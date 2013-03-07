WATCH: Your Highness clip - starring Natalie Portman and James Franco

Check out the latest action-adventure comedy starring Natalie Portman and James Franco!

Far removed from their more serious roles in Black Swan and 127 Hours, Natalie Portman and James Franco team up for this fantasy comedy movie Your Highness from the director of Pineapple Express David Gordon Green.

In this arrow-shooting, bow-slinging fairytale adventure story, James plays a prince's brother who must go on a perilous quest to save his father's kingdom - helped by Natalie's warrior princess character.

Expect risqué humour, medieval madness, dragons and swash-buckling romance in this action packed adventure.

Zooey Deschanel and Danny McBride also star in the movie which is set to hit UK screens on 13 April.