WE WANT: Rihanna’s leopard print scarf

If there’s one item you should rush out to the shops to buy it’s the humble leopard print scarf!

Leopard print is huge here at InStyle! Just yesterday we were gushing over Sophie Dahl’s leopard print coat and now we’re head over heels about Rihanna’s super cool grey leopard scarf.

As she made her way around New York, her outfit of skin-tight trousers, acid grey denim jacket and nude Louboutin heels was styled to perfection with her leopard scarf completing the look.

With leopard print, less is more! If you don’t believe us take a look at Rihanna again, or better still check out all the celebs rocking leopard print right here!

By Leanne Bayley