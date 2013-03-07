Whitney and Cheryl on X Factor in just two days!

See Cheryl Cole's new single, live on this weekend's X Factor... we can’t wait!

This weekend's X Factor double bill is shaping up to be the best yet.

Not only will the remaining 11 X Factor finalists be singing again, both the legendary Whitney Houston and über-glam Cheryl Cole will be performing their new singles (Cheryl's first) on the X Factor stage this weekend.

Whitney will be singing her highly anticipated new single ‘I Look To You', which will be the first time she has performed on UK television in 12 years.

She told the BBC: ‘It should be a fun night. I am a fan of Simon Cowell's and look forward to meeting him.'

Meanwhile X Factor judge Cheryl Cole is getting ready for her solo appearance of debut song ‘Fight For This Love'.

It will be the first time Cheryl has performed without her Girls Aloud bandmates.

Good Luck girls!

By Georgie Hindle