer she will pick to walk the EE British Academy Film Awards red carpet.

Stay tuned to InStyle.co.uk and follow us on Twitter for all of the BAFTAs action live from the red carpet.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP