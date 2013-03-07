When in Rome, Keira Knightley hits the Italian capital in style!

Out and about in town before the International Rome Film Festival, Keira Knightley looks super chic - even when she's off duty!

Having made headlines for her stunning appearance at the London Film Festival earlier this month, Keira Knightley has headed out to Italy with fellow celebs to the fifth annual International Rome Film Festival!

Looking off-duty chic in a chocolate coloured military style jacket with extra large lapels, Keira was spotted leaving the Antica Pesa restaurant in the Italian capital, clutching a gorgeous bunch of white roses. Could they be from an admirer?

Set to open the festival with the screening of her film Last Night by Massy Tadjedin, no doubt Keira along with sizzling co-star Eva Mendes has something ultra special planned in the dress department!

We'll keep you posted with more pics as they come in!

By Tara Gardner