Water For Elephants star Robert Pattinson causes a fan frenzy in New York

Robert Pattinson fans go crazy outside the Today Show studio while the Twilight hunk promotes new film Water For Elephants…

Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson caused a stir outside The Today Show studio in New York where he was promoting new movie Water For Elephants co-starring Reese Witherspoon.

Wearing a distressed baseball jacket and vintage style shades, the Water For Elephants star and Twilight heartthrob signed autographs and cheerfully posed for photographs with the hoards of fans that eagerly awaited his arrival at The Today Show studio.

Chatting openly in the studio, Robert looked somewhat dazed by the kafuffle outside with his bed head hair and trademark cheeky grin.

Water For Elephants is based on Sara Gruen's best-selling novel, in which the gorgeous pair play a circus performer and the company's young travelling vet. Set in the roaring 30s, the film promises to be a visual feast, with glittering costumes, stunning sets and plenty of romance!

See left for a sneak peak scene from the film, which is released in the UK on 4 May.

By Sarah Smith